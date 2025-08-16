DALE HOWARD GOES WIRE-TO-WIRE AT CLAYHILL FOR SIXTH USCS WIN OF 2025

By Roby Helm

ATWOOD, TN – Friday, August 15, 2025 – USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by Hoosier Race Tire National point leader Dale Howard of Byhalia, MS drove to his sixth series win of the 2025 season on Friday night leading all 25 laps in the United Sprint Car Series Outlaw Thunder Tour Presented By Hoosier Racing Tire Feature Race at Clayhill Motorsports Park. Cousin Chase Howard of Nesbit, MS finished second and Conner Wray of Olive Branch, MS was third.

Keith Ainswroth of Munford, TN took the fourth spot and fifth went to 16 time USCS National Champion and National Sprint Car Hall of Fame Inductee Terry Gray of Bartlett, TN. Lance Moss of Cherryville, NC came back from an opening lap spin and a cut tire on lap five to finish sixth and Dewayne White of Byhalia, MS was seventh.

Brandon Hanks of Burlison, TN finished eighth and Trent Moss of Medon, TN took the ninth spot. Brayden Taylor of Hernando, MS started 16th and rounded out the top ten to earn the Wilwood Disc Brakes Hard Charger of the Race Award.

In preliminary action: Dale Howard won the six-lap Hoosier Racing Tire Speed Dash to earn the Pole Position for the 25-lap Feature Race. The two eight-lap Heat Races were won by Hanks in the Engler Machine & Tool First Heat and Wray in the Schoenfeld Headers Second Heat.

The caution flag came out just after the green flag started the Night 1 race of the Clayhill Clash when Lance Moss, Hanks and Kyle Connery of Vero Beach, FL spun in turn four. A chain reaction ensued that caused Bubba Jones of West Memphis, AR and Ronny Howard of Nesbit, MS to flip and bring out the red flag. The complete restart saw Dale Howard take the lead followed by Ainsworth, Wray, Chase Howard and White in the top five.

Lance Moss raced back into the top five by the fifth lap, only to bring out the caution flag at the end of the lap with a cut tire. After the restart, Gray passed White for the fifth spot on lap seven. White reclaimed the position on the eighth lap, and held the spot until a lap 17 restart when Gray made the pass. Keith Graham of Coldwater, MS spun in turn four to bring out the caution flag.

The field raced to the raced clean and green after the restart, and Dale Howard took a 3.103 second margin of victory over Chase Howard under the checkered flag in a race that took 30 minutes and 2.834 seconds to complete.

The USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour Presented By Hoosier Racing Tire will return to Clayhill Motorsports Park on Saturday night for Night 2 of the USCS Clayhill Clash. For more information about USCS, visit their website at uscsracing.com and the series Facebook page, or call the USCS office at 770-865-6097.

United Sprint Car Series Marketing Partners are Engler Machine & Tool, Hoosier Racing Tire, Huggins Cams, Hero Graphics, DMI/Bulldog, Racing Electronics, JE Pistons, DHR Suspension, Wilwood Disc Brakes, AR Dyno Specialties, KSE Racing Products, PRO Shocks, Schoenfeld Headers, and Arizona Sport Shirts.

OFFICIAL RESULTS OF THE UNITED SPRINT CAR SERIES PRESENTED BY HOOSIER RACING TIRE EVENT AT CLAYHILL MOTORSPORTS PARK IN ATWOOD, TN ON 8/15/25:

FEATURE RACE – 25 Laps: 1. 47 Dale Howard, Byhalia, MS (1); 2. 4x Chase Howard, Nesbit, MS (7); 3. 23w Conner Wray, Olive Branch, MS (3); 4. 28a Keith Ainsworth, Munford, TN (5); 5. 10 Terry Gray, Bartlett, TN (8); 6. 23 Lance Moss, Cherryville, NC (6); 7. 10k Dewayne White, Byhalia, MS (2); 8. 55 Brandon Hanks, Burlison, TN (4); 9. 88 Trent Moss, Medon, TN (11); 10. 17b Brayden Taylor, Hernando, MS (16); 11. 16 Evan McElhaney, Hernando, MS (10); 12. 28 Jeff Willingham, Ripley, MS (15); 13. 9 Keith Graham, Coldwater, MS (14); 14. 80 Ronny Howard, Nesbit, MS (12); 15. 22 Bubba Jones, West Memphis, AR (13); 16. 91 Kyle Connery, Vero Beach, FL (9).

HOOSIER SPEED DASH – 6 Laps: 1. D. Howard; 2. White; 3. Wray; 4. Hanks; 5. Ainsworth; 6. L. Moss.

HEAT RACES – 8 Laps:

ENGLER MACHINE & TOOL HEAT 1: 1. Hanks; 2. L. Moss; 3. D. Howard; 4. Gray; 5. C. Howard; 6. R. Howard; 7. Jones; 8. Willingham.

SCHOENFELD HEADERS HEAT 2: 1. Wray; 2. Ainsworth; 3. White; 4. Connery; 5. McElhaney; 6. T. Moss; 7. Graham; 8. Taylor.