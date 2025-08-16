RICKY LEWIS SPRINTS TO PERRIS USAC/CRA TRIUMPH

By Lance Jennings

PERRIS, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 16, 2025… Starting fifth, Ricky Lewis of Oxnard, California returned to his winning ways with the Avanti Windows and Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Cars at Perris Auto Speedway. Racing his newly wrapped #41 May Motorsports / Mesilla Valley Transportation DRC, Lewis took command from R.J. Johnson on the 15th circuit and shook free from all challengers to claim his eighth win of the year over Blake Bower, “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr., “The Pride of Garden Grove” Brody Roa, and Johnson.

Defending champion, R.J. Johnson opened the program by posting his fifth Woodland Auto Display / WC Friend Company Access Systems Fast Time Award of the year. The Laveen, Arizona driver posted a time of 16.606 seconds in the Petty Performance Racing #33P Sherman over the 24 car roster at the Lake Perris Fairgrounds.

Returning to USAC/CRA action in the J.W. Mitchell Motorsports #37 Maxim, Yorba Linda, California’s Logan Williams raced to victory in the 8-lap In Honor of Wiley Miler Sr. & Wiley Miller II / Sexton Fire Protection First Heat Race. Driving the BR Performance #91R DRC, “The Pride of Garden Grove” Brody Roa topped the Silbermann Solar / Factory Wraps Second Heat Race and “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. claimed the WC Friend Company Access Systems / In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner Hard Charger Award Third Heat Race in his #47 Triple X.

After flipping during time trials, Chino Hills, California’s Eddie Tafoya Jr. rebounded the earn the In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner Hard Charger Award / “Best Passing Job” honors. The pilot of the Eddie Tafoya Sr. #51T DRC an eighth place run from twenty-fourth.

On August 30th and 31st, the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series will make their highly anticipated return to the historic Calistoga Speedway for the “14th Louie Vermeil Classic Presented by Quick Change Liquid Energy Drink.”

For more information on the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series, visit usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC/CRA Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: August 16, 2025 – Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, California

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY / WC FRIEND COMPANY ACCESS SYSTEMS QUALIFICATIONS: 1. R.J. Johnson, 33P, Petty-16.606; 2. Ricky Lewis, 41, Lewis-16.794; 3. Tommy Malcolm, 5X, 16,819; 4. David Gasper, 16, Kittle/Gasper-16.881; 5. Max Adams, 42, Cheney-16.964; 6. A.J. Bender, 21, Bender-16.985; 7. Connor Lundy, 97, Lundy-17.008; 8. Brody Roa, 91R, BR-17.045; 9. Austin Williams, 17W, Dunkel-17.123; 10. Blake Bower, 17X, Dunkel-17.140; 11. Cody Williams, 44, Williams-17.164; 12. Charles Davis Jr., 47, Davis-17.167; 13. Logan Williams, 37, Mitchell-17.186; 14. Verne Sweeney, 98, Guerrero-17.358; 15. Daylin Perreira, 21P, Perreria-17.399; 16. Heath Holdsclaw, 33, Holdsclaw-17.402; 17. Chris Gansen, 4G, Gansen-17.525; 18. Connor Speir, 57, Speir-17.703; 19. Jeff Dyer, 39, Cal-Sun-17.722; 20. Brecken Guerrero, 98B, Guerrero-17.938; 21. Trenten Shelton, 72T, Shelton-18.378; 22. Elexa Herrera, 5E, Herrera-18.731; 23. Marty Hawkins, 3M, Hawkins/Cheney-19.173; 24. Eddie Tafoya Jr., 51T, Tafoya-NT.

IN HONOR OF WILEY MILLER SR. & WILEY MILLER II / SEXTON FIRE PROTECTION FIRST HEAT: (8 laps, All Cars Transfer To Feature) 1. Logan Williams, 2. R.J. Johnson, 3. David Gasper, 4. Blake Bower, 5. Connor Lundy, 6. Heath Holdsclaw, 7. Jeff Dyer, 8. Elexa Herrera. 2:20.44.

SILBERMANN SOLAR / FACTORY WRAPS SECOND HEAT: (8 laps, All Cars Transfer To Feature) 1. Brody Roa, 2. Ricky Lewis, 3. Max Adams, 4. Chris Gansen, 5. Verne Sweeney, 6. Brecken Guerrero, 7. Marty Hawkins, 8. Cody Williams. 2:23.18.

WC FRIEND COMPANY ACCESS SYSTEMS / IN MEMORY OF JIM & CHET GARDNER THIRD HEAT: (8 laps, All Cars Transfer To Feature) 1. Charles Davis Jr., 2. Tommy Malcolm, 3. A.J. Bender, 4. Austin Williams, 5. Eddie Tafoya Jr., 6. Connor Speir, 7. Daylin Perriera, 8. Trenten Shelton. 2:24.40.

FEATURE: (30 laps, With Starting Positions) 1. Ricky Lewis (5), 2. Blake Bower (10), 3. Charles Davis Jr. (12), 4. Brody Roa (8), 5. R.J. Johnson (6), 6. Tommy Malcolm (4), 7. Max Adams (2), 8. Eddie Tafoya Jr. (24), 9. Connor Lundy (7), 10. A.J. Bender (1), 11. Chris Gansen (17), 12. Daylin Perreira (15), 13. Heath Holdsclaw (16), 14. Trenten Shelton (21), 15. Elexa Herrera (22), 16. Brecken Guerrero (20), 17. Austin Williams (9), 18. Verne Sweeney (14), 19. Logan Williams (13), 20. David Gasper (3), 21. Jeff Dyer (19), 22. Connor Speir (18), 23. Cody Williams (11), 24. Marty Hawkins (23). NT.

—————————-

**Eddie Tafoya Jr. flipped during qualifications. Austin Williams flipped during lap 28 of the feature.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Lap 1 A.J. Bender, Laps 2-14 R.J. Johnson, Laps 15-30 Ricky Lewis

IN MEMORY OF JIM & CHET GARDNER HARD CHARGER: Eddie Tafoya Jr. (24 to 8)

NEXT AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR RACES: August 30&31 – Calistoga Speedway – Calistoga, California – “14th Louie Vermeil Classic Presented by Quick Change Liquid Energy Drink.”