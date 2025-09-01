Kody Swanson Scores $10,000 Must See Racing Victory at Owosso

By T.J. Buffenbarger

OVID, MI (August 31, 2025) — Kody Swanson completed a weekend sweep of the Must See Racing weekend at Owosso Speedway by winning the $10,000 to win feature event on Sunday. Backing up his $4,000 victory on Friday, Swanson took the lead from Aaron Willison on the seventh circuit of the 40-lap main event and was never seriously challenged, building up an 8.291 second lead at the finish.

For Swanson, who has seen a considerable amount of success racing winged sprint cars on pavement despite not have a large number of started, Saturday’s commanding performance was another learning experience about working the car through the air with the wing on.

“It was tricky,” Swanson said of getting the lead away from Willison. “I felt like I had such a good run at the beginning, working the top. and I’m still learning the air a little bit. Aaron (Willison) and Troy (DeCaire) and Ryan (Litt), these guys are really good at it. If you get a good opportunity and a good car I certainly didn’t want to waste it. I got Troy there really quickly with some momentum and I got to Aaron and was trying the same thing. He might have heard me and moved around. That’s what good race car drivers do and I couldn’t figure it out for a minute. I had to back up a couple laps and try to get my momentum rhythm back to figure out just what I need to do. Luckily, I was able to catch him in the right way and got to his outside. This 50M car runs so strong that able to able to get that clean air, build that momentum and get the lead.”

For Swanson, the victory came after some anxious moments earlier in the program when he felt a possible vibration from the Dick Meyers #50M entry.

“I was really nervous about it. In the second lap of qualifying, I felt like I picked up a high RPM vibration. These guys did everything to check all of the all the top candidates of what it could have been and I trying to describe what it felt like. We did everything we could to determine if the motor should be good. The way the heat races work, you have to be on lead lap, so we wanted to run it then and see how it was. I was still kind of monitoring it then trying to watch the gauges and made sure we were okay. Everything checked out good there. Then we were worried that maybe it was in the rear end and tried to try to check that as best we could. Dick was inspecting the ring and pinion, doing all the homework, all the necessary things that you do to try to give you a chance. We didn’t know what we woud find in the feature, but knew we give it our best shot. And luckily it and it ran great in the feature.

Williason and DeCaire started on the front row for the feature event. The first attempt to start the race was short lived when the outside row stacked up with Taylor Ferns and J.J. Dutton stopping at the entrance to turn one.

During that caution Jason Blonde and Jimmy McCune Jr. both went to the pit area with engine related issues. Neither ended up returning for the complete restart in what would be the only caution flag period during the main event.

Once the race was underway Willison led DeCaire with Swanson immediately driving to third position on the opening lap. One lap later Swanson moved DeCaire back to third and started his pursuit of Willison for the lead.

Willison was able to maintain the lead until lap four when Swanson took a big chunk out of his advantage before taking the top spot two laps later.

From there Swanson increased his lead from 0.015 seconds on lap seven to 8.291 at the finish.

Willison, DeCaire, Ryan Litt, and Joe Ligouri from ninth starting position rounded out the top five.

In qualifying Willison set a new all time track record at Owosso Speedway with a lap of 12.838 seconds around the 3/8-mile oval. Donnie Adams Jr, Dorman Snyder, and McCune Jr. won heat race events.

J.J. Henes swept both Must See Racing Lites feature events.

Owosso Speedway

Ovid, Michigan

Sunday, August 31, 2025

Must See Racing 410 Sprint Cars

Qualifying

1. 36-Aaron Willison, 12.297[24]

2. 26D-Troy DeCaire, 12.432[5]

3. 07-Ryan Litt, 12.591[12]

4. 50M-Kody Swanson, 12.638[22]

5. 68-Joe Liguori, 12.761[11]

6. 42-Jason Blonde, 12.846[2]

7. Z10-Kevin Mingus, 12.864[16]

8. 7-Bobby Komisarski, 12.904[10]

9. 88-Jimmy McCune, 12.947[14]

10. 55-Tommy Nichols, 13.224[17]

11. 126-Taylor Ferns, 13.232[7]

12. 24-Dylan Reynolds, 13.241[20]

13. 4-Donnie Adams Jr, 13.250[1]

14. 86-JJ Dutton, 13.304[6]

15. 18-Landon Butler, 13.313[4]

16. 66-Justin Harper, 13.393[9]

17. 99-Dorman Snyder, 13.475[21]

18. 88M-Jimmy McCune Jr, 13.539[15]

19. 81-Johnny Petrozelle, 13.576[19]

20. 11-Tom Geren, 13.920[8]

21. 13-Austin Maynard, 14.776[13]

DNS: 26-Jeff Bloom

DNS: 20-Alby Ovitt

DNS: 7T-John Trudell

Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 88M-Jimmy McCune Jr[1]

2. 18-Landon Butler[2]

3. 42-Jason Blonde[5]

4. 24-Dylan Reynolds[3]

5. 88-Jimmy McCune[4]

6. 07-Ryan Litt[6]

DNS: 13-Austin Maynard

Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 99-Dorman Snyder[1]

2. 26D-Troy DeCaire[6]

3. 68-Joe Liguori[5]

4. 126-Taylor Ferns[3]

5. 86-JJ Dutton[2]

6. 7-Bobby Komisarski[4]

7. 11-Tom Geren[7]

Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)

1. 4-Donnie Adams Jr[2]

2. Z10-Kevin Mingus[4]

3. 50M-Kody Swanson[5]

4. 55-Tommy Nichols[3]

5. 66-Justin Harper[1]

6. 81-Johnny Petrozelle[7]

7. 36-Aaron Willison[6]

A-Main (40 Laps)

1. 50M-Kody Swanson[5]

2. 36-Aaron Willison[1]

3. 26D-Troy DeCaire[2]

4. 07-Ryan Litt[4]

5. 68-Joe Liguori[9]

6. 88-Jimmy McCune[12]

7. Z10-Kevin Mingus[6]

8. 18-Landon Butler[7]

9. 55-Tommy Nichols[13]

10. 66-Justin Harper[17]

11. 7-Bobby Komisarski[11]

12. 81-Johnny Petrozelle[18]

13. 11-Tom Geren[19]

14. 99-Dorman Snyder[8]

15. 24-Dylan Reynolds[15]

16. 86-JJ Dutton[16]

17. 126-Taylor Ferns[14]

18. 88M-Jimmy McCune Jr[3]

19. 42-Jason Blonde[10]

20. 13-Austin Maynard[20]

Must See Racing Lites

Qualifying

1. 36-JJ Henes, 13.485[5]

2. 23-Charlie Baur, 13.697[1]

3. 37-Keegan Weese, 13.726[8]

4. 64-Brandon Lemmerman, 13.877[6]

5. 1-Brandon Tregembo, 14.237[7]

6. 17-Andrew Bogusz, 14.344[2]

7. 77-Parker Corbin, 15.102[3]

8. 1D-Christian Franks, 16.425[4]

DNS: 11-Rick Wichtner

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 36-JJ Henes[4]

2. 37-Keegan Weese[2]

3. 64-Brandon Lemmerman[1]

4. 1-Brandon Tregembo[5]

5. 17-Andrew Bogusz[6]

6. 23-Charlie Baur[3]

7. 77-Parker Corbin[7]

8. 11-Rick Wichtner[9]

9. 1D-Christian Franks[8]

A-Main 2 (15 Laps)

1. 36-JJ Henes[6]

2. 37-Keegan Weese[5]

3. 17-Andrew Bogusz[2]

4. 23-Charlie Baur[1]

5. 64-Brandon Lemmerman[4]

6. 1-Brandon Tregembo[3]

7. 77-Parker Corbin[7]

8. 11-Rick Wichtner[9]

9. 1D-Christian Franks[8]