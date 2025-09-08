Cameron Martin Wins Stewart Alley Memorial at Eagle for First National ASCS Win

From Jordan DeLucia

EAGLE, NE (September 7, 2025) — Cameron Martin admits the last time he raced Sam Hafertepe Jr. for the win, he let it get away. But on Sunday night at Eagle Raceway, he was not about to let it happen again.

The 21-year-old from Ankeny, IA, got the best of the five-time national champion in a back-and-forth battle, retaking the lead with 15 laps remaining and holding Hafertepe off the rest of the distance to score his first career American Sprint Car Series Feature win in the second running of the Stewart Alley Memorial.

“This is super cool, especially to do it here at Eagle,” Martin said. “This is probably one of the best racetracks in the world right now. I can’t say thank you enough to Skylar (Prochaska, crew chief) and dad and everyone who helps me. I’ll never forget this moment.”

One year prior, Martin had qualified for the inaugural special event against a deep field but was taken out of contention in a crash on the opening lap. Fast forward to 2025 and he’s in Victory Lane in only his 15th career national Series start. Martin also becomes the 175th different winner with the Series and the eighth different driver to win a Series race at the Nebraska venue.

While Hafertepe got the jump at the drop of the green flag, Martin began plotting his plan of attack. He took his first opportunity, zooming past Hafertepe on the top side around the 1/3-mile oval after a restart on Lap 9.

“I just said ‘Man, I’m just gonna fall in on the top and run behind [Martin],’” Hafertepe said after falling back to second. “He’s a young guy, he’s gasser, and sometimes those guys make mistakes. And I thought, ‘Well, I’ll try my luck and see if he makes a mistake,’ and he just didn’t make any.”

Though Martin remained strong on the top side through the first half of the race, Hafertepe showed speed as well, reeling-in Martin and throwing a slidejob for the lead in Turns 3–4 on Lap 17.

“I was probably running it a little harder than I should’ve, but I really wanted that win,” Martin said. “I made the mistake of not running as hard as I should’ve last night and Sam pulled away from me. I wasn’t going to let that happen again.”

Hafertepe continued his march around the bottom lane while Martin got back on the top side; right-rear tire pinned to the cushion. He began charging up the momentum, and on Lap 20 raced around the outside of Hafertepe to retake the top spot in Turns 1–2.

“I could hear (Martin) pressuring me on the top sometimes, but I knew if I hit my line good, we were okay down there,” Hafertepe said. “I think one time, going into (Turn) 1, it was like all-of-a-sudden the bottom just went away in one lap, it felt like. And that’s when he got by me.”

The race stayed under green for the next seven laps while Martin began to open a gap on the field in lapped traffic. That advantage was erased when the yellow flag was thrown on Lap 28, and again on Lap 30, forcing Martin to defend the lead on the restarts.

“I felt really good when we were running through lapped traffic,” Martin said. “I kinda figured I had a pretty sizable lead, but I was just getting really comfortable, and the caution came out, so I just had to put my head down.

“I saw Skylar on the fence giving me the thumbs-up, so I knew I was gonna have to drive the hardest six laps of my life there at the end to hold Sam. JJ was super-fast, and I think Austin McCarl was back there, too. Those three guys are some of the best Sprint Car drivers in the world right now.”

In the end, Hafertepe was unable to reel-in Martin after the final restart. The Sunnyvale, TX-native settled for second and his third podium finish in the last four Series events.

“(Martin) has been fast all year, and he’s not just a 360 guy — he made the 410 Knoxville Nationals and ran 13th,” Hafertepe said. “He’s got a bright future, a really good family, and he’s a good kid. His dad, him and his brother are all really good people. I kinda like to see good people do good things. Not too mad that I got beat by him tonight; we’ll take our second and go on.”

Washington native JJ Hickle crossed the finish line third after winning a competitive battle for position with Austin McCarl in the closing laps. McCarl finished fourth while fellow Knoxville Raceway regular Riley Goodno rounded-out the top-five.

Trevor Grossenbacher moved up from 11th starting position to win the 305 sprint car portion of the Stewart Alley Memorial. Grossenbacher held off multiple challenges from Cole Vanderheiden in the closing laps of the main event for the victory.

Stewart Alley Memorial

Eagle Raceway

Eagle, Nebraska

Sunday, September 7, 2025

Qualifying Flight A

1. 99-Tony Rost, 11.551[2]

2. 40-Clint Garner, 11.728[5]

3. 63-JJ Hickle, 11.794[10]

4. 17B-Ryan Bickett, 11.826[6]

5. 2J-Zach Blurton, 11.911[3]

6. 13V-Seth Brahmer, 12.008[11]

7. 71-Brady Baker, 12.015[7]

8. 938-Bradley Fezard, 12.025[9]

9. 25-Gunnar Pike, 12.078[1]

10. 55-Chase Brown, 12.161[8]

11. 10-Landon Britt, 12.162[4]

12. 11H-Rodney Huband, 12.163[12]

Qualifying Flight B

1. 27-Carson McCarl, 11.579[3]

2. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 11.678[9]

3. 11-Roger Crockett, 11.853[6]

4. 6K-Dustin Selvage, 12.049[10]

5. 17W-Jeffrey Newell, 12.072[7]

6. 16G-Austyn Gossel, 12.121[1]

7. 3Z-Cole Vanderheiden, 12.180[2]

8. 7C-Chris Morgan, 12.185[4]

9. 63J-Jack Thomas, 12.232[8]

10. 2E-Dylan Opdahl, 12.316[11]

11. 100-Clint Benson, 12.368[5]

12. 8B-Jake Galusha, 12.447[12]

Qualifying Flight C

1. 88W-Austin McCarl, 11.790[1]

2. 5-Ryder McCutcheon, 11.896[2]

3. 11A-Billy Alley, 11.948[5]

4. 27B-Jake Bubak, 11.953[6]

5. 36-Jason Martin, 12.153[7]

6. 35W-Gaige Weldon, 12.228[3]

7. 55H-Sam Henderson, 12.253[4]

8. 77-John Klabunde, 12.264[9]

9. 2-Chase Porter, 12.282[12]

10. 2C-Brekton Crouch, 12.345[10]

11. 23S-Stuart Snyder, 12.409[8]

12. 3D-Jake Diehl, 13.594[11]

Qualifying Flight D

1. 22-Riley Goodno, 11.990[6]

2. 23M-Lance Moss, 12.032[2]

3. 4M-Cameron Martin, 12.037[3]

4. 2B-Garrett Benson, 12.130[10]

5. 44-Chris Martin, 12.153[1]

6. 1-Sean McClelland, 12.159[8]

7. 88R-Ryder Laplante, 12.232[7]

8. 45X-Kyler Johnson, 12.239[4]

9. 11F-Colton Fisher, 12.253[9]

10. 91-Scotty Thiel, 12.277[11]

11. 88C-Brogan Carder, 12.449[5]

Qualifying Flight E

1. 52-Blake Hahn, 11.956[4]

2. 6-Cody Gardner, 12.026[11]

3. 57-Cam Sorrels, 12.103[3]

4. 23-Seth Bergman, 12.173[6]

5. 47-Brant O’Banion, 12.211[9]

6. 95-Matt Covington, 12.231[2]

7. 11D-Dominic White, 12.240[8]

8. 42-Caleb Saiz, 12.277[1]

9. 88-Terry Easum, 12.381[5]

10. 59-Evan Semerad, 12.414[7]

11. 14-Joey Danley, 12.466[10]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 40-Clint Garner[1]

2. 63-JJ Hickle[2]

3. 2J-Zach Blurton[5]

4. 17B-Ryan Bickett[3]

5. 938-Bradley Fezard[8]

6. 55-Chase Brown[10]

7. 10-Landon Britt[11]

8. 13V-Seth Brahmer[6]

9. 25-Gunnar Pike[9]

10. 11H-Rodney Huband[12]

11. 71-Brady Baker[7]

12. 99-Tony Rost[4]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[1]

2. 11-Roger Crockett[2]

3. 27-Carson McCarl[4]

4. 6K-Dustin Selvage[3]

5. 16G-Austyn Gossel[6]

6. 3Z-Cole Vanderheiden[7]

7. 63J-Jack Thomas[9]

8. 17W-Jeffrey Newell[5]

9. 100-Clint Benson[11]

10. 7C-Chris Morgan[8]

11. 2E-Dylan Opdahl[10]

12. 8B-Jake Galusha[12]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[1]

2. 11A-Billy Alley[2]

3. 88W-Austin McCarl[4]

4. 27B-Jake Bubak[3]

5. 36-Jason Martin[5]

6. 55H-Sam Henderson[7]

7. 35W-Gaige Weldon[6]

8. 2-Chase Porter[9]

9. 77-John Klabunde[8]

10. 23S-Stuart Snyder[11]

11. 2C-Brekton Crouch[10]

12. 3D-Jake Diehl[12]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 4M-Cameron Martin[2]

2. 2B-Garrett Benson[3]

3. 1-Sean McClelland[6]

4. 22-Riley Goodno[4]

5. 23M-Lance Moss[1]

6. 44-Chris Martin[5]

7. 45X-Kyler Johnson[8]

8. 11F-Colton Fisher[9]

9. 91-Scotty Thiel[10]

10. 88R-Ryder Laplante[7]

11. 88C-Brogan Carder[11]

Heat Race #5 (8 Laps)

1. 52-Blake Hahn[4]

2. 47-Brant O’Banion[5]

3. 23-Seth Bergman[3]

4. 6-Cody Gardner[1]

5. 14-Joey Danley[11]

6. 11D-Dominic White[7]

7. 95-Matt Covington[6]

8. 88-Terry Easum[9]

9. 42-Caleb Saiz[8]

10. 59-Evan Semerad[10]

11. 57-Cam Sorrels[2]

Honest Abe Roofing Dash (5 Laps)

1. 4M-Cameron Martin[2]

2. 63-JJ Hickle[4]

3. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[3]

4. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[1]

5. 88W-Austin McCarl[6]

6. 52-Blake Hahn[7]

7. 22-Riley Goodno[8]

8. 27-Carson McCarl[9]

9. 40-Clint Garner[5]

C-Main (10 Laps)

1. 88R-Ryder Laplante[8]

2. 42-Caleb Saiz[4]

3. 77-John Klabunde[2]

4. 25-Gunnar Pike[1]

5. 23S-Stuart Snyder[9]

6. 88C-Brogan Carder[15]

7. 59-Evan Semerad[10]

8. 2C-Brekton Crouch[14]

9. 100-Clint Benson[5]

10. 11H-Rodney Huband[6]

11. 3D-Jake Diehl[17]

12. 91-Scotty Thiel[3]

13. 7C-Chris Morgan[7]

14. 71-Brady Baker[11]

15. 57-Cam Sorrels[12]

16. 2E-Dylan Opdahl[13]

17. 8B-Jake Galusha[16]

Smith TI LCS (12 Laps)

1. 99-Tony Rost[1]

2. 938-Bradley Fezard[3]

3. 23M-Lance Moss[4]

4. 44-Chris Martin[8]

5. 14-Joey Danley[7]

6. 36-Jason Martin[6]

7. 3Z-Cole Vanderheiden[10]

8. 88R-Ryder Laplante

9. 11D-Dominic White[11]

10. 63J-Jack Thomas[16]

11. 17W-Jeffrey Newell[18]

12. 55-Chase Brown[9]

13. 10-Landon Britt[13]

14. 45X-Kyler Johnson[17]

15. 88-Terry Easum[21]

16. 2-Chase Porter[20]

17. 42-Caleb Saiz

18. 55H-Sam Henderson[12]

19. 13V-Seth Brahmer[2]

20. 16G-Austyn Gossel[5]

21. 35W-Gaige Weldon[14]

22. 95-Matt Covington[15]

23. 11F-Colton Fisher[19]

Feature (35 Laps)

1. 4M-Cameron Martin[1]

2. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[3]

3. 63-JJ Hickle[2]

4. 88W-Austin McCarl[5]

5. 22-Riley Goodno[7]

6. 23-Seth Bergman[16]

7. 95-Matt Covington[25]

8. 2B-Garrett Benson[12]

9. 11-Roger Crockett[10]

10. 36-Jason Martin[26]

11. 44-Chris Martin[24]

12. 11A-Billy Alley[11]

13. 40-Clint Garner[9]

14. 1-Sean McClelland[15]

15. 2J-Zach Blurton[14]

16. 938-Bradley Fezard[22]

17. 17B-Ryan Bickett[17]

18. 99-Tony Rost[21]

19. 23M-Lance Moss[23]

20. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[4]

21. 27-Carson McCarl[8]

22. 27B-Jake Bubak[18]

23. 6-Cody Gardner[19]

24. 6K-Dustin Selvage[20]

25. 55-Chase Brown[27]

26. 52-Blake Hahn[6]

27. 47-Brant O’Banion[13]

Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 24Z-Adam Gullion[1]

2. 25-Gunnar Pike[3]

3. 3T-Dan Satriano[5]

4. 35-Trevor Grossenbacher[6]

5. 2T-Cameron Thompson[2]

6. 18W-Cole Wayman[7]

7. 17B-Ryan Bickett[4]

8. 9A-Hunter Hanson[8]

Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden[1]

2. 12-Tyler Drueke[4]

3. 6-Logan Moore[2]

4. 31BW-Braxton Weger[7]

5. 14T-Tyler Hendrickson[6]

6. 17L-Lee Goos Jr[9]

7. 14G-Gene Ackland[8]

8. 17-Justin Bolte[3]

DNS: 77-Bret Klabunde

Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)

1. 5-Stuart Snyder[2]

2. 9-Laney Moore[1]

3. 11D-Jake Galusha[4]

4. 32-Trefer Waller[5]

5. 2A-Alex Salzman[3]

6. 4X-Jason Danley[8]

7. 91-Brandon Stevenson[6]

8. 8B-Kaedon Thurman[7]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 35-Trevor Grossenbacher[11]

2. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden[2]

3. 6-Logan Moore[4]

4. 24Z-Adam Gullion[1]

5. 31BW-Braxton Weger[8]

6. 14G-Gene Ackland[20]

7. 18W-Cole Wayman[16]

8. 9-Laney Moore[5]

9. 2T-Cameron Thompson[13]

10. 4X-Jason Danley[18]

11. 17L-Lee Goos Jr[17]

12. 17-Justin Bolte[23]

13. 2A-Alex Salzman[15]

14. 14T-Tyler Hendrickson[14]

15. 9A-Hunter Hanson[22]

16. 91-Brandon Stevenson[21]

17. 3T-Dan Satriano[6]

18. 8B-Kaedon Thurman[24]

19. 32-Trefer Waller[3]

20. 12-Tyler Drueke[7]

21. 25-Gunnar Pike[10]

22. 5-Stuart Snyder[12]

23. 11D-Jake Galusha[9]

24. 17B-Ryan Bickett[19]

DNS: 77-Bret Klabunde