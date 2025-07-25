Jacob Denney Slides Towards Fifth Xtreme Outlaw Midget Victory of 2025 at Arrowhead

By Matt Skipper

COLCORD, OK – July 25, 2025 – Jacob Denney remains unmatched with the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota in 2025.

The Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports (KKM) driver displayed his prowess over the field at Arrowhead Speedway to earn his fifth Series victory through the first 11 races of the season.

Series rookies Colton Robinson and Michael Faccinto traded the lead with slide jobs through the opening two laps, then Robinson solidified the lead by switching to the high line.

The Titusville, FL driver carved out a 1.3-second advantage over the field through the opening 10 laps as McDermand and KKM teammate Jacob Denney took over the podium positions.

Robinson’s gap vanished when the caution flew on Lap 11, creating a three-way battle for the lead. McDermand and Denney ambushed Robinson on the restart, but the No. 67K held firm on the top as the two drivers attempted to slide around him in Turn 4. Though Denney made the slide job stick, Robinson dropped under his teammate and retook the lead as McDermand struggled to regain momentum after slipping over the cushion.

As Cannon McIntosh passed McDermand’s No. 40 Toyota for third place on Lap 14, McDermand and Kameron Key collided in Turn 4 on Lap 15, sending the two competitors spinning down the track and ending their chances for the night’s win.

On the ensuing restart, Robinson got the jump on Denney towards the green flag, but jumped the cushion entering Turn 1, which gave the No. 67 JBL Audio Toyota the top spot as McIntosh performed a slide job on Denney through Turns 3-4. McIntosh got clearance off the corner, but Denney crossed under him down the frontstretch to secure the top spot as Gavin Miller snagged third place from Robinson.

The Galloway, OH driver paced the field through the high side of the 1/3-mile track as McIntosh followed behind him. Though the No. 71K Mobil 1 LynK Chassis began to find momentum in the final laps, it was not enough to hold Denney back from scoring the $4,000 check in Colcord, OK.

“I was really trying to pace myself to the end of the race,” Denney said. “We got those cautions there, and they started racing really hard, and I knew that was going to be an opportunity to make a move. I got to second, slid Colton, and got back around me.

“I had to make (the pass) a bit quicker on Colton, because Cannon was going to be all over us. So, I got by Colton through (Turns) 1 and 2, Cannon slid me, I crossed him over, and kind of ran for my life after that. It was technical out there. It looked like a nice and easy cushion to run, but once you got in it, you either get super tight or you’d be too free being below it.”

McIntosh took home the night’s second-place finish as the reigning Series champion took the Summit Racing Equipment Hard Charger award as he continues to make gains in the points standings.

“Qualifying put us behind a little bit these last couple of races,” McIntosh said. “(We’re) really keeping our heads down, believing in this package, not giving up as the night went on, and that’s what we did.

“All in all, good fight really. Wish I could have gotten up in front of (Denney) in time. The bottom was good on the restart, just not enough to hold him off. I feel like the last couple laps, I was catching him a little bit, but it was a great effort from this KKM crew.”

Miller piloted the No. 97 SoundGear Toyota to his sixth Series podium of the 2025 season while continuing to seek his first win of the season.

“I kind of wish there was another yellow because we got all spread apart there on the top,” Miller said. “It took me a little bit to get through; otherwise, the car was great. Beau, Phil, and Spencer did a great job tonight.”

With McDermand being scored in 21st at the checkered flag, he fell out of the top three in points as Denney reigns over Miller by 119 points in second place and McIntosh in third place, 125 points behind.

Recap Notes:

Smith Titanium Quick Time Award: Chase McDermand

Toyota Heat 1 Winner: Michael Faccinto

CASM Safety Products Heat 2 Winner: Colton Robinson

TJ Forged Heat 3 Winner: Kameron Key

High-Point Driver: Kameron Key

Summit Racing Equipment Hard Charger Award: Cannon McIntosh (+8)

Honest Abe Roofing 16th Place Finisher: Michelle Decker

Up Next: The Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota crosses the halfway mark of the 2025 season as the Open Wheel Mania at Tulsa Speedway ends the Sooner State swing on Saturday, July 26.

TULSA TICKETS

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch all the action live on DIRTVision – either online or by downloading the DIRTVision App.

Feature (25 Laps): 1. 67-Jacob Denney[5]; 2. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[10]; 3. 97-Gavin Miller[11]; 4. 60X-Kyle Jones[6]; 5. 67K-Colton Robinson[1]; 6. 00-Brecken Reese[7]; 7. 7-Shannon McQueen[12]; 8. 94-Hayden Wise[16]; 9. 9U-Kameron Key[4]; 10. 5U-Michael Faccinto[2]; 11. 21-Matt Sherrell[20]; 12. 7P-Trent Way[9]; 13. 7R-KJ Snow[18]; 14. 17-Emilio Hoover[13]; 15. 60-Dusty Young[21]; 16. 7D-Michelle Decker[15]; 17. 72-Alex Karpowicz[17]; 18. 12W-Caiden Warren[24]; 19. 19-Jacob McFarlin[22]; 20. 40-Chase McDermand[3]; 21. 56E-Tyler Edwards[8]; 22. 14J-Jonathan Beason[19]; 23. 98K-Brandon Carr[14]; 24. (DNS) 938-Bradley Fezard; 25. (DQ) 8K-Kurt Blackaby[23]