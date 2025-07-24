New National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum Overhead Sign Provided by Impact Signs!

By Bob Buffenbarger

Knoxville, IA, July 23, 2025 – Your next visit to the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum in Knoxville, Iowa, will have a new look as you enter. Impact Signs Awnings Wraps has donated a new illuminated marquee sign over the front doors.

David and Julie Goodson of Impact Signs have been long-time supporters of the museum and of sprint car racing. From humble beginnings in Sedalia, Missouri, they have expanded with locations in both Columbia and Kansas City.

Impact has become the fastest growing, most trusted signage service provider in Kansas City and throughout the Central United States. They are customer-focused, results-driven, and they can create amazing things for your brand & image. From local businesses to the University of Missouri to Casey’s stores throughout the Midwest, they are the premiere sign business in the Midwest.

The new sign over the entrance of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum is illuminated and spans approximately 60 feet in length. The LED illumination provides a variety of color choices.

“We can’t thank David and Julie Goodson enough for all they do for us here at the museum,” says Executive Director, Bob Baker. “Our old signage has been there for over thirty years, and this adds a fresh look to the museum entrance. This is just the latest of the Goodson’s donations to the museum. They’ve helped us with signage and with our auctions in the past as well.”

For more information and updates on events at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum, visit www.SprintCarHoF.com or our Facebook page.

