T.J.’s Notebook: Kofoid Overcomes Adversity for Top Five Finish Friday at Eldora

By T.J. Buffenbarger

(July 19, 2025) — During the first three nights of racing during the 20205 Kings Royal week Buddy Kofoid has had an eventful experience. After being involved in a major, multi-car accident that destroyed a car on Thursday, having his qualifying time disallowed on Friday after setting fourth quick time, to taking a provisional to run Friday’s feature event and charging to a fifth-place finish.

After the feature Kofoid was still frustrated by not having the same scales used all season at other World of Outlaws point paying events.

“I was pretty pissed off because we’ve ran this car probably a month or two, won many races with it, and have made weight every single time probably 20 plus pounds to the good. So, it’s a little shocking to be four pounds light.”

After the car they had intended on running the Kings Royal was lost in Thursday’s accident, the Roth Motorsports team switched to an car that had won them two major paydays already this season at Eagle Raceway with the High Limit Racing series and the World of Outlaws at Huset’s Speedway.

“This car has been good to us. The car we wanted to run is just more set up for bigger tracks. That’s what we felt good with earlier in the year here, and ran what we ran at Knoxville in June, but this car has been proven for us, so nice to know that she’s rolling good on the big tracks too.”

Kofoid was quick to point out the car he ran on Friday had made weight multiple times including those big wins at Eagle and Huset’s.

“I’m a light guy, but we have weight on this car exactly for what it needs to be,” said Kofoid. “We’ve been 10, 20, maybe even 30 pounds to the good, then to be four pounds down is, is frustrating, because we won Huset’s with this car. Just ran second Attica, won Eagle with this car, won Wilmot a week ago with this car and have been plenty good (on weight).”

Despie the setback the Kofoid and Roth Motorsports team knew they had the opportunity to make a run based on some laps taken during the one preliminary race they were able to compete in.

“We just tagged it back to the D-Main and wanted to get some laps because we knew we’re going to use a provisional. The car felt good for the few laps I did there, then just got to trucking in the feature, and just took advantage of some of the yellows and reds.”

Kofoid made a run through the field in the later stages of the feature, taking full advantage of the restarts and a clear path towards the end of the feature.

“That last restart, I think I started 12th and just got a really good run on the top. A lot of people moved down, and I stayed on top. I think was seventh when I was leaving two on the restart and just committed to the top and picked off a couple more guys and inched towards third and fourth.”

Kofoid was quick to deflect any praise for himself to crew chief Dylan Buswell and the rest of the Roth Motorsports team for overcoming coming for behind after the situation with being light after qualifying.

“All of that really is just a credit to Dylan and his talent and Nate (Knotts) and Gage (Tyra) for how good they are at what they do. Also, Dennis and Teresa Roth for giving us the opportunity to be here and do this.”

While Kofoid was happy with his performance, it was evident that the night felt like a missed opportunity.

“I’m just happy about that run. It’s nice to know we have speed and can come through the field and run well, but I feel like we had a better night going for us as we were going to start in front of a heat race. But I guess we’ll never know.”

Notes

• Kofoid’s Roth Motorsports entry was not the only car using Toyota power on Friday as James McFadden and the Tarlton Motorsports team utilized their Toyota engine for the first time on Friday.

McFadden explained even though the team only has one Toyota engine, the changeover between using the Toyota and the more conventional powerplant is relatively minor, so going between the two platforms is not a major issue.

The first night with the new engine did not go as well as planned as McFadden ended one spot out of a transfer in the C-Main.

This year’s America trip for McFadden will last through September before returning to compete with Brady Motorsports in Australia.

• Chris Andrews, Darin Naida, and Kasey Jedrzejek returned to competition on Friday after skipping the Thursday night program. Naida was utilizing his family-owned race car after a crash wiped out the Rhino Racing entry he had planned on driving the entire weekend.

Zach Hampton and Cameron Nastasi were new additions to the field on Friday.

• The most noteworthy team that did not return on Friday was the KCP Racing team following Giovanni Scelzi leaving the team after Wednesday’s preliminary program. Speaking with World of Outlaws officials the team is still in good standing with the series and all indications at the moment point to their return to the tour following the Kings Royal weekend.

• Ryan Smith switched over to the Kreitz 69K entry for Friday’s Knight Before the Kings Royal program after Christopher Bell drove for the team on Wednesday and Thursday. Smith’s drive on Friday was short due to engine issues that were serious enough to scratch from the program. All indications point towards the Kreitz entry being present on Saturday with a different engine under the hood and Smith behind the wheel.

• Creed Kemenah also passed on the Friday program due to the team being down to their last engine. Kemenah is supposed to return for Saturday’s program at Eldora.