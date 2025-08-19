NEW YORK 305 NATIONALS SET TO RETURN SEPT. 12-13. REGISTRATION, FORMAT, VITALS

By Marty Czekala

The return of the New York 305 Nationals is set to excite local sprint car fans.

Mike Emhof, Nikki and Terry Brewer and Terry Pierce are excited to announce the return of the New York 305 Nationals presented by Dandy at Woodhull Raceway Sept. 12-13.

It marks the first NY 305 Nationals weekend for CRSA since 2019, and the first to be contested at “New York’s Toughest Bullring.”

The feature Saturday will become the richest race in CRSA history with a purse of near $18000, paying $4000 to win and $400 to take the green flag in the A-Main.

There is a registration fee of $100. Drivers who register by Aug. 31 will receive a complimentary two-day pit pass. Contact Nikki Brewer with the info provided for the registration payment.

CRSA drivers who race in at least one of the two days will receive show-up points toward the overall CRSA championship. It will not be a full points show as the final points payout is Sept. 6.

Besides Dandy, a special thanks to the following partners that make this a success: A-Verdi Storage Containers, PJC Business Ventures, Carquest/MSP Automotive, Lowery Family Farms and Mike Emhof Motorsports.

Friday Format: An open draw will lineup eight-lap heat races. Passing points (as explained in the rulebook) will set the starting lineup for a pair of 20-lap A-Mains. Odd-numbered positions in passing points will lineup in race one and even-numbered will lineup in race two. For example, the most passing points will start on pole for race one, whereas the second most will start on pole for race two and so on.

The winners of each of the Twin 20s will lock into the Saturday front row dash draw.

FRIDAY PURSE:

“Twin 20’s” A-Mains: 1. $50 and lock-in, 2. $300, 3. $275, 4. $250, 5. $235, 6. $225, 7. $210, 8.$200, 9. $150, 10. $125, 11. $100, 12. $100, 13. $100, 14. $100, 15. $100, 16. $100 17. $100, 18.$100, 19. $100, 20. $100, 21. $100, 22. $100 23. $100, 24. $100, 25. $100.

Saturday Format (Based on 50 teams): Timed Hot Laps will take place, two laps within a group-only format to set the lineups for heats. Times are used to determine the starting spot within heat races.

For heats, the top four in the starting lineup will invert before the green flag. Heats are 10 laps, where the top four lock into the A-Main. The winner and the fastest qualifier in the top four will go to the dash draw.

A C-Main will be 12 laps, featuring drivers 36th-50th in heat qualifying finishes, lining up based on heat finishes. The top five will transfer to the back of the B-Main.

Between the C and B-Mains will be a pair of six-lap dashes, featuring the winner of heats plus the fastest qualifier in the top four. Two lock-ins from the Friday twin 20s will also be in either by qualifying or can take 11th & 12th if no time trial. Odd pill draws will head to dash one, while even pill draws will head to dash two. Dash one sets the inside of rows one through six, while dash two sets the outside.

The B-Main is 15 laps, featuring drivers 21st through 35th in heats. The lineup is based on heat finish position. However, drivers that finished fifth place in heats will draw for positions one through five, sixth place in heats will draw for positions six through 10, seventh place will draw for positions 11 through 15, then the top five from C-Main will lineup heads up 16 through 20. The top two finishers from the B-Main will transfer to the feature.

The feature is 30 laps with 24 starters. Top 12 determined by pole dash finish, spots 13-22 determined by heat finish draw of highest finisher not 13th through 17th and the last heat qualifier 18th through 22nd. Spots 23 and 24 are the B-Main qualifiers.

SATURDAY PURSE:

A-Main: 1. $4000, 2. $2200, 3. $1200, 4. $800, 5. $700, 6. $600, 7. $550, 8. $500, 9. $475, 10. $450, 11. $425, 12. $400, 13. $440, 14. $420, 15. 400, 16. $400, 17. $400, 18. $400, 19. $400, 20. $400, 21. $400, 22. $400, 23. $400, 24. $400.

B-Main: 1. $50+ Transfer, 2. $50+ Transfer, 3. $300, 4. $275, 5. $250, 6. $235, 7. $225, 8. $210, 9. $200, 10. $150, 11. $125, 12. $100, 13. $100, 14. $100, 15. 100, 16. $100, 17. $100, 18. $100, 19. $100, 20. $100,

C-Main: 1. $25+ Transfer, 2. $25+ Transfer, 3. $25+ Transfer, 4. $25+ Transfer, 5. $25+ Transfer, 6. $85.00, 7. $85.00, 8. $85.00, 9. $85.00, 10. $85.00, 11. $75, 12. $75, 13, $75, 14. $75, 15 $75

Registration: Woodhull Raceway will handle all registrations. To register, send $100 along with your name, car number and address to http://venmo.com/woodhullraceway. Anyone who doesn’t have Venmo can send cash or a check $100 to Nikki Brewer at 3842 Upper Swale Rd, Cameron, NY 14819. They will keep track of who registers too before Aug. 31 for the two-day pit pass.

Technical: CRSA rules are the overall guidelines as in the rulebook. Weight is 1550 lbs with or without a suppression system. The right rear must be either the Hoosier HTC Med1 or RaceSaver tire while the other three corners must be a Hoosier. Mufflers are optional.

Any further questions on the New York 305 Nationals format or technical rules, please reach out to Mike Emhof at mike.emhof@gmail.com or call (585) 370-6495. For registrations, please reach out to Terry Pierce at southerntiercustoms@yahoo.com.

The CRSA Sprints are celebrating their 20th anniversary in 2025

For more information on the series, results and points, please visit our website, www.crsa.myracepass.com.

