World of Outlaws & USAC/CRA Sprint Cars Headline at Perris Auto Speedway September 13

By Scott Daloisio

Perris, California — September 3, 2025 — After a brief Saturday night break, the legendary World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars team up with the Avanti Windows and Doors USAC/CRA Sprints for a high-octane doubleheader on September 13. This will be the Outlaws’ only stop in the greater Los Angeles area in 2025, making it a must-see event for open-wheel fans.

Advance tickets for the open wheel doubleheader are on sale now at https://bit.ly/42Dssil, and plenty of walk-up tickets will also be available at the gate on race night.

The September action doesn’t stop there. The “Craziest Show on Dirt,” LKQ Pick Your Part Night of Destruction, returns to PAS on September 20, followed by another USAC/CRA Sprint Car night on September 27. Joining them will be the PASSCAR Super Stocks, American Factory Stocks, and WRA Vintage Cars. Advance tickets for both those shows are available at tix.com.

Perris Auto Speedway sits on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds, 18700 Lake Perris Drive, Perris, CA. Camping is available on-site for $25 per night, starting at noon on Fridays.