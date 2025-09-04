Sheldon Haudenschild and Stenhouse Jr. Marshall Racing Going in Different Directions for 2026

(September 4, 2025) — Sheldon Haudenschild and Stenhouse Jr. Marshall Racing announced in separate statements on Thursday they would be going in different directions following the conclusion of the 2025 racing season season.

Haudenschild has driven for Stenhouse Marshall Racing since the 2018 season. Through their time together Haudenschild and SJM Racing won 44 World of Outlaws features. Haudenschild indicated in his statement that he was looking forward to 2026 with crew chief Kyle Ripper, indicating he would be departing SJM Racing as well.

Haudenschild is currently fifth in the point standings with the World of Outlaws with two feature victories and 26 top five finishes.

Neither party released their plans for the 2026 season.