“Members Only” VIP Forum to Feature Two-Time World of Outlaws Champion Jason Meyers!

By Bob Baker

KNOXVILLE, IOWA (July 31, 2025) – This year’s National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum “Members Only” VIP reception, to be held on the museum’s second floor on Thursday, August 7, at 11:00 a.m., will feature two-time World of Outlaws champion, and current team owner, Jason Meyers. Award-winning motorsports journalist and National Sprint Car Hall of Fame inductee, Dave Argabright, will interview Jason, about his successful career as driver and owner.

Supporting members of the non-profit museum foundation, with one guest each, will be admitted to the free reception starting at 10:30 a.m. by showing their current museum membership card. The forum will take place on the air-conditioned second floor of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum. Those seeking further information on the VIP “Members Only” reception and the museum’s $35 annual supporting membership program are urged to call the museum at 1-800-874-4488.

Stay tuned to the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum’s Facebook and other social media outlets for the latest Knoxville Nationals Fan Forum and Driver Autograph Sessions schedules.

The museum will be open at 8 a.m. each day of the Knoxville Nationals and will be open until the last checkered flag falls.

For more information on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum and the special events happening here, visit www.SprintCarHoF.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter!