Kalib Henry Flies to Victory During Freedom Fall Classic

BATAVIA, N.Y. (September 5, 2025) — Kalib Henry won the NAPA All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Valvoline portion of the Freedom Fall Classic Friday night at Freedom Raceway in Batavia, New York. Henry, from Sacramento, California, took the lead from New York state sprint car driver Matt Farnham on lap seven and drove to a 1.310 second victory over Cale Thomas. Tim Shaffer, Farnham, and Zane Devault rounded out the top five.

NAPA All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Valvoline

Freedom Raceway

Batavia, New York

Friday, September 5, 2025

Qualifying

1. 49X-Cale Thomas, 12.102[10]

2. 17GP-Tim Shaffer, 12.253[2]

3. 4-Zane DeVault, 12.255[7]

4. 45-Devon Borden, 12.296[9]

5. 101-Kalib Henry, 12.334[12]

6. 22-Brandon Spithaler, 12.410[16]

7. 29-Logan McCandless, 12.440[6]

8. 7NY-Matt Farnham, 12.497[14]

9. 20B-Cody Bova, 12.559[1]

10. 35-Jared Zimbardi, 12.563[13]

11. 94-Todd Hoddick, 12.585[15]

12. 7N-Darin Naida, 12.595[8]

13. 2-AJ Flick, 12.665[5]

14. 38-Leyton Wagner, 12.744[4]

15. W20-Greg Wilson, 12.955[11]

16. 81K-Dalton Martin, 14.192[3]

Premier Planning Premier Planning Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 101-Kalib Henry[2]

2. 29-Logan McCandless[1]

3. 49X-Cale Thomas[4]

4. 4-Zane DeVault[3]

5. 2-AJ Flick[7]

6. 20B-Cody Bova[5]

7. W20-Greg Wilson[8]

8. 94-Todd Hoddick[6]

All Pro All Pro Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 7NY-Matt Farnham[1]

2. 22-Brandon Spithaler[2]

3. 17GP-Tim Shaffer[4]

4. 45-Devon Borden[3]

5. 35-Jared Zimbardi[5]

6. 7N-Darin Naida[6]

7. 38-Leyton Wagner[7]

8. 81K-Dalton Martin[8]

DNS: 3-Parker Evans

Level Utilities Level Utilities Dash (6 Laps)

1. 7NY-Matt Farnham[1]

2. 101-Kalib Henry[4]

3. 17GP-Tim Shaffer[5]

4. 22-Brandon Spithaler[2]

5. 4-Zane DeVault[3]

6. 49X-Cale Thomas[6]

Gates Corporation Gates Corporation Feature (35 Laps)

1. 101-Kalib Henry[2]

2. 49X-Cale Thomas[6]

3. 17GP-Tim Shaffer[3]

4. 7NY-Matt Farnham[1]

5. 4-Zane DeVault[5]

6. 7N-Darin Naida[12]

7. 35-Jared Zimbardi[9]

8. 2-AJ Flick[10]

9. 29-Logan McCandless[8]

10. 20B-Cody Bova[11]

11. 38-Leyton Wagner[14]

12. W20-Greg Wilson[15]

13. 94-Todd Hoddick[13]

14. 81K-Dalton Martin[16]

15. 45-Devon Borden[7]

16. 3-Parker Evans[17]

17. 22-Brandon Spithaler[4]