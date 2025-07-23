Tanner Carrick Scores Third Win of Season at Pair of Top-10’s During Busy Weekend in Watsonville, CA

PETERSEN MEDIA

Tanner Carrick continued to show his versatility over the weekend as he not only picked up two Top-10’s with NARC, but he also scored another Midget Win as he did Double-Duty on Saturday night.

“It was another busy weekend, and I am happy to pick up another midget win,” Tanner Carrick said. “I wish we could have had better runs in the sprint car but with the track conditions it was tough to make up much ground.”

Friday night saw Carrick complete solely in NARC action to open the annual Howard Kaeding Classic. With 30 cars checked in, the Lincoln, CA driver timed in 10th fastest in his qualifying flight after hitting the track early.

Lining up in the third row of his heat race, Carrick settled into the fifth and final transfer position as the field charged into the first set of corners.

Holding onto fifth, Carrick moved into the ‘A’ where he lined up in the 18th starting position on the extremely slick Ocean Speedway surface. When the race came to life it was immediate paused for a wreck, and that became the theme of the night.

With the race struggling to get into a flow, Carrick was able to pick up a position or two during each restart as he worked his way towards the Top-10. When the extremely long race came to an end, Carrick was able to gain nine spots as he finished in 9th.

Saturday night brough on a busy night for Carrick as he back aboard his family owned No. 83T sprint car for NARC action, but he was also competing in midget competition as well.

Earning quick time honors in his qualifying flight, Carrick went on to score the win in his heat race and qualify for the all-important Dash.

Drawing the five in the redraw, Carrick’s sixth place finish put him in the third row of the 30-lap Howard Kaeding Classic finale.

Setting into sixth as the race came to life, a restart on the 11th lap saw Carrick work into fifth, before slipping back to seventh on the 16th lap.

Falling to 18th on the 17th lap, rubber began to go down on the speedway and Carrick settled into the Top-10. Hitting his marks, he closed the night out with an eighth place finish.

In Saturday night Midget action, Carrick also earned quick time honors with the ‘Super Series’ before going from fourth to second in his heat race.

Lining up in the second row of the 25-lap feature event, Carrick quickly raced into second as he attacked the ¼ mile bullring. Pacing the early leader for the first half of the race, Carrick made his winning move on the 16th lap as he soared into the top spot.

Out front, Carrick was not to be denied as he went on to score his second Midget win of the season, with his first coming back on July 5th.

Tanner Carrick would like to thank CVC, Cemex, California Waterfowl, Interstate Oil, D.R. Horton, Conti, Harris and Sloan, Hanson Truss, TC Guide Service, Eddie’s Lincoln Auto Body, Simpson Strong-Tie, A&A Concrete Supply, Kaeding Performance, and Arai for their continued support.

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts: 36, Wins: 3, Top 5’s: 15, Top 10’s: 23

ON TAP: Tanner Carrick and the Carrick Motorsports team will be idle this weekend with their next race still TBD.

STAY CONNECTED: Stay up to speed with Tanner Carrick by following him on Twitter @Carrick_Tanner or @CarrickMotorsp1, and by clicking over to www.tannercarrick.com.