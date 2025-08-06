CRSA Sprints Announce Rule Book Revision

From CRSA

Effective immediately, revision B of the CRSA Rulebook has been published and will now remain in effect for the remainder of the 2025 race season.

Notable changes to the book are the addition of section K of the rulebook, which outlines the procedures for protests of engine, tire, and other technical rules. Clarification of tire rules, which outlines that only DRY grinding of tires is allowed, as well as no tire wrapping is permitted. Also, clarification on allowed Valve Retainers with Specifications. Rule additions have been highlighted in yellow. The entire section K is new to the rule book in this revision.

Picture1.png

For further questions or concerns, please reach out to Mike Emhof.

