Scotty Milan Hard-Charges to First Win with POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints at Lucas Oil Speedway

Wheatland, MO. (8/16/25) Scotty Milan would wheel his way through the field to capture his first series checkers with the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League in the 14th Annual Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps Open Wheel Showdown presented by Start2Finish TV, earning the hard-fought feature victory at Lucas Oil Speedway.

Flying with excitement onto the smooth surfaces of Lucas Oil Speedway with twenty-seven talented entrants of the POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints would see Xavier Doney set a quick qualifying time of 13.328-second lap with Joe B Miller, JJ Hickle, and Sean Rayhall each earning heat racing victories as Chris Martin would pick up the semi-feature win.

Going green in feature action, high-point qualifier Xavier Doney would battle front row companion Sean Rayhall as Doney would lead the first fifteen laps uncontested with outstanding action behind the early top-running pace setter.

Steadily running a speedy low line, Scotty Milan would hard charge his way from starting thirteenth on the field to overtake for the top spot at the mid point of the thirty lap main event with Xavier Doney and Sean Rayhill battling Joe B Miller and JJ Hickle inside the top five.

Holding steady for the final fifteen laps, Scotty Milan would be undeniable in capturing this first series victory in an action-packed technical feature event with the POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint, with Sean Rayhall hustling into the runner-up position late.

“I finally won, all year has been a rough struggle, but tonight this car was on a rail and I was moving for sure,” said an elated Scotty Milan in victory lane ceremony celebrations. Adding “My first POWRi Sprint win feels pretty sweet to get it here at Lucas Oil with a great team effort”.

Challenging closely behind would be early leader Xavier Doney, who would place on the final podium from the starting pole position on the initial green flag. Returning to wheel-man duties, Clinton Boyles would be among the frontrunners all feature to place fourth as Joe B Miller would round out the top-five finishers for the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League in the 14th Annual Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps Open Wheel Showdown presented by Start2Finish TV at Lucas Oil Speedway.

Lucas Oil Speedway | POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints | 8/16/25:

Start2Finish TV Quick Qualifying Time: 74-Xavier Doney(13.328)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 51B-Joe B Miller

Eibach Racing Heat Race 2 Winner: 21X-JJ Hickle

Auto Meter Heat Race 3 Winner: 14-Sean Rayhall

RaceTech Titanium Semi-Feature Winner: 44-Chris Martin

Wholesale Batteries Inc. High Point Qualifier: 74-Xavier Doney

Smiley’s Racing Products Hard Charger: 97-Scotty Milan(+12)

Honest Abe Roofing Feature Winner: 97-Scotty Milan

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/543639

Honest Abe Roofing A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 97-Scotty Milan[13]; 2. 14-Sean Rayhall[2]; 3. 74-Xavier Doney[1]; 4. 19-Clinton Boyles[11]; 5. 51B-Joe B Miller[3]; 6. 98P-Miles Paulus[8]; 7. 21X-JJ Hickle[4]; 8. 31-Kameron Key[5]; 9. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[12]; 10. 21-Cam Sorrels[16]; 11. 3Z-Cole Vanderheiden[21]; 12. 79-Kyle Jones[14]; 13. B8-John Barnard[18]; 14. 3B-Shelby Bosie[22]; 15. 2-Chase Porter[6]; 16. 79X-Gage Montgomery[7]; 17. 44-Chris Martin[17]; 18. 74N-Natalie Doney[23]; 19. 12X-Hank Davis[15]; 20. 9$-Kyle Clark[10]; 21. 11-Roger Crockett[19]; 22. 22M-Rees Moran[9]; 23. 5-Kory Bales[20].

RaceTech Titanium B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 44-Chris Martin[3]; 2. B8-John Barnard[2]; 3. 11-Roger Crockett[8]; 4. 5-Kory Bales[7]; 5. 3Z-Cole Vanderheiden[10]; 6. 3B-Shelby Bosie[4]; 7. 17-Dillan Baldwin[5]; 8. 74N-Natalie Doney[6]; 9. 15-Jack Potter[9]; 10. 7B-Ben Brown[1]; 11. 42P-Preston Perlmutter[11].

Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 51B-Joe B Miller[1]; 2. 74-Xavier Doney[4]; 3. 2-Chase Porter[2]; 4. 97-Scotty Milan[5]; 5. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[3]; 6. B8-John Barnard[7]; 7. 17-Dillan Baldwin[6]; 8. 5-Kory Bales[9]; 9. 15-Jack Potter[8].

Eibach Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 21X-JJ Hickle[1]; 2. 31-Kameron Key[2]; 3. 22M-Rees Moran[6]; 4. 79X-Gage Montgomery[3]; 5. 12X-Hank Davis[5]; 6. 44-Chris Martin[8]; 7. 74N-Natalie Doney[7]; 8. 7B-Ben Brown[4]; 9. (DNS) 42P-Preston Perlmutter.

Auto Meter Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 14-Sean Rayhall[2]; 2. 98P-Miles Paulus[1]; 3. 19-Clinton Boyles[6]; 4. 9$-Kyle Clark[3]; 5. 21-Cam Sorrels[5]; 6. 3B-Shelby Bosie[7]; 7. 79-Kyle Jones[4]; 8. 11-Roger Crockett[9]; 9. 3Z-Cole Vanderheiden[8].

Start2Finish Qualifying: 1. 74-Xavier Doney, 00:13.329[9]; 2. 7B-Ben Brown, 00:13.481[20]; 3. 79-Kyle Jones, 00:13.517[7]; 4. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 00:13.570[17]; 5. 79X-Gage Montgomery, 00:13.586[4]; 6. 9$-Kyle Clark, 00:13.616[19]; 7. 2-Chase Porter, 00:13.629[22]; 8. 31-Kameron Key, 00:13.638[15]; 9. 14-Sean Rayhall, 00:13.674[26]; 10. 51B-Joe B Miller, 00:13.723[23]; 11. 21X-JJ Hickle, 00:13.729[6]; 12. 98P-Miles Paulus, 00:13.754[3]; 13. 97-Scotty Milan, 00:13.777[10]; 14. 12X-Hank Davis, 00:13.874[21]; 15. 21-Cam Sorrels, 00:13.877[13]; 16. 17-Dillan Baldwin, 00:13.897[16]; 17. 22M-Rees Moran, 00:13.938[12]; 18. 19-Clinton Boyles, 00:13.992[11]; 19. B8-John Barnard, 00:13.999[8]; 20. 74N-Natalie Doney, 00:14.021[5]; 21. 3B-Shelby Bosie, 00:14.039[14]; 22. 15-Jack Potter, 00:14.126[2]; 23. 44-Chris Martin, 00:14.255[25]; 24. 3Z-Cole Vanderheiden, 00:14.408[1]; 25. 5-Kory Bales, 00:14.575[24]; 26. 42P-Preston Perlmutter, 01:00.000[18]; 27. 11-Roger Crockett, 01:01.000[27].

Racing Electronics Hot Laps: 1. 14-Sean Rayhall, 00:13.829[26]; 2. 2-Chase Porter, 00:14.205[22]; 3. 51B-Joe B Miller, 00:14.534[23]; 4. 31-Kameron Key, 00:14.569[15]; 5. 7B-Ben Brown, 00:14.599[20]; 6. 9$-Kyle Clark, 00:14.743[19]; 7. 12X-Hank Davis, 00:14.936[21]; 8. 21-Cam Sorrels, 00:14.955[13]; 9. 74-Xavier Doney, 00:15.052[9]; 10. 22M-Rees Moran, 00:15.183[12]; 11. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 00:15.225[17]; 12. 19-Clinton Boyles, 00:15.394[11]; 13. 97-Scotty Milan, 00:15.421[10]; 14. 17-Dillan Baldwin, 00:15.531[16]; 15. 21X-JJ Hickle, 00:15.831[6]; 16. 3B-Shelby Bosie, 00:15.988[14]; 17. 79-Kyle Jones, 00:16.164[7]; 18. 5-Kory Bales, 00:16.166[24]; 19. 3Z-Cole Vanderheiden, 00:16.368[1]; 20. B8-John Barnard, 00:16.541[8]; 21. 74N-Natalie Doney, 00:16.557[5]; 22. 98P-Miles Paulus, 00:16.613[3]; 23. 79X-Gage Montgomery, 00:16.770[4]; 24. 15-Jack Potter, 00:16.920[2]; 25. (DNS) 42P-Preston Perlmutter; 26. (DNS) 44-Chris Martin; 27. (DNS) 11-Roger Crockett.

