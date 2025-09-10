World of Outlaws California Swing Begins with Bakersfield, Perris Visits

By Alex Nieten

BAKERSFIELD, CA (September 9, 2025) – California’s land may be known for coastal cliffs, vast mountain ranges, and sweltering deserts, but among its diverse topography is an abundance of dirt tracks.

Sprint Car history in the “Golden State” is as rich as the Central Valley’s soil, and the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series is featured in many of the chapters. The state has hosted more than 400 nights of racing with The Greatest Show on Dirt, ranking second behind only Pennsylvania. The tradition of the country’s best Sprint Car drivers journeying to the west coast is set to continue.

A two-week stay in California begins this weekend for the World of Outlaws. First a new track awaits the Series as Bakersfield Speedway at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway welcomes the tour for the first time on Friday, Sept. 12. The 1/3 mile will become the state’s 20th different track to host the World of Outlaws. Then it’s south Perris Auto Speedway on Saturday, Sept. 13 for the 23rd race at the “PAS.”

The west coast is calling, and the nation’s top Sprint Car talent is on the way.

Let’s look at the weekend’s top storylines:

GOLDEN STATE BROS: It’ll be a special swing through California for Carson Macedo and Cole Macedo. This will mark the first time the two come home to compete as full-time World of Outlaws drivers, a childhood dream for both. It’s a race in front of their closest family and friends as they continue to carve out their paths in the sport.

The two call Lemoore, CA home and cut their teeth in the “Golden State” before national Sprint Car stardom. Carson has competed on three occasions at Bakersfield including a Northern Auto Racing Club (NARC) in his 2017 track debut. He’s made a trio of World of Outlaws appearances at Perris highlighted by podiums in the most recent two.

Four times Cole has raced at Bakersfield in NARC action, collecting a pair of top 10s in the process. Saturday is set to mark his Perris debut.

Carson heads to California sitting third in points with the Jason Johnson Racing team. They’ve racked up 10 victories this year. The next one for Carson will be the 58th of his career and equal him with fellow Californian Jason Meyers for 16th all-time. Cole is 10th in points and third in the battle for Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year. He’s taken the TwoC Racing ride to four top fives and 14 top 10s, and he’s led the most laps of the rookies with 16.

HOME FIELD ADVANTAGE: The Macedo brothers aren’t the only World of Outlaws competitors with California roots. The next two weeks also mean a return home for Michael “Buddy” Kofoid.

The Penngrove, CA native was getting laps behind the wheel of a Sprint Car in California before he was even a teenager, eventually leading him to The Greatest Show on Dirt. Kofoid’s home state has always been kind to him since advancing his career to the highest level. Four of his first eight career World of Outlaws wins came within California’s borders. He won half of the six-race “Golden State” swing in 2024.

Kofoid’s laps are limited at the two tracks on this weekend’s agenda. He’s been to Bakersfield twice with NARC, peaking at second in 2023. The 23-year-old will make his Perris debut on Saturday.

This stretch also signifies a return to familiar territory for Kofoid’s team, the Fresno, CA-based Roth Motorsports. While Saturday will be Kofoid’s first visit to Perris, Danny Lasoski took Dennis and Teresa Roth’s team to Victory Lane with the World of Outlaws at the Southern California track in 2000.

PERRIS PROWESS: When it comes to winning at Perris Auto Speedway, nobody compares to Mark Kinser who claimed the Series’ first seven visits. But there’s a pair of current World of Outlaws competitors that have also conquered the “PAS.”

He didn’t start the year on tour, but Kerry Madsen has occupied the seat of the Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing No. 15 since the team split with Donny Schatz last month as the “Madman” intends to complete the campaign with them. Madsen won his Perris debut back in 2007 aboard the Selma Shell Racing No. 11H. He’s been back five times since then with a best of fifth.

David Gravel is the most recent Perris victor, taking the checkered flag with Big Game Motorsports in 2022. The defending Series champion was also a Perris winner in 2017 with CJB Motorsports. Gravel is one of five multi-time Perris winners and could tie Daryn Pittman for the second most with a third on Saturday.

STOP THE SLUMP: Perris Auto Speedway occupies an unusual position on the legendary résumé that Donny Schatz has constructed over his nearly 30-year career with the World of Outlaws.

There are only two tracks where the 10-time Series champion has been more than 20 times without a win. One is Haubstadt, IN’s Tri-State Speedway, and the other is Perris. Schatz has been in attendance for all 22 Series visits to the half mile and bagged top 10s in half including a pair of podiums, but he’s never been able to stand atop the podium.

Saturday supplies Schatz with another opportunity to stop the slump in a capable ride. He’ll continue his stint aboard Kevin Kozlowski’s Works Limited Sprint Car. The pairing debuted with an 11th place finish last weekend at Vado Speedway Park.

CALI CLIQUE: California always provides some of the toughest local competition the World of Outlaws face and expect this trip to be no different.

Dominic Scelzi is one of many “Golden State” gassers ready to battle the best over the next two weeks. The “Dominator” topped a pair of NARC races at Bakersfield in 2019 and a 360 race in 2021. The Fresno, CA native was running in the top five during the last World of Outlaws visit to Perris before a late spin.

Fans can likely expect left coast legend Tim Kaeding to be in attendance with the Williams Motorsports team. The pairing were NARC winners at Bakersfield last October. “TK” owns a World of Outlaws runner-up at Perris (2013), and he also finished second there without wings in 2007 with USAC CRA.

Templeton, CA’s Kaleb Montgomery has several laps at Bakersfield both with and without a wing including an Ultimate Sprint Car Series (USCS) victory last year. He was also in the top five in his Perris debut in March.

Other probable entries from the local contingent include D.J. Netto (Hanford, CA), Dominic Gorden (Clovis, CA), Gauge Garcia (Lemoore, CA), and more.

THIS WEEKEND AT A GLANCE

WHEN AND WHERE

Friday, September 12 at Bakersfield Speedway at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway in Bakersfield, CA

Saturday, September 13 at Perris Auto Speedway in Perris, CA

CURRENT CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS (57/75 Races):

1. David Gravel – Big Game Motorsports No. 2 (7398 PTS)

2. Michael Kofoid – Roth Motorsports No. 83 (-176 PTS)

3. Carson Macedo – Jason Johnson Racing No. 41 (-244 PTS)

4. Logan Schuchart – Shark Racing No. 1S (-366 PTS)

5. Sheldon Haudenschild – Stenhouse Jr.-Marshall Racing No. 17 (-526 PTS)

6. Donny Schatz – Works Limited No. W (-648 PTS)

7. Bill Balog – B2 Motorsports No. 17B (-838 PTS)

8. Garet Williamson – Fischer Motorsports No. 23 (-946 PTS)

9. Chris Windom – Sides Motorsports No. 7S (-992 PTS)

10. Cole Macedo – TwoC Racing No. 2C (-1136 PTS)