Pace hangs on at Tulsa for 2nd straight USL win

(Richard Bales photo) – TULSA, Okla. (August 15, 2025) – Ryker Pace will probably be somewhat sore when he wakes up Saturday morning. But it is safe to say he would not trade that feeling to anyone.

Friday Pace survived a rough and rutted Tulsa Speedway race track to win his second consecutive Ortco, Inc. United Sprint League presented by Same Day Auto Repair main event. His first career victory came two weeks ago at Enid Speedway.

Pace was bouncing through ruts, sometimes on two wheels, but managed to turn back all challengers over the 30 lap distance. However, Craig Carroll was just 0.512 seconds behind at the finish.

“It was a rough mess out there. We just had a little bit of luck I guess,” said Pace as he watched his car go through tech after the race.

Pace seemed on the verge of turning over at times, pulled a wheelie out of turn four and nearly lost in up high in turn one once.

“Turn four was the worst for sure,” Pace said. “Every chance we would get it would roll over or pull a wheelie. I tried to go over (the ruts) and keep the car as straight as I can. When I bicycled I though I was going over for sure.”

The lack of corner speed was a concern for Pace.

“I felt like I could not enter very hard and I knew they were gaining on me,” he said. “I had to be patient.”

Finishing behind Carroll who moved into second on lap 12, three-time past champion Brett Wilson crossed the line in third, Ryan Padgett was fourth and two-time defending champion Johnny Kent worked his way from ninth to fifth.

With the win Pace moved into second in points only 18 behind leader Tanner Conn.

United Sprint League

Tulsa Speedway – Tulsa, Oklahoma

August 15, 2025

Morton Excavating A-Feature (30 Laps): 1. 8R-Ryker Pace[1]; 2. 24C-Craig Carroll[4]; 3. 53-Brett Wilson[3]; 4. 98-Ryan Padgett[5]; 5. 55-Johnny Kent[9]; 6. 6-Tanner Conn[2]; 7. 6K-Brylee Kilmer[7]; 8. 69-Greg York[8]; 9. 50-Cody Whitworth[14]; 10. 24H-Ty Hulsey[12]; 11. 7F-Joshua Tyre[6]; 12. (DNF) 45-Tyler LaPointe[15]; 13. (DNF) 5X-Cooper Cottrell[10]; 14. (DNF) 6T-Cameron Hagin[16]; 15. (DNF) 21-Jeremy Wickham[13]; 16. (DNS) 78S-Daniel Shaffer

Speed Stix Shocks Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 6-Tanner Conn[2]; 2. 24C-Craig Carroll[3]; 3. 7F-Joshua Tyre[4]; 4. 69-Greg York[1]; 5. 55-Johnny Kent[5]; 6. 24H-Ty Hulsey[6]; 7. 50-Cody Whitworth[7]; 8. 45-Tyler LaPointe[8]

Kent Fireworks Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 53-Brett Wilson[1]; 2. 8R-Ryker Pace[4]; 3. 98-Ryan Padgett[5]; 4. 6K-Brylee Kilmer[6]; 5. 78S-Daniel Shaffer[3]; 6. 5X-Cooper Cottrell[7]; 7. 21-Jeremy Wickham[8]; 8. (DNF) 6T-Cameron Hagin[2]

Lap Leaders: Ryker Pace 1-30.

Margin of victory: 0.512.

2025 Winners: 3/22 – Steven Shebester, Red Dirt Raceway; 4/11 – Johnny Kent, Tulsa Speedway; 4/12 – Johnny Kent, Creek County Speedway; 4/25 – Tyler Edwards, Creek County Speedway; 6/14 – Ty Hulsey, Lawton Speedway; 7/18 – Tanner Conn, Creek County Speedway; 8/2 – Ryker Pace, Enid Speedway; 8/15 – Ryker Pace, Tulsa Speedway.

2025 Top 10: 1. Tanner Conn 1157; 2. Ryker Pace 1139; 3. Ty Hulsey 1101; 4. Craig Carroll 1063; 5. Cameron Hagin 1054; 6. Johnny Kent 1016; 7. Brylee Kilmer 998; 8. Cody Whitworth 984; 9. Tim Kent 967; 10. Greg York 922.

About United Sprint League

Owned by Michael Tyre, the USL sanctions 360 two-barrel / 305 non-wing sprint car events throughout Oklahoma and surrounding states with goals of supporting sponsors and providing fans the the opportunity to enjoy the excitement of non-wing sprint car racing.

Website: https://www.UnitedSprintLeague.com.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UnitedSprintLeague.

About Ortco Inc.

Ortco Inc. manufactures qualify oilfield parts from American made bar and shaped steel on computerized CNC machinery. Products are then Heat Treated, coated for rust prevention, and warehoused for shipments across the globe. Ortco also utilizes high quality investment castings for safety clamps and various tongs.

Website: http://OrtcoInc.com.

United Sprint League Marketing Partners

Ortco, Inc., Same Day Auto Repair, Speed Stix Shocks, D&G Contracting, DFR Discount Tire, Morton Excavating, Kent Fireworks, H&R Auto Glass, Premier Self Storage, Risley’s Trash Service, Oklahomatidbits.