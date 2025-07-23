Oklahoma On Tap for Xtreme Outlaw Midgets with Arrowhead, Tulsa

By Matt Skipper

TULSA, OK (July 23, 2025) – As the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota eclipses the halfway mark of the 2025 season, the home of the American Frontier welcomes the Midgets for a two-day swing around the state.

Kicking off the weekend for the Series is a trip to Delaware County’s Arrowhead Speedway on Friday, July 25, with a $4,000 winner’s check up for grabs as the divisions of the Arrowhead Championship Series join along with the national-touring Midgets.

Then, the Sooner State weekend concludes with a trek to the edge of the city as Tulsa Speedway hosts the Open Wheel Mania on Saturday, July 26. The Xtreme Outlaws will cross paths with the Oil Capital Racing Series Sprint Cars (OCRS) for the doubleheader weekend’s finale.

Here are the top storylines to keep an eye on:

OklaHOMEa – A pair of Xtreme Outlaw Midget drivers hailing from the Sooner State will visit Arrowhead and Tulsa as two places to get the momentum swung towards the second half of the season.

Cannon McIntosh, of Bixby, OK, got his final win of the 2024 season at Arrowhead as he drove toward the first Series title for the Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports (KKM) pilot. The No. 71K Mobil 1 Toyota sits fourth in the overall standings, 118 points back from teammate Jacob Denney.

Tyler Edwards, of Salina, OK, is seeking his first Series win, but owns a top-five finish at Tulsa and a top-10 at Arrowhead with OCRS in 2025. The Mounce/Stout Motorsports sophomore is seeking to best his highest finish of eighth around his home-state turf.

Birthday Repeat – In last season’s visit, Chase McDermand scored his only win of the 2024 season at Tulsa Speedway, one day removed from his 24th birthday.

The events that have transpired since his last Series win include the Springfield, IL native becoming an owner-driver, and he sits 74 points away from the top step.

McDermand’s birthday wish for the weekend at the Oklahoma tracks includes his ninth-career win of the 2025 season, and a closer points margin towards reaching his first Xtreme Outlaw Midgets championship.

Double-O 67 – Jacob Denney has kept his No. 67 JBL Audio KKM Toyota at the top of the Xtreme Outlaw Midget game after his performance at Spoon River Speedway included a Smith Titanium Quick Time Award, High-Point Driver of the night, and a podium finish.

The points leader in both the Series and Xtreme-POWRi Challenge Series owns all four of his Feature wins on the season at tracks he had never competed at prior.

The weekend around the Arrowhead and Tulsa facilities will be a first-time experience for the Galloway, OH driver as his breakout season enters new territory with a pack of Oklahoma bullrings.

Going Through Changes – Multiple Xtreme Outlaw Midget Rookie of the Year contenders have used the new experiences of the 2025 season to race against the Series’ top drivers towards the conclusion.

Trifecta Motorsports driver Kameron Key and KKM’s Colton Robinson own the most top-10 finishes of the season. Still, Key’s two podiums from Farmer City and Coles County have him leading the rookie standings over teammate Michael Faccinto and Robinson entering the Oklahoma swing.

The trip to Arrowhead and Tulsa will be the first for each of the rookies as they’ll compete to be the third first-time winner of the year’s campaign alongside Denney and Spoon River Feature winner Joe B. Miller.

When and where

Friday, July 25, at Arrowhead Speedway in Colcord, OK

Saturday, July 26, at Tulsa Speedway in Tulsa, OK

On the internet

Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota

Live broadcast

DIRTVision – DIRTVision.com. Annual FAST PASS for $299 or monthly FAST PASS for $39/month.

Current Xtreme Outlaw Midgets Points Standings (View Full Standings)

Jacob Denney: 2170 points | Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports No. 67

Chase McDermand: -74 points | Chase McDermand Racing No. 40

Gavin Miller: -107 points | Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports No. 97

Cannon McIntosh: -118 points | Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports No. 71K

Kameron Key: -211 points | Trifecta Motorsports No. 9U

Michael Faccinto: -293 points | Trifecta Motorsports No. 5U

Colton Robinson: -328 points | Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports No. 67K

Alex Karpowicz: -399 points | Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports No. 72

Hayden Wise: -408 points | Ninety-Four Motorsports No. 94

Tyler Edwards: -450 points | Mounce-Stout Motorsports No. 56E