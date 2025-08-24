Austin McCarl Caps Season Title With Victory at Knoxville

From Bill Wright

KNOXVILLE, IA (August 23, 2025) — Austin McCarl celebrated his fourth career 410 Knoxville Raceway track title at Saturday’s McKay Group Season Championship. The Altoona, Iowa native led all 25 laps to garner the $7,000 top prize aboard the Country Builders Construction #88. It was his ninth career 410 win at Knoxville, but his first of the season. Kade Higday earned $3,000 for his first career win in the Randall Roofing 360 class. Luke Lane, the top rookie in the Pro Sprints class, won his first career main event as well, leading from green to checker, and sweeping the night.

Season Champions who joined McCarl in clinching titles coming into the night were first-timer Tasker Phillips in the Randall Roofing 360’s, and J Kinder in the Pro Sprints. Kinder won the 305 title here in 2014.

A point invert of 0 saw McCarl start on the pole of the 25-lap 410 feature ahead of Riley Goodno, Landon Crawley, Tasker Phillips and Brandon Wimmer. Phillips moved by Crawley for third on lap two. Wimmer slid by Crawley on lap six to take over fourth. Crawley could not avoid Wimmer’s rear bumper, and shot to the wall, ending his good run. He was uninjured.

McCarl led Goodno, Phillips, Wimmer and Justin Henderson back to green. Sawyer Phillips entered the top five after the green fell. Tasker and Goodno battled hard for the second spot, with Tasker taking the spot for good on lap eight.

When Cam Martin and Carson McCarl came together and ended their night 12 laps in, Austin led Tasker, Goodno, Wimmer and Sawyer back to green. Austin pulled away from there to win by 4.5 seconds. Tasker was second, ahead of Goodno, Wimmer, and a late charging Kelby Watt. Hard-charger JJ Hickle, Henderson, Jack Anderson, Sawyer and Lynton Jeffrey rounded out the top ten. Austin McCarl set quick time over the 27-car field. Josh Schneiderman, Anderson and Cam Martin won the heats. Alex Vande Voort claimed the B main.

“We’ll take that,” said Austin in Victory Lane. “I thought we had a few more of these this year. Unfortunately, it just didn’t work out. I didn’t want to get up at the banquet and have to go up there with a goose egg in the win column in November at Prairie Meadows. That thing was on rails and starting up front was huge. Being in clean air was fun. I got to do my best Brian Brown and Ryan Timms there for awhile. We’ll take it. It was a great way to finish the year at Knoxville.”

Kade Higday shot out from the pole of the 20-lap Randall Roofing 360 main event ahead of Tony Rost, Tasker Phillips, Riley Goodno and JJ Hickle. Rost was strong on the cushion and led lap two, but Higday slid back by to recapture the point on the following circuit.

Carson McCarl and Hickle traded the fifth spot three times in great action before Joe Beaver slowed on lap seven, bringing a caution. Higday led Rost, Phillips, Goodno and McCarl back to green. Hickle and McCarl continued to trade fifth.

Up front, Higday was pulling away and into traffic on lap 13. With 11 laps to go, Logan Alexander got sideways. When Kurt Mueller clipped him, it sent Alexander upside down inside turn four. He walked away.

On the restart, Phillips pressured Rost and made contact while passing him in turn four. Rost lost several spots, with Hickle moving into third, and Goodno into fourth. Hickle would work under Phillips for second with two to go.

Higday was able to hold off all challengers for his first career 360 win here. Hickle was second, ahead of Phillips, Goodno and McCarl. Rost, Giles, hard-charger Dustin Selvage, Clint Garner and Cam Martin completed the top ten. Tyler Groenendyk set quick time on the 33-car field, and Cam Sorrels, Carson McCarl, Terry McCarl and Ryan Bickett won heats. Selvage was the B main winner.

“We’ve busted our butts this year, and honestly, it’s been a subpar year for us,” said Higday in Victory Lane. “We kind of just went back to the basics tonight. We really didn’t touch the thing since we showed up. We qualified decent. That’s a huge win off my shoulders, and obviously a big confidence boost going into next year.”

The Pro Sprints feature was a bit rough and tumble with the original 18-lap event being shortened to 17. Before a lap could be completed, Tyler Thompson spun after contact with another car. Though he kept it going, Jeff Wilke checked up and tipped over. No one was injured. Carter Hansen spun on the next try at green.

Once underway, Luke Lane shot from outside row two to lead, ahead of fellow rookie Brody Johnson, J Kinder, Devin Kline and Matt Allen. On lap three, Josh Higday entered the top five, but he exited two laps later. Lane entered lapped traffic on lap seven before Hansen spun again on lap eight. Allen exited out of fourth with a flat left rear tire.

Lane led Johnson, Kinder, Chase Young and Matthew Stelzer back to green. Lane shot out to a lead over Johnson again. Evan Jones and Stelzer exchanged fifth three ties before Jones came to a stop on lap 15.

A green, white, checker finish saw Lane get his first win, ahead of Johnson, Kinder, Chase Young and Stelzer. Jackson Gray, Mike Mayberry, Tim Young, Koddy Hildreth and Bob Hildreth rounded out the top ten. Lane set quick time and won his heat. Chase Young took the second heat.

“That was amazing,” said a happy Lane. “It’s been such a struggle all year. We’ve got some speed, and if anyone else was driving this car, they would have won five times this year. It just means everything to me. I’ve been coming here since I could walk. I just live 20 minutes away. This is where my heart’s at…right here, Knoxville, Iowa!”

Knoxville Raceway

Knoxville, Iowa

Saturday, August 23, 2025

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

410 Qualifying

1. 88-Austin McCarl, 15.045[1]

2. 22-Riley Goodno, 15.111[3]

3. 45X-Landon Crawley, 15.172[10]

4. 44-Chris Martin, 15.173[2]

5. 39-Lynton Jeffrey, 15.248[11]

6. 55-Justin Henderson, 15.255[20]

7. 3P-Sawyer Phillips, 15.294[6]

8. 1TZ-Tasker Phillips, 15.312[4]

9. 6K-Brandon Wimmer, 15.360[13]

10. 11-Roger Crockett, 15.420[16]

11. 27-Carson McCarl, 15.431[19]

12. 15JR-Cole Mincer, 15.433[9]

13. 49-Josh Schneiderman, 15.496[25]

14. 74-Xavier Doney, 15.558[8]

15. 4-Cameron Martin, 15.576[21]

16. 1K-Kelby Watt, 15.585[22]

17. 2KS-Jack Anderson, 15.602[26]

18. 2M-JJ Hickle, 15.625[14]

19. 51-Scott Bogucki, 15.633[27]

20. 8-Jacob Hughes, 15.652[17]

21. 7W-Alex Vande Voort, 15.691[5]

22. 1-Sammy Swindell, 15.842[7]

23. 44X-Scotty Johnson, 15.935[18]

24. 121-RJ Johnson, 15.968[24]

25. 74N-Natalie Doney, 16.156[15]

26. 17A-Nathan Anderson, 16.546[12]

27. 4X-Heath Nestrick, 18.163[23]

410 Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 49-Josh Schneiderman[2]

2. 1K-Kelby Watt[1]

3. 88-Austin McCarl[6]

4. 3P-Sawyer Phillips[4]

5. 11-Roger Crockett[3]

6. 51-Scott Bogucki[7]

7. 44-Chris Martin[5]

8. 1-Sammy Swindell[8]

9. 74N-Natalie Doney[9]

410 Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 2KS-Jack Anderson[1]

2. 1TZ-Tasker Phillips[4]

3. 27-Carson McCarl[3]

4. 74-Xavier Doney[2]

5. 39-Lynton Jeffrey[5]

6. 22-Riley Goodno[6]

7. 8-Jacob Hughes[7]

8. 44X-Scotty Johnson[8]

9. 17A-Nathan Anderson[9]

410 Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 4-Cameron Martin[2]

2. 6K-Brandon Wimmer[4]

3. 2M-JJ Hickle[1]

4. 55-Justin Henderson[5]

5. 45X-Landon Crawley[6]

6. 15JR-Cole Mincer[3]

7. 121-RJ Johnson[8]

8. 7W-Alex Vande Voort[7]

9. 4X-Heath Nestrick[9]

B-Main (8 Laps)

1. 7W-Alex Vande Voort[1]

2. 1-Sammy Swindell[3]

3. 121-RJ Johnson[2]

4. 44X-Scotty Johnson[4]

5. 74N-Natalie Doney[5]

6. 17A-Nathan Anderson[6]

7. 4X-Heath Nestrick[7]

10 A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 88-Austin McCarl[1]

2. 1TZ-Tasker Phillips[4]

3. 22-Riley Goodno[3]

4. 6K-Brandon Wimmer[6]

5. 1K-Kelby Watt[15]

6. 2M-JJ Hickle[17]

7. 55-Justin Henderson[5]

8. 2KS-Jack Anderson[13]

9. 3P-Sawyer Phillips[8]

10. 39-Lynton Jeffrey[7]

11. 44-Chris Martin[9]

12. 51-Scott Bogucki[19]

13. 49-Josh Schneiderman[10]

14. 11-Roger Crockett[14]

15. 74-Xavier Doney[16]

16. 1-Sammy Swindell[22]

17. 15JR-Cole Mincer[18]

18. 7W-Alex Vande Voort[21]

19. 27-Carson McCarl[11]

20. 4-Cameron Martin[12]

21. 45X-Landon Crawley[2]

22. 121-RJ Johnson[23]

23. 8-Jacob Hughes[20]

24. 44X-Scotty Johnson[24]

Winged 360 Sprint Cars

360 Qualifying

1. 17-Tyler Groenendyk, 16.102[20]

2. 22-Riley Goodno, 16.257[13]

3. 63-JJ Hickle, 16.306[12]

4. 1TZ-Tasker Phillips, 16.325[10]

5. 24H-Kade Higday, 16.349[15]

6. 99-Tony Rost, 16.371[30]

7. 4-Cameron Martin, 16.426[26]

8. 13MX-Joe Beaver, 16.435[19]

9. 40-Clint Garner, 16.437[27]

10. 01-Carson McCarl, 16.446[2]

11. 83-Kurt Mueller, 16.529[33]

12. 77X-Alex Hill, 16.535[14]

13. 38-Logan Alexander, 16.592[1]

14. 2M-Ryan Giles, 16.649[17]

15. 6G-Cody Gardner, 16.657[11]

16. 13M-Brett Moffitt, 16.671[28]

17. 57-Cam Sorrels, 16.695[24]

18. 40L-Ryan Leavitt, 16.720[9]

19. 7B-Ben Brown, 16.741[31]

20. 17B-Ryan Bickett, 16.749[8]

21. 31-McCain Richards, 16.764[21]

22. 3R-Russell Potter, 16.792[5]

23. 24-Terry McCarl, 16.814[32]

24. 6-Dustin Selvage, 16.823[18]

25. 33-Alan Zoutte, 16.856[23]

26. 86-Timothy Smith, 16.863[4]

27. 4G-Cole Garner, 17.053[29]

28. 7C-Chris Morgan, 17.054[6]

29. 5A-Alex Vande Voort, 17.164[3]

30. T4-Tyler Graves, 17.206[22]

31. 14-Aidan Zoutte, 17.320[25]

32. 1A-John Anderson, 18.821[16]

33. 32-Riley Valentine, 19.006[7]

360 Heat Race #1 (7 Laps)

1. 57-Cam Sorrels[2]

2. 40-Clint Garner[4]

3. 17-Tyler Groenendyk[6]

4. 24H-Kade Higday[5]

5. 5A-Alex Vande Voort[8]

6. 31-McCain Richards[1]

7. 38-Logan Alexander[3]

8. 33-Alan Zoutte[7]

9. 32-Riley Valentine[9]

360 Heat Race #2 (7 Laps)

1. 01-Carson McCarl[4]

2. 2M-Ryan Giles[3]

3. 99-Tony Rost[5]

4. 22-Riley Goodno[6]

5. 40L-Ryan Leavitt[2]

6. 86-Timothy Smith[7]

7. T4-Tyler Graves[8]

DNS: 3R-Russell Potter

360 Heat Race #3 (7 Laps)

1. 24-Terry McCarl[1]

2. 63-JJ Hickle[6]

3. 7B-Ben Brown[2]

4. 6G-Cody Gardner[3]

5. 4-Cameron Martin[5]

6. 83-Kurt Mueller[4]

7. 14-Aidan Zoutte[8]

8. 4G-Cole Garner[7]

360 Heat Race #4 (7 Laps)

1. 17B-Ryan Bickett[2]

2. 1TZ-Tasker Phillips[6]

3. 6-Dustin Selvage[1]

4. 77X-Alex Hill[4]

5. 13M-Brett Moffitt[3]

6. 13MX-Joe Beaver[5]

7. 7C-Chris Morgan[7]

8. 1A-John Anderson[8]

360 B-Main (10 Laps)

1. 6-Dustin Selvage[1]

2. 5A-Alex Vande Voort[5]

3. 38-Logan Alexander[2]

4. 86-Timothy Smith[4]

5. 4G-Cole Garner[9]

6. 7C-Chris Morgan[8]

7. 31-McCain Richards[3]

8. 33-Alan Zoutte[7]

9. 14-Aidan Zoutte[11]

10. T4-Tyler Graves[10]

11. 32-Riley Valentine[13]

12. 3R-Russell Potter[6]

13. 1A-John Anderson[12]

360 A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 24H-Kade Higday[1]

2. 63-JJ Hickle[5]

3. 1TZ-Tasker Phillips[4]

4. 22-Riley Goodno[3]

5. 01-Carson McCarl[7]

6. 99-Tony Rost[2]

7. 2M-Ryan Giles[10]

8. 6-Dustin Selvage[21]

9. 40-Clint Garner[8]

10. 4-Cameron Martin[9]

11. 17-Tyler Groenendyk[6]

12. 17B-Ryan Bickett[14]

13. 6G-Cody Gardner[17]

14. 5A-Alex Vande Voort[22]

15. 57-Cam Sorrels[11]

16. 40L-Ryan Leavitt[20]

17. 7B-Ben Brown[18]

18. 24-Terry McCarl[15]

19. 86-Timothy Smith[24]

20. 77X-Alex Hill[13]

21. 13M-Brett Moffitt[19]

22. 83-Kurt Mueller[16]

23. 38-Logan Alexander[23]

24. 13MX-Joe Beaver[12]

Pro Sprints

Pro Sprints Qualifying

1. 9-Luke Lane, 17.014[16]

2. 88-J Kinder, 17.098[13]

3. 48-Tyler Thompson, 17.117[7]

4. 99-Matthew Stelzer, 17.256[19]

5. 44-Brody Johnson, 17.275[10]

6. 7C-Devin Kline, 17.285[5]

7. 17-Matt Allen, 17.328[6]

8. 0-Mike Mayberry, 17.363[15]

9. 57A-Josh Higday, 17.381[8]

10. 7G-Jackson Gray, 17.483[12]

11. 41-Jeff Wilke, 17.499[9]

12. 26-Chase Young, 17.581[3]

13. 7-Tim Young, 17.649[14]

14. 55KC-Bob Hildreth, 17.660[18]

15. 42J-Evan Jones, 17.731[1]

16. 4S-Dave Seddon, 17.820[17]

17. 23K-Rob Kubli, 17.905[4]

18. 12K-Koddy Hildreth, 18.306[2]

19. 30C-Carter Hansen, 18.306[11]

Pro Sprints Heat Race #1 (6 Laps)

1. 9-Luke Lane[6]

2. 48-Tyler Thompson[5]

3. 44-Brody Johnson[4]

4. 17-Matt Allen[3]

5. 42J-Evan Jones[8]

6. 41-Jeff Wilke[1]

7. 7-Tim Young[7]

8. 57A-Josh Higday[2]

9. 23K-Rob Kubli[9]

10. 30C-Carter Hansen[10]

Pro Sprints Heat Race #2 (6 Laps)

1. 26-Chase Young[1]

2. 7C-Devin Kline[4]

3. 7G-Jackson Gray[2]

4. 0-Mike Mayberry[3]

5. 99-Matthew Stelzer[5]

6. 88-J Kinder[6]

7. 55KC-Bob Hildreth[7]

8. 12K-Koddy Hildreth[9]

9. 4S-Dave Seddon[8]

Pro Sprints A-Main (18 Laps)

1. 9-Luke Lane[4]

2. 44-Brody Johnson[1]

3. 88-J Kinder[5]

4. 26-Chase Young[8]

5. 99-Matthew Stelzer[6]

6. 7G-Jackson Gray[10]

7. 0-Mike Mayberry[9]

8. 7-Tim Young[14]

9. 12K-Koddy Hildreth[16]

10. 55KC-Bob Hildreth[15]

11. 42J-Evan Jones[13]

12. 17-Matt Allen[7]

13. 30C-Carter Hansen[19]

14. 7C-Devin Kline[2]

15. 57A-Josh Higday[12]

16. 41-Jeff Wilke[11]

DNS: 4S-Dave Seddon

DNS: 23K-Rob Kubli

19. (DQ) 48-Tyler Thompson[3]