Balog Fends Off Gravel for Perris World of Outlaws Victory

From Alex Nieten

PERRIS, CA (September 13, 2025) — Nothing was stopping Bill Balog Saturday at Perris Auto Speedway. Not even a hole in his right rear tire.

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars rolled into the SoCal oval, and Balog’s No. 17B was on rails right when the green flag flew for the 30-lap Feature. The “North Pole Nightmare” drove away from the field in the early stages.

Even when lapped traffic became a factor, Balog didn’t falter. He put cars between himself and runner-up David Gravel and padded his advantage to nearly four seconds at one point. There looked to be no doubt that Balog would cruise to Victory Lane. But then the closing stages of the race threw a curveball to the Hartland, WI resident.

A small hole appeared on Balog’s right rear, and Gravel started to close the gap. The defending Series champion chipped away at Balog’s lead and looked as if he may be able to steal it late as Balog tripped on the Turn 2 cushion. But that mistake prompted Balog to move to the bottom at just the right time and play defense as the final laps clicked away. With his lane occupied by Balog, Gravel had no answer. He got close in the final set of corners, but Balog held on for his first victory in the state of California.

“I definitely was losing a little bit of drive,” Balog said of the final portion of the race. “Anytime you can beat David for even just a couple laps it’s kind of a win. The car was just operating tremendously… I didn’t want to start making the wrong decisions or anything like that, so we were just kind of working on it and trying to feel what it liked, and obviously the car was just super good.

“It’s just really hard to beat these guys. I’ve said it before. It’s tough. Hats off to the track crew. We’re definitely going to celebrate this one.”

Saturday’s score moved Balog up to three wins in 2025 with The Greatest Show on Dirt to go along with triumphs at Talladega Short Track and Huset’s Speedway. That gives him sole possession of the fourth most among full-time competitors. He became the 13th different driver to win with the World of Outlaws at the “PAS.”

David Gravel rebounded after a flat tire derailed his Friday in Bakersfield by bringing the Big Game Motorsports No. 2 home in the runner-up spot at Perris. The Watertown, CT native has been on the podium in eight of his last 10 races this year. The defending Series champion was happy with his speed but found himself wishing he’d attacked the final lap slightly differently to have a shot to potentially steal the victory.

“Bill was awesome early on in lapped traffic. He was the class of the field,” Gravel admitted. “And then there at the end he started getting spinny. It seems like he got a hole in his right rear. When I had the whole bottom to myself, I was definitely gaining on him. Once he kind of moved down my car kind of unhooked. I still had a shot at it though. If I ran the bottom of (Turns) 3 and 4 on the last lap, I think I had a chance to win.”

Michael “Buddy” Kofoid followed up his Friday Bakersfield victory with a third place run aboard the Roth Motorsports No. 83 at Perris. The Penngrove, CA native hasn’t missed the top five over the last nine races.

“The track shaped up better than I thought,” Kofoid said. “I wish the top would’ve come in. I felt really good on the top at the end. It just gets dirty and dirty from everyone being down there on the bottom. You can only give it so much before you get back down.”

Garet Williamson and D.J. Netto completed the top five.

Kaleb Montgomery earned the KSE Racing Products Hard Charger.

Carson Macedo snagged his sixth Simpson Quick Time of 2025 in Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying.

Heat Races belonged to Carson Macedo (NOS Energy Drink Heat One), Bill Balog (Real American Beer Heat Two), and Buddy Kofoid (WIX Filters Heat Three).

The SPA Technique #1 Redraw went to David Gravel.

Bill Balog topped the Toyota Dash.

The Smith Titanium Brake Systems Break of the Race went to Carson Macedo.

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Perris Auto Speedway

Perris, California

Saturday, September 13, 2025

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying (2 Laps)

1. 41-Carson Macedo, 14.244[22]

2. 2-David Gravel, 14.267[8]

3. 83-Michael Kofoid, 14.397[10]

4. 23-Garet Williamson, 14.417[17]

5. 17B-Bill Balog, 14.455[3]

6. 88N-DJ Netto, 14.478[13]

7. 15S-Kerry Madsen, 14.481[9]

8. 21-Spencer Bayston, 14.533[18]

9. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 14.534[20]

10. 99-Skylar Gee, 14.550[4]

11. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 14.563[15]

12. 18-Emerson Axsom, 14.582[12]

13. W-Donny Schatz, 14.586[16]

14. 2C-Cole Macedo, 14.605[5]

15. 3-Kaleb Montgomery, 14.655[21]

16. 41S-Dominic Scelzi, 14.688[25]

17. 7S-Chris Windom, 14.705[1]

18. 10-Dominic Gorden, 14.709[11]

19. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 14.713[19]

20. 0-Tim Kaeding, 14.725[7]

21. 6-Zach Hampton, 14.795[23]

22. 28M-Conner Morrell, 14.934[14]

23. 14-Mariah Ede, 15.057[24]

24. 8-Jake Helsel, 15.145[6]

25. 98-Verne Sweeney, 17.026[2]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 41-Carson Macedo[1]

2. 23-Garet Williamson[2]

3. 15S-Kerry Madsen[3]

4. W-Donny Schatz[5]

5. 99-Skylar Gee[4]

6. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[7]

7. 41S-Dominic Scelzi[6]

8. 28M-Conner Morrell[8]

9. 98-Verne Sweeney[9]

Real American Beer Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 17B-Bill Balog[2]

2. 2-David Gravel[1]

3. 21-Spencer Bayston[3]

4. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[4]

5. 2C-Cole Macedo[5]

6. 0-Tim Kaeding[7]

7. 7S-Chris Windom[6]

8. 14-Mariah Ede[8]

WIX Filters Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 83-Michael Kofoid[1]

2. 88N-DJ Netto[2]

3. 1S-Logan Schuchart[3]

4. 18-Emerson Axsom[4]

5. 3-Kaleb Montgomery[5]

6. 10-Dominic Gorden[6]

7. 6-Zach Hampton[7]

8. 8-Jake Helsel[8]

Toyota Dash (6 Laps)

1. 17B-Bill Balog[2]

2. 2-David Gravel[1]

3. 83-Michael Kofoid[3]

4. 88N-DJ Netto[4]

5. 23-Garet Williamson[6]

6. 41-Carson Macedo[5]

NOS Energy Drink Feature (30 Laps)

1. 17B-Bill Balog[1]

2. 2-David Gravel[2]

3. 83-Michael Kofoid[3]

4. 23-Garet Williamson[5]

5. 88N-DJ Netto[4]

6. 1S-Logan Schuchart[9]

7. 21-Spencer Bayston[8]

8. 15S-Kerry Madsen[7]

9. 18-Emerson Axsom[12]

10. 3-Kaleb Montgomery[15]

11. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[16]

12. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[11]

13. W-Donny Schatz[10]

14. 0-Tim Kaeding[17]

15. 99-Skylar Gee[13]

16. 7S-Chris Windom[20]

17. 41S-Dominic Scelzi[19]

18. 2C-Cole Macedo[14]

19. 10-Dominic Gorden[18]

20. 6-Zach Hampton[21]

21. 14-Mariah Ede[23]

22. 41-Carson Macedo[6]

23. 8-Jake Helsel[24]

24. 28M-Conner Morrell[22]