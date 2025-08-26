Big Game Motorsports and Gravel Victorious in Wisconsin Before Producing Podiums in North Dakota

Inside Line Promotions

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Aug. 25, 2025) – Big Game Motorsports posted a trio of podium performances last week, giving driver David Gravel 31 podiums during 57 starts this season.

It began on Tuesday at Mississippi Thunder Speedway in Fountain City, Wis., where Gravel kicked off his debut by setting a new track record during qualifying. He then won a heat race and placed fourth in a heat race before maneuvering from fourth to win the main event.

“We were fast throughout the night and able to gain a spot in the dash to start the feature fourth,” he said. “From there, I was able to pick our way through to second. I got the lead and was able to control the race. The track definitely changed. At the end it was starting to get slick. With being our first time there, I didn’t really know where to run on the track, but we were able to hang on to the win.”

It marked the team’s 13th victory of the season and officially the 12th with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series.

The team ventured to North Dakota last weekend with a visit to River Cities Speedway in Grand Forks on Friday. Gravel was quickest in his qualifying group and he won a heat race. He again gained a position to place third in a heat race before posting a runner-up result in the main event.

“I felt good all night,” he said. “We qualified well, heat raced well and dashed well. I felt the track had a lot of grip in spots. We were a little too tight in traffic. When Sheldon (Haudenschild) went into the infield we got second back, but we were too tight to rotate the bottom and contend for the win. Overall, it was a strong night. It’s the minor details that helps you win or lose races.”

The weekend wrapped up on Saturday at Red River Valley Speedway, where Gravel timed in quickest overall. He won a heat race before moving from fifth to fourth place in the dash and from fourth to third place in the A Main.

“That’s one I felt we were really good to the middle of the feature,” he said. “In lapped traffic I made the wrong move and Carson (Macedo) got around me. I got him back and then clipped the infield tire. He just got by me at the flag stand. Going into turns one and two I passed him back and the caution came out. That eliminated me from having the chance to win. After that we had a couple of dashes to the finish. I don’t know if we could have got the job done. Carson found a lane in turns three and four that me and Sheldon weren’t running. Once he showed me that lane I couldn’t follow him and do the same thing.”

Gravel leads the World of Outlaws championship standings by 172 points heading into the L.G. Everist Huset’s Shootout presented by Ace Ready Mix and Myrl & Roy’s Paving this Saturday and Sunday at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, S.D.

QUICK RESULTS –

Aug. 19 – Mississippi Thunder Speedway in Fountain City, Wis. – Qualifying: 1; Heat race: 1 (1); Dash: 4 (5); Feature: 1 (4).

Aug. 22 – River Cities Speedway in Grand Forks, N.D. – Qualifying: 1; Heat race: 1 (1); Dash: 3 (4); Feature: 2 (3).

Aug. 23 – Red River Valley Speedway in West Fargo, N.D. – Qualifying: 1; Heat race: 1 (1); Dash: 4 (5); Feature: 3 (4).

SEASON STATS –

57 races, 13 wins, 47 top fives, 53 top 10s, 53 top 15s, 53 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Saturday and Sunday at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, S.D., for the L.G. Everist Huset’s Shootout presented by Ace Ready Mix and Myrl & Roy’s Paving with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

