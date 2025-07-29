Dirt Down in T-Town at Tulsa Speedway Rescheduled for October 17–18

By Jordan Delucia

TULSA, OK (July 29, 2025) — The American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) and Tulsa Speedway have settled on reschedule dates for the third annual Dirt Down in T-Town, which will now take place Friday–Saturday, Oct. 17–18, coinciding with the Throwdown in T-Town drag racing event for a two-day motorsports extravaganza.

The two-day event at the 1/4-mile dirt track pays a standard national ASCS purse of $4,000-to-win on Friday before the $6,000-to-win finale on Saturday. Both programs will be co-sanctioned by the ASCS Sooner Region.

The ASCS event will also run adjacent to the Throwdown in T-Town event at the Tulsa Raceway Park dragstrip adjacent to the dirt track. Admission into the events for both days will be $25 per carload and allow fans to freely visit both the dirt track and the drag strip as they choose.

Admission for the event will be sold at the track on race day. If you can’t be there in person, stream every lap live on DIRTVision.

