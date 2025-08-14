WESTERN MIDGET RACING DOUBLEHEADER AT OCEAN SPEEDWAY & ANTIOCH SPEEDWAY THIS WEEKEND

By Steven Blakesley

WATSONVILLE, CALIFORNIA (August 13, 2025) – Western Midget Racing hits the dirt for two nights of action on Friday night at Ocean Speedway in Watsonville and Saturday night at Antioch Speedway this weekend. Both nights of competition will be of special tribute races at each speedway with Friday’s Terry Traub Memorial race for Hobby Stocks while Saturday’s event is the Dean Cline Classic.

IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks, and Police-in-Pursuit joins the WMR Midgets on Friday night at Ocean Speedway. On Saturday night at Antioch Speedway, IMCA Sport Mods, IMCA Stock Cars, Hobby Stocks, and Mini Stocks will be competing.

Logan Mitchell of Santa Cruz leads the Western Midget Racing standings by 14 points over Anthony Bruno of San Jose. Mitchell looks to complete a clean sweep of the Ocean Speedway rounds in 2025, aiming for his fourth Ocean win on Friday night. Bruno is the other winner in 2025 competition after taking the season opener at Ventura Raceway on March 22.

Terry Nichols of Delano finished in a strong runner-up spot to Mitchell during the Johnny Key Classic on August 2. That performance places Nichols third in the order and 22 points outside of the lead. Nathan Moore of Santa Cruz and Adam Weisberg of Santa Clarita rounds out the top-five in the championship.

For more information, visit www.WesternMidgetRacing.com or contact Mike McCluney at (408) 499-5625.