Billy Kimmel Memorial For 410 Sprints Is Friday At Williams Grove

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Williams Grove Speedway returns to action this Friday, September 12 with the Billy Kimmel Memorial for Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars.

Also on the racing program will be a full program of HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprint car action.

Racing gets underway at 7:30 pm.

The Billy Kimmel Memorial is part of the 2025 Hoosier Diamond Series at Williams Grove, worth $6,000 to win for the 410 sprint car drivers.

Fast time in time trials will receive the $300 Fast Tees Fast Time Award.

The 25-lap Kimmel Memorial is scheduled each year in honor of the fallen sprint car driver from Mechanicsburg.

At the age of 27, Kimmel was fatally injured in a sprint car racing accident at Williams Grove Speedway in 2007.

Danny Dietrich is the defending Kimmel Memorial winner.

For the 358 sprints, the event will mark the first of the final three shows of the season for the division with the point title hanging in the balance.

Dylan Norris currently leads the point standings by 120 markers over Derek Locke.

Norris is seeking his first career oval track title while Locke is going for his fourth.

With three Diamond Series shows remaining on the year as well, Troy Wagaman Jr. currently leads the series points over Danny Dietrich.

Adult general admission for September 12 is $20 with students ages 13-20 admitted for $10.

Kids ages 12 and under are always free at Williams Grove Speedway.

