SCCT finale at Stockton Dirt Track shifts to Friday October 31st

By Gary Thomas

Stockton, CA…Officials with the Stockton Dirt Track have announced a date change for the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour season finale.

Originally scheduled for November 8th, the event will now take place on Friday October 31st, creating a double header on Halloween weekend at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds.

The SCCT 360s will crown a champion during the show, while NARC 410 will do the same one night later on November 1st. The overall championship weekend pays tribute as always to the late great Gary Patterson.

Known as the “Dancing Phantom from Stockton,” the “Preacher,” the “Hostile Hippie” or just simply “GP,” Gary Patterson was one of the most colorful characters of his time and captured several major wins in his career, including the Gold Cup Race of Champions, the Super Dirt Cup in Washington and the Turkey Night Grand Prix at Ascot Park among others.

Patterson lost his life in a Sprint Car crash at Calistoga Speedway on Memorial Day weekend 1983 and an event in his memory has been held every year since.

“GP” moved to Stockton, California in 1957 and began his career at the Stockton 99 Speedway. This year marks the 13th season in a row that we’ve paid honor to Patterson in Stockton.

The Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour will contest a pair of events before the finale, with Petaluma Speedway’s 14th annual Adobe Cup up next on Saturday September 20th. SCCT will also tackle Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare for the Trophy Cup Tune-Up on Saturday October 4th.

For those who can’t make it to the track CaliDirt.TV provides live coverage of every Sprint Car Challenge Tour event. The service also covers every championship point race at Placerville Speedway. Fans can purchase through a cost savings monthly membership or on a per race basis via https://calidirt.tv/

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour is managed by Russell Motorsports Inc., which also runs the Placerville Speedway in Placerville, California. For sponsorship opportunities and inquiries, RMI can be reached at 530-344-7592 or office@sprintcarchallengetour.com

More information on the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour can be found at our official website www.sprintcarchallengetour.com – Be sure to also like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/sprintcarchallengetour and follow on X/Twitter https://twitter.com/360SCCT for the latest breaking news regarding SCCT. You can also find us on Instagram by searching scct360.

Upcoming Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour events

Saturday September 20: Petaluma Speedway ($5,000-to-win 14th annual Adobe Cup)

Saturday October 4: Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare (Trophy Cup Tune-Up with NARC)

Friday October 31: Stockton Dirt Track (42nd annual Tribute to Gary Patterson Opener)