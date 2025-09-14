Kaleb Johnson Wins Tom Knowles Memorial at Spoon River

From Brendon Bauman

CANTON, IL (September 13, 2025) — Kaleb Johnson’s weekend with the Morrow Brothers Ford MOWA Sprint Car Series ended on a good note after the South Dakota native scored the win on Saturday at Spoon River Speedway.

The driver of the Team DGRD LLC no. 6K was racing for the lead on Friday at Jacksonville Speedway when contact with Joey Moughan resulted in both drivers earning a DNF for the evening.

Johnson started the feature in the sixth position and was able to move all across the surface of the ⅜-mile oval searching for grip as he charged forward. Polesitter Cory

Bruns jumped to the early race lead over fellow front row starter Mario Clouser.

Bruns, in his familiar orange #44 sprint car, held serve over the field for a majority of the race. Kaleb Johnson had moved forward from sixth and began to challenge Mario

Clouser for the runner up position with laps winding down. The field slowed with only a handful of laps remaining when Jeremy Standridge slowed on the frontstretch.

Leading the field back to green, Bruns had Johnson and Clouser close behind with a hard-charging Bryce Norris in fourth, who had moved forward from 14th into the top five.

Johnson waited for the right moment to overtake the top spot and moved past Bruns on lap 21 and never looked back as he sailed to his first career MOWA Sprint Car Series victory over Mario Clouser, Bryce Norris, Riley Goodno and Jimmy Light. Cory Bruns, who led the majority of the A-Main, fell to 13th after having a tire deflate that sent him off the racing surface on the final lap.

The Morrow Brothers Ford MOWA Sprint Car Series returns to action in two weeks, on Saturday, September 26 at Red Hill Raceway in Sumner, Illinois.

Tom Knowles Memorial

Spoon River Speedway

Canton, Illinois

Saturday, September 13, 2025

Midwest Open Wheel Association

Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 31-McCain Richards[1]

2. 6-Mario Clouser[6]

3. 77U-Chris Urish[2]

4. 87-Reed Whitney[4]

5. 23-Jimmy Light[7]

6. 37-Bryce Norris[8]

7. 15JR-Cole Mincer[5]

8. 2A-Austin Archdale[9]

DNS: 52F-Logan Faucon

Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 44-Cory Bruns[2]

2. 31M-Joey Moughan[1]

3. 10S-Jeremy Standridge[5]

4. 5H-Colton Fisher[8]

5. 7A-Will Armitage[6]

6. 99-Korey Weyant[4]

7. 87A-Austin Hartmann[3]

8. 29-Brayton Lynch[7]

9. 99W-Jarrett Weyant[9]

Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)

1. 6K-Kaleb Johnson[2]

2. 66-Ryan Newton[7]

3. 22-Riley Goodno[6]

4. 01-Justin Standridge[1]

5. 99D-Zach Daum[5]

6. 56-Mitchell Davis[3]

7. 3N-Jake Neuman[8]

DNS: 70-Eric Shelton

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 3N-Jake Neuman[1]

2. 56-Mitchell Davis[3]

3. 87A-Austin Hartmann[6]

4. 29-Brayton Lynch[7]

5. 99-Korey Weyant[2]

6. 2A-Austin Archdale[4]

7. 99W-Jarrett Weyant[8]

8. 70-Eric Shelton[10]

9. 15JR-Cole Mincer[5]

DNS: 52F-Logan Faucon

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 6K-Kaleb Johnson[6]

2. 6-Mario Clouser[2]

3. 37-Bryce Norris[14]

4. 22-Riley Goodno[4]

5. 23-Jimmy Light[11]

6. 3N-Jake Neuman[17]

7. 31-McCain Richards[3]

8. 99D-Zach Daum[16]

9. 7A-Will Armitage[13]

10. 87-Reed Whitney[12]

11. 01-Justin Standridge[15]

12. 29-Brayton Lynch[20]

13. 44-Cory Bruns[1]

14. 5H-Colton Fisher[7]

15. 10S-Jeremy Standridge[8]

16. 31M-Joey Moughan[9]

17. 77U-Chris Urish[10]

18. 87A-Austin Hartmann[19]

19. 56-Mitchell Davis[18]

20. 66-Ryan Newton[5]

Midwest Auto Racing Association

Qualifying

1. 75-Mario Clouser, 13.993[7]

2. 19E-Daltyn England, 14.032[4]

3. 40X-Mack Leopard, 14.037[10]

4. 11K-Mark McMahill, 14.103[3]

5. 20-Cody Weisensel, 14.129[8]

6. 8D-Miles Doherty, 14.137[15]

7. 4K-Charles Kunz, 14.377[11]

8. 40-Jace Sparks, 14.444[1]

9. 42-Kevin Battefeld, 14.597[14]

10. 2-Jake Dohner, 14.627[13]

11. 12C-Dominic Bruns, 14.719[9]

12. 5-Jacob Sollenberger, 14.894[2]

13. 8-Jake Goeglein, 15.384[6]

14. 51-Chris Young, 15.759[5]

15. 10-Denny Smith, 21.690[16]

DNS: 18-Tyler Roth

DNS: 28X-John Springer

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 75-Mario Clouser[4]

2. 11K-Mark McMahill[2]

3. 4K-Charles Kunz[6]

4. 40-Jace Sparks[1]

5. 8D-Miles Doherty[8]

6. 2-Jake Dohner[7]

7. 12C-Dominic Bruns[5]

8. 51-Chris Young[3]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 19E-Daltyn England[2]

2. 40X-Mack Leopard[5]

3. 20-Cody Weisensel[4]

4. 18-Tyler Roth[6]

5. 5-Jacob Sollenberger[1]

6. 42-Kevin Battefeld[7]

7. 28X-John Springer[9]

8. 8-Jake Goeglein[3]

9. 10-Denny Smith[8]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 40X-Mack Leopard[7]

2. 75-Mario Clouser[8]

3. 8D-Miles Doherty[1]

4. 20-Cody Weisensel[3]

5. 11K-Mark McMahill[4]

6. 18-Tyler Roth[2]

7. 40-Jace Sparks[9]

8. 42-Kevin Battefeld[11]

9. 5-Jacob Sollenberger[12]

10. 8-Jake Goeglein[16]

11. 2-Jake Dohner[10]

12. 12C-Dominic Bruns[13]

13. 19E-Daltyn England[6]

14. 4K-Charles Kunz[5]

15. 51-Chris Young[14]

16. 10-Denny Smith[17]

DNS: 28X-John Springer