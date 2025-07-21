Reutzel to Take Medical Provisional for Lerneville

From Tyler Altmeyer

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (July 21, 2025) – Things were on pace to be great at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, but Lady Luck reared her ugly head and crashed all momentum, forcing “A-Aron” Aaron Reutzel to miss The Big E’s $200,000-to-win Kings Royal Week finale on Saturday, July 19, due to a foot injury. Reutzel, ace of Brian and Lisa Ridge’s Power Plus, Folkens Brothers Trucking, Don Long & STC, B And L Holdings, American Table, Commercial Edge, Rasmusson Service Center, The P.O. Box, Bargain Barn, No. 87 sprint car, made the most of his Eldora visit prior to Friday’s accident, opening action with a High Limit Racing victory on Wednesday, July 16.

The victory, Reutzel’s seventh of the 2025 season and fifth during High Limit Racing competition, occurred in the Speedway’s Double Down Duel$, earning the Clute, Texas, native a $12,000 payday as well as bragging rights as a conqueror of The Big E. The former three-time All Star Circuit of Champions champion started fifth on his respective A-Main grid, leading laps 12-25 to secure the triumph and all after winning his respective heat race.

Aaron Reutzel and Ridge & Sons Racing (RSR) raced on to finish fourth in Thursday’s $100,000-to-win Jokers Jackpot, commencing action from the exact same position.

Prior to their visit to the World’s Greatest Dirt Track, Reutzel and RSR joined High Limit Racing in visits to Florence Speedway in Union, Kentucky, and Fremont Speedway in Fremont, Ohio, on Friday and Monday, July 11 & 14, finishing fourth and 14th, respectively.

“We appreciate everyone reaching out to check-in on [Aaron Reutzel] condition,” Brian Ridge stated. “He’s going to get evaluated by a doctor and we’ll take things from there. The plan is to utilize a Medical Provisional for Lernerville Speedway on Tuesday then see what our timeline looks like. Our main focus is on Aaron’s health and safety. We’ll see what the doctor has to say and take things from there.”