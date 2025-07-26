Williams Grove Loses Saturday Summer Nationals To Rain

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Afternoon rains hit Williams Grove Speedway, causing oval and World of Outlaws officials to cancel the Saturday night, June 26 C & D Rigging Summer Nationals for sprint cars.

The afternoon rains coupled rainfall received late Friday and the projection for severe storms to hit the area during the evening necessitated the decision.

The event will not be rescheduled.

The cancellation completes a sweep of weekend activity at the track by rain after Friday night action was rained out as well.

If you purchased a reserved seat in advance for Saturday’s Williams Grove Speedway event, you will receive a face-value credit to your MyDirtTickets.com account – good for two years – to be used toward any World of Outlaws event available at WorldofOutlaws.com/tix.

If a credit to your account does not work, you have until Aug. 26 to request a refund.

If you purchased a General Admission ticket or pit pass from the track, visit https://www.williamsgrove.com/rainpolicy/ for more information.

The oval will be in action next Friday, August 1 with a program of 410 and 358 sprint racing at 7:30 pm.

