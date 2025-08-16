Corey Day Tops Tulare’s Thunderbowl for 10th High Limit Win

From High Limit Racing

Tulare’s Thunderbowl Raceway has long been atop Corey Day’s list of favorite race tracks. It’s not only home, but it’s where he does some of his best work as one of the most exciting young prospects in Sprint Car Racing.

On Friday night, the 19-year-old Clovis, California shined once more against the boards – driving from third-to-first for his third win of 2025 with Kubota High Limit Racing. It was his long-awaited first win at Tulare on the national level following a NARC victory and two Trophy Cup titles at the track.

Scoring his 10th career win with the series – third-most behind Rico Abreu (18) and Brad Sweet (13) – Day’s path to Whiskey Myers Victory Lane required a face-off with his former Jason Meyers Racing teammate, Spencer Bayston.

Bayston, competing aboard Kevin Kozlowski’s Works Limited #W for the first time, enjoyed a successful opening night with Paul Silva on the wrenches. The Lebanon, IN native set Capitol Custom Trailers QuickTime and led the opening 12 laps before settling for a season-best runner-up result behind Day.

Rounding out the podium was another new driver/car combination with Giovanni Scelzi finishing third in the Clauson-Marshall Racing, NOS Energy Drink #7BC. The Fresno, CA native has been tabbed to substitute for the injured Tyler Courtney the rest of the year and his #1 goal is delivering a championship for CMR. A last-lap pass by “Hot Sauce” was crucial as he nabbed Brad Sweet by 0.059-seconds to cut the title deficit to nine-points behind the Kasey Kahne Racing #49.

Closing out the top-five was Brad Sweet and Justin Sanders, who is filling-in for injured Aaron Reutzel in the Ridge & Sons Racing #87.

Rounding out the top-10 at Tulare was Tanner Thorson, James McFadden, Brent Marks, Justin Peck, and Kaleb Montgomery.

THE ALL-IN NOTEBOOK (8/15/25)

Thunderbowl Raceway (Tulare, CA)

Dirt Draft Fastest in Hot Laps – Justin Sanders (13.500)

Capital Custom Trailers QuickTime – Spencer Bayston (13.423)

TJ Forged Heat One Winner – Rico Abreu

DMI Heat Two Winner – Justin Sanders

BR Motorsports Heat Three Winner – Tanner Thorson

Rod End Supply Heat Four Winner – Danny Sams III

FK Rod Ends Dash Winner – Justin Sanders

Winters Performance B-Main Winner – Brenham Crouch

Jake’s Golf Carts Fastest Lap Award – Spencer Bayston (15.109)

Rod End Supply Hard Charger – Tanner Holmes +13 (24th-to-11th)

Lap Leaders – Spencer Bayston 1-12; Corey Day 13-30.

Kubota A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 14-Corey Day[3]; 2. W-Spencer Bayston[2]; 3. 7BC-Giovanni Scelzi[6]; 4. 49-Brad Sweet[4]; 5. 87-Justin Sanders[1]; 6. 88-Tanner Thorson[7]; 7. 21-James McFadden[10]; 8. 19-Brent Marks[17]; 9. 26-Justin Peck[12]; 10. 3-Kaleb Montgomery[9]; 11. 18T-Tanner Holmes[24]; 12. 24-Rico Abreu[5]; 13. 5-Brenham Crouch[21]; 14. 42-Sye Lynch[13]; 15. 121-Caeden Steele[19]; 16. 73-Ryan Bernal[15]; 17. 0-Tim Kaeding[18]; 18. 10-Dominic Gorden[23]; 19. 24D-Danny Sams III[8]; 20. 2K-Gauge Garcia[16]; 21. X1-Chance Grasty[20]; 22. 41-Dominic Scelzi[22]; 23. 45-Cory Eliason[14]; 24. 13-Daison Pursley[25]; 25. 21L-Landon Brooks[11]

NEW 2025 Kubota High Limit Racing Championship Standings (After 28/51 Races):

Kasey Kahne Racing #49 (1,639 PTS… -)

Clauson-Marshall Racing #7BC (1,630 PTS… -9)

Ridge & Sons Racing #87 (1,612 PTS…-27)

Rico Abreu Racing #24 (1,594 PTS… -45)

Murray-Marks Motorsports #19 (1,547 PTS… -92)

Rudeen Racing #26 (1,432 PTS… -207)

Rod Gross Motorsports #88 (1,410 PTS… -229)

Jason Meyers Racing #14 (1,214 PTS… -425)

Buch Motorsports #13 (1,208 PTS… -431)

Chase Randall Racing #9R (1,168 PTS… -471)

CJB Motorsports #5 (1,127 PTS… -512)

Mosites Lynch Racing #42 (1,051 PTS… -588)

Randerson Racing #24D (948 PTS… -691)

UP NEXT: The nine-race west coast swing for Kubota High Limit Racing continues on Saturday, August 16 with the 49er Gold Rush Classic at Northern California’s Placerville Speedway. After that, the 71st Gold Cup Race of Champions takes center stage at Chico’s Silver Dollar Speedway from Thursday-Saturday, August 21-23. Fans can buy tickets at HighLimitRacing.com.