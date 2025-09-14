Colton Heath Wins at Skagit

From Kaleb Hart

ALGER, WA (September 13, 2025) — It was First Responder Night at Skagit Speedway presented by Nelson Reisner and as the dust settled on the race evening, Colton Heath pocketed $5k in a thrilling conclusion to the Karmart USA 410 Main Event.

Heath led for the majority of the contest in the Karmart USA 410 Sprints, setting out to a strong lead with Trey Starks making his way into second and trying to run him down. A couple of yellow flags kept Starks within striking distance and on lap 26, Trey made his way by Colton in traffic to take the lead. Heath stayed hard on the hammer and came back after Trey as the pair traded moves on lap 27 with Starks retaining the lead. Colton powered back by Trey on lap 28 and the pair were about ready to drag race to the white flag before Cam Smith flipped in turn 4, drawing a red flag. After a long open red, the pair resumed the race for the lead with Starks trying to find a lane around Heath to steal a win. Heath was technically perfect on the restart, keeping the low side secured in turns three and four and running through the top of turns one and two with enough speed to keep Starks in second en route to his second 410 win of the year. Starks and Jesse Schlotfeldt rounded out the podium. Robbie Price was quick time. Heath and Tyler Thompson won the heats.

Rory Smith was dominant in taking his first Skagit Speedway IMCA Modified main event win, leading all 25 laps with no challenge. Smith was followed to the checkered flag by Zane Miner and James Bundy. Bundy, Smith and Geoff Morris were the heat race winners.

In the Hornet main event, the top spot changed hands three times with the returning Vance Hibbard making the race winning pass on lap six to score his first feature win in the Hornets in six years. Howard Vos was second while Mike Guffey was third. William Zottneck and Bryce Kolar won the heats.

Skagit Speedway

Alger, Washington

Saturday, September 13, 2025

Qualifying

1. 21P-Robbie Price, 11.318[1]

2. 55-Trey Starks, 11.324[16]

3. 21-Jesse Schlotfeldt, 11.344[13]

4. 13-Tyler Thompson, 11.490[10]

5. 1C-Colton Heath, 11.499[15]

6. 95-Justin Youngquist, 11.518[3]

7. 26-Eric Fisher, 11.534[2]

8. 18-Jason Solwold, 11.615[11]

9. 91-Chase Goetz, 11.806[9]

10. 09-Greg Otis, 11.817[5]

11. 17-Cam Smith, 11.848[8]

12. 70-Colin Mackey, 11.850[4]

13. F1-Levi Klatt, 11.883[6]

14. 95R-Dan Reynold, 12.123[14]

15. 51-Dustin Gehring, 12.757[7]

DNS: 20K-Kai Dixon

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 1C-Colton Heath[2]

2. 21-Jesse Schlotfeldt[1]

3. 21P-Robbie Price[4]

4. 26-Eric Fisher[3]

5. 17-Cam Smith[6]

6. 91-Chase Goetz[5]

7. F1-Levi Klatt[7]

8. 51-Dustin Gehring[8]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 13-Tyler Thompson[1]

2. 95-Justin Youngquist[2]

3. 55-Trey Starks[4]

4. 18-Jason Solwold[3]

5. 70-Colin Mackey[6]

6. 09-Greg Otis[5]

7. 20K-Kai Dixon[8]

8. 95R-Dan Reynold[7]

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 1C-Colton Heath[2]

2. 55-Trey Starks[4]

3. 21-Jesse Schlotfeldt[3]

4. 21P-Robbie Price[6]

5. 95-Justin Youngquist[1]

6. 18-Jason Solwold[8]

7. 70-Colin Mackey[10]

8. 26-Eric Fisher[7]

9. 91-Chase Goetz[11]

10. 09-Greg Otis[12]

11. 20K-Kai Dixon[14]

12. 51-Dustin Gehring[15]

13. 95R-Dan Reynold[16]

14. 17-Cam Smith[9]

15. 13-Tyler Thompson[5]

16. F1-Levi Klatt[13]

