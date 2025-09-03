High Limit Season Closes with All In Championship in Texas

From High Limit Racing

(September 3, 2025) — Bikini Zone has returned as a Kubota High Limit Racing partner to crown the 2025 series champion at the Bikini Zone All-In Championship Weekend. The two-day event on October 17 and 18 at the dirt track at Texas Motor Speedway will officially end Kubota High Limit Racing’s second national season.

A leading line of anti-bump and irritation shaving products geared toward women, Bikini Zone will also be celebrating and honoring the women of Kubota High Limit Racing during the weekend.

“Kubota High Limit Racing has truly raised the bar in dirt track racing and we’re honored to join them in Texas where a driver and team will earn the title of “Champion”,” said Ben Blessing, Bikini Zone Chief Operation Officer and Executive Vice President of Marketing. “We also want to acknowledge and honor the women of High Limit, those who work in the series, travel full time supporting the drivers and teams and the growing number of female fans that the series is drawing to the sport.”

“Bikini Zone first came on board with us at the Eagle Nationals last season and saw firsthand the excitement of the sport and the enthusiasm and loyalty of our fanbase. said Kendra Jacobs, Chief Marketing and Events Officer for Kubota High Limit Racing. “Having a female-focused brand recognize the female fanbase and the women in the sport is something that makes all of us at Kubota High Limit Racing proud.”

Bikini Zone products are available at Wal-Mart, Amazon and other nationwide retailers. Learn more about the product line by following @bikinizone on Facebook and Instagram, @bikinizone_ on X and @bikini_zone on TikTok.

Bikini Zone All-In Championship Weekend will mark the second series championship event at The Dirt Track at Texas Motor Speedway. In 2024, Brad Sweet won the preliminary night with Brent Marks taking the final checkered flag of the season. Sweet was also crowned the series first national touring champion.

Rico Abreu Racing currently leads the series championship standings by just 10 points over Ridge and Son Racing’s No. 87 team and 35 points of Kasey Kahne Racing’s No. 49. Clauson Marshall Racing and the NOS Energy Drink No. 7BC trails by 60 points and Brent Marks Racing is still in striking distance, just 99 points behind the leader.

General admission, reserved and suite tickets for the October 17 and 18 Bikini Zone All-In Championship Weekend at The Dirt Track at Texas Motor Speedway are available online. Reservations for camping can also be made at the same link. All two-day reserved ticket buyers will receive a free two-day pit pass at the ticket office on race day. Kids 12 and under get free general admission seating all weekend.

Pit gates open at 2pm daily. Grandstand gates will open at 4pm. Trick-or-Treat in the Fan Midway will begin at 5:30pm on Saturday, October 18. Fan Fest will be held each night between qualifying and opening ceremonies.