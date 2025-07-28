Big Game Motorsports and Gravel Victorious at Weedsport Speedway for Fifth Straight Season

Inside Line Promotions

WEEDSPORT, N.Y. (July 28, 2025) – Big Game Motorsports wrapped up the month of July with a strong week in the Northeast.

While Mother Nature wiped out the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series doubleheader at Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg, Pa., David Gravel and the team garnered a runner-up result on Wednesday at BAPS Motor Speedway in York Haven, Pa., before capturing a World of Outlaws win at Weedsport Speedway on Sunday for the fifth straight year.

“You just never know,” Gravel said in a post-race interview on DIRTVision. “The pace gets so slow. They did track work, had the tiller out, and they haven’t done that all night. So, I just didn’t know if the top was going to be the place to be or not. We had a lot of aggressive guys behind us, so you know they were going to try it. I saw Cole (Macedo) in (turns) one and two those first couple laps, but other than that I didn’t really see him.”

Gravel dominated the night at Weedsport Speedway, setting quick time in his group’s qualifying session before winning a heat race, the dash and the main event. His margin of victory in the feature was 6.120 seconds.

The team was also strong throughout the program at BAPS Motor Speedway, where Gravel was quickest in his group during time trials. He won a heat race and the dash to garner the pole position for the A Main. Gravel led the first six laps before dropping to second on a restart on Lap 7.

“I just didn’t know where to run on the restart there and protected, but should’ve protected a little bit more, but I ran the top,” Gravel said in a post-race interview on DIRTVision. “(Anthony) Macri got by me. I kind of did the same thing to him the next restart. I was able to slide him. I took too long to slide across and about stopped at the cushion, so he got back underneath me, and they did a great job in traffic.”

Gravel holds a 182-point lead in the World of Outlaws championship standings entering the Ironman 55 this Friday and Saturday at I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park in Pevely, Mo.

QUICK RESULTS –

July 23 – BAPS Motor Speedway in York Haven, Pa. – Qualifying: 1; Heat race: 1 (1); Dash: 1 (2); Feature: 2 (1).

July 27 – Weedsport Speedway in Weedsport, N.Y. – Qualifying: 1; Heat race: 1 (1); Dash: 1 (1); Feature: 1 (1).

SEASON STATS –

47 races, 11 wins, 38 top fives, 44 top 10s, 44 top 15s, 44 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Friday and Saturday at I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park in Pevely, Mo., for the Ironman 55 with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

