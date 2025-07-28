Dominic Scelzi Captures Two Western Sprint Tour Speedweek Presented by the Sprint Car Challenge Tour Wins During Strong Week in the Northwest

Inside Line Promotions

ELMA, Wash. (July 28, 2025) – Dominic Scelzi enjoyed one of his best weeks in the last couple of years during the Western Sprint Tour Speedweek presented by the Sprint Car Challenge Tour.

Scelzi was victorious last Tuesday at Coos Bay Speedway in Coos Bay, Ore., and Sunday at Grays Harbor Raceway. He also recorded a runner-up result during the Fred Brownfield 360 Nationals presented by Bob’s Burgers & Brew at Skagit Speedway in Alger, Wash., on Saturday in addition to podiums last Monday at Douglas County Dirt Track in Roseburg, Ore., and Wednesday at Cottage Grove Speedway in Cottage Grove, Ore.

“I’m over the moon happy with our performance this week,” he said. “We’ve been searching all year to try to get that comfort level back in my hands as well as speed in the race car. I felt we did great between the heat race and the main event in Roseburg. We went out in that feature and charged to a podium and that leaned into a phenomenal week. I felt like it was the No. 41 of old.”

Scelzi’s Speedweek began on Monday with a run from 13th to third at Douglas County Dirt Track. He capitalized on that momentum the next night at Coos Bay Speedway, where Scelzi won after lining up third in the A Main.

“I felt like that was the perfect place to start because the top was way up there,” he said. “When we went green we got to second fairly quick and had a yellow at the perfect time around Lap 9. I paced Jesse (Schlotfeldt), who had a good pace going. I was able to keep up and as he started maneuvering in traffic I could tell we were better. He got behind a couple of cars in traffic and went to the bottom. We were able to get right up on his right rear. He changed lanes and we swapped to the bottom and got by him with about seven laps to go. It was awesome to win a tough and exciting race.”

Scelzi produced a second-place showing on Wednesday at Cottage Grove Speedway before he opened the Fred Brownfield 360 Nationals with a run from 15th to ninth on Friday at Skagit Speedway. That locked him into the fifth starting position for Saturday’s finale. He gained a trio of positions for his sixth second-place outing of the season.

The weekend concluded on Sunday at Grays Harbor Raceway, where Scelzi rallied from ninth to garner his third triumph of the year.

“Elma is famous for slowing down in qualifying,” he said. “We went out last or second to last and I was thrilled with our performance. To go 11th quick, I was happy with that and that gave me a bunch of confidence knowing we were able to maintain that type of pace when the track was less than favorable. Even though it’s not common to win from ninth, we have a good package at Elma and it showed. We got to third on Lap 16 or 17. We tracked the leaders down and once we did it didn’t take long to dispose of them. I think we took the lead on Lap 22 and we ended up winning by four seconds. It was a great ending to a great week.”

Scelzi will take the next two weeks off before tackling a Kubota High Limit Racing doubleheader Aug. 15 at Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare, Calif., and Aug. 16 at Placerville Speedway in Placerville, Calif., during the 49er Gold Rush Classic.

QUICK RESULTS –

July 21 – Douglas County Dirt Track in Roseburg, Ore. – Qualifying: 19; Heat race: 3 (5); Feature: 3 (13).

July 22 – Coos Bay Speedway in Coos Bay, Ore. – Qualifying: 2; Heat race: 4 (4); Dash: 3 (4); Feature: 1 (3).

July 23 – Cottage Grove Speedway in Cottage Grove, Ore. – Qualifying: 1; Heat race: 3 (4); Dash: 3 (4); Feature: 2 (3).

July 25 – Skagit Speedway in Alger, Wash. – Qualifying: 2; Heat race: 4 (6); Feature: 9 (15).

July 26 – Skagit Speedway in Alger, Wash. – Feature: 2 (5).

July 27 – Grays Harbor Raceway in Elma, Wash. – Qualifying: 11; Heat race: 3 (3); Feature: 1 (9).

SEASON STATS –

38 races, 3 wins, 17 top fives, 28 top 10s, 33 top 15s, 34 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Aug. 15 at Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare, Calif., and Aug. 16 at Placerville Speedway in Placerville, Calif., for the 49er Gold Rush Classic with Kubota High Limit Racing

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.DominicScelziRacing.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Scelzi41

X: http://www.x.com/DominicScelzi

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – K&N Filters

K&N Engineering is the world’s leading manufacturer of washable performance air filters and air intake systems. K&N is a world class filtration company selling air filters, oil filters and air intakes in more than 30 countries. K&N sells more than 5,000 products designed for cars, trucks, motorcycles, engines and industrial applications. For more information, visit http://www.KNfilters.com.

“K&N Filters gives our motors the maximum performance they can possibly have,” Scelzi said. “They are the best product on the market and we’ve enjoyed getting to know everyone at K&N throughout the years.”

Scelzi would like to thank Red Rose Transportation, Inc., Scelzi Enterprises, Whipple Superchargers, System 1, Fuel Delivery Services, Inc., Red Line Oil, FK Rod Ends, Schoenfeld Headers, Roth Motorsports, K&N Filters, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, NAPA Auto Parts, Todd Jorgensen, Sparco, Bell Helmets, Sander Engineering, Wilwood, Mettec, Tel Tac, Kenny’s Components and Worldwide Bearings for their continued support.