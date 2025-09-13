Gennetten Wins POWRi Sprint Car Feature at Lee County Speedway

From POWRi

DONNELLSON, IA (September 12, 2025) — Ayrton Gennetten would time a late race restart to perfection with the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League in the Harvest Hustle presented by Start2Finish TV to notch his eleventh league victory and earn the hard-fought feature victory at Lee County Speedway.

Speeding up excitement on the smooth surfaces of Lee County Speedway with twenty-one talented entrants of the POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints would see Sean Rayhall set a quick qualifying time of 13.208-second lap with Jack Anderson, Joe B Miller, and JJ Hickle each earning heat racing victories.

Exciting the audience members in Southeast Iowa, the initial green flag start would find high-point qualifier Hank Davis and Sean Rayhall lined up in the front row as Hank Davis would gain the lead with Ayrton Gennetten, Sean Rayhall, Xavier Doney, and Joe B Miller all battling within the top five.

Setting the pace for the first eighteen laps, Hank Davis would appear on pace to claim the feature checkers as a late race caution would bunch the field back together for late-race dramatics coming into play.

Overtaking for the top spot on a lap eighteen restart, Ayrton Gennetten would time the re-launch perfectly and not be denied in earning his third seasonal POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint victory in an action-packed main event, with Hank Davis holding onto the runner-up position.

“I hit the wall trying to keep pace with Hank early, but I knew I wanted to make my move in lap traffic. I was focused on that last restart and made it work going into one,” said Ayrton Gennetten in victory lane ceremony celebrations. Adding “Hank got really tight on that restart and I was able to capitalize for a great points night for the whole team”.

Contesting closely behind would find JJ Hickle placing on the final podium placement from the starting seventh on the initial green flag. Sean Rayhall would be among the frontrunners, all feature to fourth as Austin McCarl would hard-charge past seven other drivers to round out the top-five finishers for the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League in the Harvest Hustle presented by Start2Finish TV at Lee County Speedway.

POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint League

Lee County Speedway

Donnellson, Iowa

Friday, September 12, 2025

Start2Finish Qualifying

1. 14-Sean Rayhall, 13.208[4]

2. 12X-Hank Davis, 13.289[7]

3. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 13.301[12]

4. 88-Austin McCarl, 13.310[19]

5. 44-Chris Martin, 13.364[17]

6. 19-Clinton Boyles, 13.415[6]

7. 74-Xavier Doney, 13.415[13]

8. 79-Gage Montgomery, 13.435[11]

9. 97-Scotty Milan, 13.465[16]

10. 2KS-Jack Anderson, 13.466[18]

11. 51B-Joe B Miller, 13.468[1]

12. 63-JJ Hickle, 13.483[8]

13. 15JR-Cole Mincer, 13.496[3]

14. 39-Lynton Jeffrey, 13.548[14]

15. 22M-Rees Moran, 13.583[15]

16. B8-John Barnard, 13.663[10]

17. 7W-Alex VanderVoort, 13.716[21]

18. 42P-Preston Perlmutter, 13.829[20]

19. 74N-Natalie Doney, 14.085[2]

20. 67-Jonathan Hughes, 14.106[5]

21. 88X-Riley Scott, 14.946[9]

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 2KS-Jack Anderson[1]

2. 74-Xavier Doney[2]

3. 14-Sean Rayhall[4]

4. B8-John Barnard[6]

5. 88-Austin McCarl[3]

6. 15JR-Cole Mincer[5]

7. 74N-Natalie Doney[7]

Eibach Racing Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 51B-Joe B Miller[1]

2. 12X-Hank Davis[4]

3. 79-Gage Montgomery[2]

4. 44-Chris Martin[3]

5. 39-Lynton Jeffrey[5]

6. 7W-Alex VanderVoort[6]

7. 67-Jonathan Hughes[7]

Auto Meter Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 63-JJ Hickle[1]

2. 97-Scotty Milan[2]

3. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[4]

4. 19-Clinton Boyles[3]

5. 22M-Rees Moran[5]

6. 42P-Preston Perlmutter[6]

7. 88X-Riley Scott[7]

Honest Abe Roofing A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[3]

2. 12X-Hank Davis[1]

3. 63-JJ Hickle[7]

4. 14-Sean Rayhall[2]

5. 88-Austin McCarl[12]

6. 74-Xavier Doney[5]

7. 44-Chris Martin[10]

8. 2KS-Jack Anderson[4]

9. 19-Clinton Boyles[11]

10. 97-Scotty Milan[8]

11. 39-Lynton Jeffrey[14]

12. B8-John Barnard[13]

13. 7W-Alex VanderVoort[17]

14. 22M-Rees Moran[15]

15. 74N-Natalie Doney[19]

16. 15JR-Cole Mincer[16]

17. 42P-Preston Perlmutter[18]

18. 88X-Riley Scott[21]

19. 51B-Joe B Miller[6]

20. 79-Gage Montgomery[9]

21. 67-Jonathan Hughes[20]