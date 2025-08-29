Dave Shullick Jr. Wins Pole Position for the 69th International Classic

OSWEGO, NY (August 29, 2025) — Dave Shullick Jr. secured the pole position for the 69th running of the Budweiser International Classic Friday afternoon at Oswego Speedway. Shullick’s 15.966 second lap around the 5/8 mile oval was good enough to secure the top spot by just 0.030 seconds over Michael Barnes, who will start from the outside of the front row for the 200 laps finale on Sunday.

Otto Sitterly, Dan Connors Jr, and Tyler Thompson rounded out the top five.

28 cars posted a qualifying time on Friday for the 200 lap feature on Sunday.

69 Budweiser International Classic

Oswego Speedway

Oswego, New York,

Friday, August 29, 2025

Qualifying:

1. 95-Dave Shullick Jr, 15.955[26]

2. 68-Michael Barnes, 15.985[28]

3. 7-Otto Sitterly, 16.016[29]

4. O1-Dan Connors Jr, 16.038[27]

5. 98-Tyler Thompson, 16.066[22]

6. 6-Josh Sokolic, 16.080[13]

7. 22-Mike McVetta, 16.138[15]

8. 52-Dave Danzer, 16.144[19]

9. O2-Brandon Bellinger, 16.180[25]

10. 94-Logan Rayvals, 16.227[21]

11. 15-Michael Muldoon Jr, 16.250[20]

12. OO-Joe Gosek, 16.267[23]

13. 32-Bobby Santos III, 16.275[24]

14. O5-Jeff Abold, 16.320[18]

15. 83-Lou LeVea Jr, 16.344[16]

16. 54-Camden Proud, 16.355[17]

17. 21-Jeffrey Battle, 16.393[11]

18. 55-Mike Netishen, 16.423[7]

19. 90-Jack Patrick, 16.453[5]

20. 0-Nick Snyder, 16.671[8]

21. 78-Mark Sammut, 16.716[10]

22. 11-Anthony Nocella, 16.733[12]

23. 41-Russ Wood Sr, 16.736[14]

24. 99-Jerry Curran, 16.894[9]

25. 72JR-Junior Farrelly, 17.029[6]

26. 25-Ryan Zitzka, 17.070[2]

27. 27-Aric Iosue, 17.273[4]

28. O9-Robert Bogwicz, 21.982[1]

DNS: 96-Tyler Shullick