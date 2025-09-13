Zearfoss Wins Billy Kimmel Memorial

From Shawn Brouse

MECHANICSBURG, PA (September 12, 2025) — Brock Zearfoss of Jonestown claimed the Billy Kimmel Memorial for 410 sprint cars at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday night, getting his first oval win for car owner Rich Eichelberger.

The victory was the fifth of Zearfoss’ career at Williams Grove, worth $6,000.

In 358 sprints, Dylan Norris of Hanover won for the third time this season at the oval and extended his point lead with just a pair of shows remaining on the year.

Zearfoss started second in the 25-lap Kimmel main and took the lead over polesitter Justin Whittall when green appeared.

He entered the rear of the field on the fifth tour with Whittall giving chase and the pursuer nearly got the lead on the 11th lap with a low groove run through the third and fourth turns.

Whittall’s chance came when Zearfoss made contact with Preston Lattomus high in turn three while putting him a lap down.

The slight contact unsettled Zearfoss’ No. 8 and before he could regain his composure Whittall got to his inside.

However Zearfoss was able to hold on to control back to the stripe before a caution flag slowed the pace.

Zearfoss sped away on the restart and had nearly a three second lead with 10 laps to go.

At the finish Zearfoss was victorious by 3.607 seconds ahead of Whittall, Chase Dietz, Lance Dewease and Chad Trout.

Sixth through 10th went to Kody Hartlaub, Freddie Rahmer, Lucas Wolfe, Troy Wagaman Jr., and Cameron Smith.

Heats went to Whittall, Dietz and Zearfoss.

Dewease set fast time with a lap of 16.745 seconds.

Matt Findley led the first eight laps of the 20-lap 358 sprint main and all the while battled with Seth Schnoke for control.

Schnoke repeatedly would drive ahead in the corners only to see Findley reclaim control onto the straightaways.

Finally on lap nine Schnoke was able to get far enough ahead of Findley to hold onto control.

Meanwhile, fourth starter Dylan Norris was advancing to the front and took second from Findley on the 11th tour.

Norris first took a swipe for the lead with eight laps to go but Schnoke drove an extremely smart race, changing his lines every time around to keep his challenger at bay.

It took until there was just five laps to go for Norris to finally make his way around Schnoke for good.

Norris then drove to his seventh career oval win by 2.559 seconds with Schnoke ending up second followed by Cody Fletcher, Kyle Spence and Findley.

Sixth through 10th went to Derek Locke, Cole Young, Eli Tuckey, Chase Gutshall and Nash Ely.

Heats went to Schnoke, Findley and Spence.

Billy Kimmel Memorial

Williams Grove Speedway

Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania

Friday, September 12, 2025

Winged Sprint Cars

Fast Tees Qualifying

1. 12-Lance Dewease, 16.745[14]

2. 1X-Chad Trout, 16.864[3]

3. 27-Troy Wagaman Jr, 16.894[15]

4. 67-Justin Whittall, 17.012[12]

5. 23-Chase Dietz, 17.021[13]

6. 75-Cameron Smith, 17.031[2]

7. 51-Freddie Rahmer, 17.032[10]

8. 95-Kody Hartlaub, 17.077[5]

9. 8-Brock Zearfoss, 17.081[26]

10. 5W-Lucas Wolfe, 17.091[6]

11. 39-JJ Loss, 17.104[24]

12. 11-TJ Stutts, 17.125[20]

13. 48-Danny Dietrich, 17.140[23]

14. 5R-Tyler Ross, 17.178[9]

15. 2-Gerard McIntyre Jr, 17.180[16]

16. 91-Preston Lattomus, 17.229[1]

17. 17-Dylan Norris, 17.249[27]

18. X-Matt Campbell, 17.260[7]

19. 22-Doug Hammaker, 17.272[11]

20. 41-Logan Rumsey, 17.322[22]

21. 18J-JT Ferry, 17.382[4]

22. 35-Austin Bishop, 17.418[21]

23. 1W-Ryan Taylor, 17.470[19]

24. 3D-Dave Grube, 17.586[25]

25. 47-Jordan Givler, 17.664[17]

26. 39T-Olivia Thayer, 18.971[18]

DNS: 45S-Samuel Miller

Harrys U Pull It Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 67-Justin Whittall[1]

2. 5W-Lucas Wolfe[3]

3. 51-Freddie Rahmer[2]

4. 12-Lance Dewease[4]

5. 48-Danny Dietrich[5]

6. 22-Doug Hammaker[7]

7. 35-Austin Bishop[8]

8. 47-Jordan Givler[9]

9. 91-Preston Lattomus[6]

Walter Laudermilch Concrete Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 23-Chase Dietz[1]

2. 95-Kody Hartlaub[2]

3. 39-JJ Loss[3]

4. 1X-Chad Trout[4]

5. 17-Dylan Norris[6]

6. 41-Logan Rumsey[7]

7. 5R-Tyler Ross[5]

8. 1W-Ryan Taylor[8]

9. 39T-Olivia Thayer[9]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 8-Brock Zearfoss[2]

2. 75-Cameron Smith[1]

3. 11-TJ Stutts[3]

4. 27-Troy Wagaman Jr[4]

5. X-Matt Campbell[6]

6. 3D-Dave Grube[8]

7. 2-Gerard McIntyre Jr[5]

DNS: 18J-JT Ferry

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 8-Brock Zearfoss[2]

2. 67-Justin Whittall[1]

3. 23-Chase Dietz[6]

4. 12-Lance Dewease[3]

5. 1X-Chad Trout[4]

6. 95-Kody Hartlaub[8]

7. 51-Freddie Rahmer[10]

8. 5W-Lucas Wolfe[7]

9. 27-Troy Wagaman Jr[5]

10. 75-Cameron Smith[9]

11. 48-Danny Dietrich[13]

12. 17-Dylan Norris[14]

13. 41-Logan Rumsey[17]

14. 39-JJ Loss[11]

15. 11-TJ Stutts[12]

16. X-Matt Campbell[15]

17. 5R-Tyler Ross[20]

18. 22-Doug Hammaker[16]

19. 35-Austin Bishop[19]

20. 91-Preston Lattomus[24]

21. 3D-Dave Grube[18]

22. 1W-Ryan Taylor[23]

23. 47-Jordan Givler[22]

24. 39T-Olivia Thayer[25]

25. 2-Gerard McIntyre Jr[21]

Winged Sprint Cars

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 29R-Seth Schnoke[2]

2. 6-Dylan Norris[8]

3. 7F-Hunter Fulton[1]

4. X-Austin Reed[4]

5. 59-Steve Wilbur[3]

6. 22E-Nash Ely[6]

7. 34-Andy Best[7]

8. 22-Bryn Gohn[5]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 28-Matt Findley[2]

2. 66A-Cody Fletcher[6]

3. 17-Cole Young[5]

4. 22K-Eli Tuckey[4]

5. 19T-Jacob Galloway[1]

6. 4-Ayden Hare[7]

7. 18M-Brayden Mickley[3]

8. 2PA-Denny Gross[8]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 00K-Kyle Spence[1]

2. 77-Derek Locke[7]

3. 14-Colton Moyer[3]

4. 84M-Chad Criswell[2]

5. 47-Adam Carberry[5]

6. 1A-Chase Gutshall[6]

7. 70D-Frankie Herr[4]

8. 98-James Roselli[8]

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 6-Dylan Norris[4]

2. 29R-Seth Schnoke[1]

3. 66A-Cody Fletcher[5]

4. 00K-Kyle Spence[3]

5. 28-Matt Findley[2]

6. 77-Derek Locke[6]

7. 17-Cole Young[8]

8. 22K-Eli Tuckey[11]

9. 1A-Chase Gutshall[18]

10. 22E-Nash Ely[16]

11. 59-Steve Wilbur[13]

12. 14-Colton Moyer[9]

13. 47-Adam Carberry[15]

14. 98-James Roselli[24]

15. 22-Bryn Gohn[22]

16. 19T-Jacob Galloway[14]

17. 2PA-Denny Gross[23]

18. 84M-Chad Criswell[12]

19. X-Austin Reed[10]

20. 7F-Hunter Fulton[7]

21. 4-Ayden Hare[17]

22. 70D-Frankie Herr[21]

23. 18M-Brayden Mickley[20]

24. 34-Andy Best[19]