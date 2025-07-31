From Knoxvile Raceway

Three nights to crown the 360 Knoxville Nationals Champion! A total of 91 teams are entered—45 racing on Thursday and 46 on Friday to split the field. Each team will compete in qualifying, heat races, and a feature event to earn points on their respective night. Those points will then determine the Saturday Main Event lineups.

Past Champions in the field this year include: Clint Garner (2017), James McFadden (2019), Kerry Madsen (2020), Giovanni Scelzi (2021), two-time champion Brian Brown, and five-time champion Terry McCarl!

We’re also excited to welcome a pair of Knoxville Nationals champions to the 360s this year: Brad Sweet and Kyle Larson!

