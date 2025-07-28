Justin Sanders to Fill in for Ridge and Son’s Racing at the Knoxville Nationals

(July 28, 2025) – Ridge and Son’s Racing announced Monday that Justin Sanders would fill in for the injured Aaron Reutzel during the 64th Knoxville Nationals. Sanders will use the 360 Knoxville Nationals starting on Thursday as a tune-up with Ridge and Son’s before taking on the 410 nationals the following week.

Sanders, from Aromas, California, is the current point leader with the NARC Sprint Car Series.

Reutzel, originally from Clute, Texas and now residing in Knoxville, Iowa, is recovering from injuries suffered in a crash during the Knight Before the Kings Royal at Eldora Speedway in July.

Sanders has one Knoxville Nationals A-Main start in his career, finished 21st in 2022. Sanders last appeared at the Knoxville Nationals in 2023 driving the Macri Motorsports entry and finished 17th in the B-Main during Saturday’s finale.