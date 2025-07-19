Morning Thunderstorms, Flash Flooding Advisory Cancels Xtreme Outlaw Midgets Canton Clash Finale

By Matt Skipper

LEWISTOWN, IL – July 19, 2025 – With early morning showers bearing heavy precipitation and standing water around Spoon River Speedway, Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota, Midwest Open Wheel Association, and track officials have canceled Saturday’s program.

The decision was made keeping the best interests of driver safety and traveling race fans in mind. Saturday’s program will not be made up.

If you purchased a ticket in advance through the Xtreme Outlaw Midgets for Saturday’s race at Spoon River Speedway, you will receive a face-value credit to your MyDirtTickets.com account – good for two years – to be used toward any Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series event available at the Xtreme Outlaw website or World of Outlaws event at WorldofOutlaws.com/tix. If a credit to your account does not work for you, then you have until Aug. 19 to request a refund.

If you purchased a multi-day pit pass or Saturday ticket at the racetrack, the wristband must be mailed to 7575 West Winds Blvd NW Ste D Concord, NC 28027 in an envelope postmarked by Aug. 19 for a refund.

The Xtreme Outlaw Midgets turn their focus toward the “Sooner State” as a two-day Oklahoma swing awaits the Series. Arrowhead Speedway gets the action started on Friday, July 25, and then, the Midgets visit Tulsa Speedway for Open Wheel Mania on Saturday, July 26.

For more information about the upcoming events in the 2025 Xtreme Outlaw Midgets season, CLICK HERE.

If you can’t make it to the tracks, watch every lap of the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota season on DIRTVision – through your computer or mobile device.