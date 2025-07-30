Can-Am, Brockville Kick Off August for Empire Super Sprints

By Curtis Berleue

(LaFargeville, NY) | The month of August is set to start with a bang for the Empire Super Sprints, as another doubleheader weekend is scheduled for August 1 & 2. On Friday, August 1 the tour will visit the Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville, NY for the second of three scheduled visits. The following night will see action at the Brockville Ontario Speedway in Brockville, Ontario.

Earlier this season, the annual CNY Speedweek kicked off at the Can-Am Speedway and it was Dylan Swiernik who ended the night in victory lane. In one previous visit to Brockville back in June, Canadian Jordan Poirier was victorious. Both drivers are looking for repeat performances as they battle for the top spot in the point standings.

After 14 races, Jordan Poirier maintains the lead in the points race with 1584 points, four wins and fourteen top-ten finishes, while Dylan Swiernik sits second with 1418 points, three wins and 12 top-ten finishes. Jason Barney is third in points, followed by Davie Franek and Shawn Donath.

For a full list of gate times and admission prices to both events this weekend, please be sure to visit the Can-Am Speedway and Brockville Ontario Speedway social media pages and websites, along with the Empire Super Sprints social media pages.

For the latest news, information, and schedule updates regarding the Empire Super Sprints be sure to check the series website (www.EmpireSuperSprints.com) and follow along on Facebook (Empire Super Sprints), X (@ESSprints) and Instagram (@empiresupersprints).

The Empire Super Sprints would like to thank the following series sponsors for their continued support: Rifenburg Contracting Corp, Hoosier Racing Tire, Cobra Motorhomes & Trailers, E&V Energy, A-Verdi Storage Containers, Elab Smokers Boutique, Pinnacle Investments, LLC, Lacaillade Masonry, Inc., Wilwood Disc Brakes, FX Caprara, Lanes Yamaha, Ashley Lynn Winery, Slade Precision Shocks, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Bicknell Racing Products, and DirtTrackDigest.com.

The ESS Road Ahead:

Friday, August 1 – Can-Am Speedway – LaFargeville, NY ($2,000 to Win)

Saturday, August 2 – Brockville Ontario Speedway – Brockville, ONT ($2,000 to Win)

Friday, August 22 – Autodrome Granby – Granby, QC ($3,000 to Win)