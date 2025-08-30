Macri Wins the Zemaitis Tribute At Williams Grove

From Shawn Brouse

MECHANICSBURG, PA (August 29, 2025) – Anthony Macri came out on top of an electrifying three-way battle for the sprint car win at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday night, taking $8,000 for his fourth oval victory of the season in the Zemaitis Tribute Race.

In support action, Steve Drevicki took the win in the USAC East 360 sprint feature for his third career oval win in the division.

Danny Dietrich took the lead at the start of the 25-lap John and Pee Wee Zemaitis Tribute feature, beating Parker Price Miller back to the stripe with control.

After starting fifth, Chase Dietz motored up to second on the opening lap and began his quest for the lead with Macri moving by Price Miller for third on the ninth circuit.

Dietrich entered the rear of the field on the 11th tour and immediately began to struggle putting cars a lap down.

For several laps Dietrich was bottled up behind Brady Bacon and this allowed both Dietz and Macri to close in.

The slickening track proved dicey and when Dietrich missed his entry into the first turn on lap 19, Dietz immediately drove to his inside while Macri blasted to the outside trying to swoop by both pilots.

However Macri only came up with second as Dietz took the point.

For the next four laps Macri slammed his car onto the high cushion as he entered the first corner in an effort to muscle by Dietz while Dietrich lurked within striking distance.

Lap after lap Macri would draw beside the leader but couldn’t quite muster enough power to complete the pass.

And then on lap 23 the lead trio staged a crowd-pleasing three-car battle for command with Macri changing lanes to the inside, Dietz in the middle and Dietrich up on the cushion in the second corner.

Macri came away the pacesetter as the trio pushed themselves off of the turn and onto the backchute while Dietrich also got by Dietz.

Once at the front, Macri would drive to the win by .369 seconds over Dietrich, who was racing for his second win in a row.

Dietz settled for third followed by Troy Wagaman Jr. and Price Miller.

Sixth through 10th went to Brock Zearfoss, Austin Bishop, Freddie Rahmer, Logan Rumsey and Ryan Newton.

Heats went to Price Miller, Dietz and Wagaman Jr. while Kody Hartlaub won the consolation race.

Cameron Smith set fast time with a lap of 17.278 seconds.

The win was the 14th of Macri’s career at Williams Grove and his 12th overall of the season.

Chris Allen Jr. led the first 13 laps of the 25-lap USAC East 360 feature before sixth starter Steve Drevicki of Reading drove into the lead.

Drevicki took the win by .542 seconds ahead of Christian Bruno.

Allen Jr. ended up third followed by Kyle Spence and Steve Wilbur.

Heats went to Joey Amantea, Bruno and Ed Aikin.

Ron Helmick took the consolation race.

Zemaitis Tribute Race

Williams Grove Speedway

Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania

Friday, August 29, 2025

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Qualifying

1. 75-Cameron Smith, 17.278[5]

2. 48-Danny Dietrich, 17.381[9]

3. 39M-Anthony Macri, 17.423[10]

4. 8-Brock Zearfoss, 17.494[17]

5. 35-Austin Bishop, 17.551[7]

6. 12-Lance Dewease, 17.573[3]

7. 71-Parker Price Miller, 17.584[28]

8. 23-Chase Dietz, 17.615[12]

9. 27-Troy Wagaman Jr, 17.642[19]

10. 66-Ryan Newton, 17.663[2]

11. 1X-Chad Trout, 17.691[18]

12. 1A-Ashton Torgerson, 17.705[22]

13. 51-Freddie Rahmer, 17.757[20]

14. X-Matt Campbell, 17.883[11]

15. 67-Justin Whittall, 17.885[16]

16. 5W-Lucas Wolfe, 17.905[26]

17. 41-Logan Rumsey, 17.946[24]

18. 11-TJ Stutts, 18.000[21]

19. 20-Brady Bacon, 18.038[1]

20. 95-Kody Hartlaub, 18.050[25]

21. 3D-Dave Grube, 18.051[4]

22. 91-Preston Lattomus, 18.137[8]

23. 77-Derek Locke, 18.146[13]

24. 17B-Steve Buckwalter, 18.258[14]

25. 1W-Ryan Taylor, 18.432[15]

26. 22-Bryn Gohn, 18.981[6]

27. 85-Ricky DiEva, 19.461[23]

DNS: 45S-Samuel Miller

Harrys U Pull It Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 71-Parker Price Miller[2]

2. 8-Brock Zearfoss[1]

3. 75-Cameron Smith[4]

4. 66-Ryan Newton[3]

5. 51-Freddie Rahmer[5]

6. 5W-Lucas Wolfe[6]

7. 20-Brady Bacon[7]

8. 1W-Ryan Taylor[9]

9. 91-Preston Lattomus[8]

Walter Laudermilch Concrete Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 23-Chase Dietz[2]

2. 48-Danny Dietrich[4]

3. 35-Austin Bishop[1]

4. 41-Logan Rumsey[6]

5. 1X-Chad Trout[3]

6. X-Matt Campbell[5]

7. 77-Derek Locke[8]

8. 95-Kody Hartlaub[7]

9. 22-Bryn Gohn[9]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 27-Troy Wagaman Jr[2]

2. 12-Lance Dewease[1]

3. 1A-Ashton Torgerson[3]

4. 39M-Anthony Macri[4]

5. 11-TJ Stutts[6]

6. 67-Justin Whittall[5]

7. 17B-Steve Buckwalter[8]

8. 85-Ricky DiEva[9]

9. 3D-Dave Grube[7]

DNS: 45S-Samuel Miller

B-Main (10 Laps)

1. 95-Kody Hartlaub[2]

2. 20-Brady Bacon[1]

3. 17B-Steve Buckwalter[4]

4. 77-Derek Locke[3]

5. 85-Ricky DiEva[6]

6. 1W-Ryan Taylor[5]

7. 91-Preston Lattomus[7]

8. 22-Bryn Gohn[8]

9. 3D-Dave Grube[9]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 39M-Anthony Macri[6]

2. 48-Danny Dietrich[2]

3. 23-Chase Dietz[5]

4. 27-Troy Wagaman Jr[3]

5. 71-Parker Price Miller[1]

6. 8-Brock Zearfoss[7]

7. 35-Austin Bishop[9]

8. 51-Freddie Rahmer[13]

9. 41-Logan Rumsey[12]

10. 66-Ryan Newton[11]

11. 5W-Lucas Wolfe[16]

12. 1X-Chad Trout[14]

13. X-Matt Campbell[17]

14. 95-Kody Hartlaub[19]

15. 1A-Ashton Torgerson[10]

16. 17B-Steve Buckwalter[21]

17. 77-Derek Locke[22]

18. 67-Justin Whittall[18]

19. 20-Brady Bacon[20]

20. 85-Ricky DiEva[23]

21. 12-Lance Dewease[8]

22. 1W-Ryan Taylor[24]

23. 11-TJ Stutts[15]

DNS: 75-Cameron Smith

USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 88J-Joey Amantea[1]

2. 83-Bruce Buckwalter Jr[2]

3. 7F-Hunter Fulton[4]

4. 10-Joe Kata[6]

5. 51-Mike Haggenbottom[8]

6. 22R-Ronald Helmick[7]

7. 27R-Dirk Rimrott[3]

8. 96-Lee Kauffman[5]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 17B-Christian Bruno[4]

2. 5B-Bobby Butler[1]

3. 71-Chris Allen Jr[7]

4. 39T-Olivia Thayer[3]

5. 45R-Brett Rose[6]

6. 44-Gary Huston[8]

7. 58-Nate Emig[5]

8. 15-Mark Bitner[2]

Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 7-Ed Aikin[3]

2. 19-Steven Drevicki[1]

3. 59-Steve Wilbur[6]

4. 42-Kyle Spence[7]

5. 12W-Troy Fraker[5]

6. 67-Jason Cherry[8]

7. 78-Dale Schweikart[4]

8. 27G-Jacob Galloway[2]

B-Main (8 Laps)

1. 22R-Ronald Helmick[1]

2. 67-Jason Cherry[3]

3. 27G-Jacob Galloway[9]

4. 78-Dale Schweikart[6]

5. 15-Mark Bitner[8]

6. 58-Nate Emig[5]

7. 27R-Dirk Rimrott[4]

8. 44-Gary Huston[2]

9. 96-Lee Kauffman[7]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 19-Steven Drevicki[6]

2. 17B-Christian Bruno[5]

3. 71-Chris Allen Jr[1]

4. 42-Kyle Spence[12]

5. 59-Steve Wilbur[2]

6. 88J-Joey Amantea[9]

7. 83-Bruce Buckwalter Jr[4]

8. 5B-Bobby Butler[8]

9. 22R-Ronald Helmick[16]

10. 39T-Olivia Thayer[11]

11. 10-Joe Kata[10]

12. 15-Mark Bitner[20]

13. 51-Mike Haggenbottom[13]

14. 27G-Jacob Galloway[18]

15. 67-Jason Cherry[17]

16. 78-Dale Schweikart[19]

17. 7-Ed Aikin[7]

18. 45R-Brett Rose[14]

19. 7F-Hunter Fulton[3]

20. 12W-Troy Fraker[15]

