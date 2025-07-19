T.J.’s Takeaways from the Night Before the Kings Royal

Last night Abreu felt his car did not take off as well after an open red flag during the $100,000-to-win Jokers Jackpot. Tonight, Abreu looked just as dominant after an open red during restarts as he did before it during the Knight Before event with the World of Outlaws sprint car series.

Abreu’ s launch on restarts has been key all week in him building up a lead. Combine that with a lack of green flag runs that have kept the leaders out of sustained time in lapped traffic and you have a recipe for winning when one has a car that looks like it was shot out of cannon on every start and restart.

Tomorrow is a different game with the Kings Royal format, but if Abreu can put himself in position to be anywhere near the front tomorrow it could be a big problem for the rest of the field, especially if we see short green flag runs throughout features like we have seen all week.

The question becomes whether Abreu can sustain this success during the action Kings Royal? Abreu has run well leading into the Kings Royal, but since finishing in third and second place during the 2014 and 2015 events, Abreu has failed to crack the top five in the last eight editions of the Kings Royal.

As I’ve mentioned in the past, if Abreu could win the Kings Royal it could be the biggest post-race celebration we have seen in Eldora Speedway long history. To do that Abreu has to carry the same kind of momentum he has on Friday into Saturday’s finale.