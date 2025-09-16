Landon Brooks scores victory at Forni-Humphreys Classic in first start back with Tiner-Hirst Enterprise

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…On Saturday night, Landon Brooks delivered an exceptional performance at Placerville Speedway’s Forni-Humphreys Classic, securing the highest paying 360 Sprint Car victory in track history.

It marked his first night piloting the Hamilton Racing with Tiner-Hirst Enterprise No. 21L Sprint Car and paid a handsome $10,085-to-win.

“I’m thankful for everyone involved with this team and was really excited to have a great night last Saturday,” Brooks commented. “I am happy for Roger and Lori Hamilton and grateful that they believe in my abilities. They have put so much into this and I’m happy to get them a win at this race.”

Brooks kicked things off at the 20th annual Forni-Humphreys Classic by qualifying second in Group A time trials aboard the Lippert Construction/ Dan Ewart Sales/ VinylTech PVC Pipe No. 21L mount.

A third-place effort in his heat race then placed him into the redraw, where he would pick the lucky number one pill.

At the waving of the green flag Brooks jumped out front and held the field at bay over the first several circuits. Hanging in tough for multiple yellow flag periods the 21-year-old was flawless on every restart, having to contend with veteran Shane Golobic.

A longer green flag run was then seen to complete the 30-lapper and Brooks worked lapped traffic to perfection during it. The Yuba City driver pulled away and accepted the Darin Stahl checkered flag for his second career Forni-Humphreys Classic win.

“Lapped traffic was a bit tricky, and I felt like I kept hitting the curb wrong,” Brooks stated. “I won the Forni-Humphreys Classic a couple years ago with Steven Tiner and Kyle Hirst so it’s cool to get another one with them working on the car. I want to give a huge thanks to Roger and Lori Hamilton, Dave Lippert and Lippert Construction and everyone that supports us.”

Next up for Brooks and Hamilton Racing with Tiner-Hirst Enterprise is the two-night Dennis Roth Classic at Tulare Thunderbowl Raceway. The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink doubleheader will hand out a stellar $83,000-to-win during the finale.

“I am excited to get to Tulare for the Roth Classic this weekend,” he said. “A couple years ago with Steven and Kyle I had a lot of speed at the Thunderbowl so hopefully we can put together a pair of good nights with the Outlaws.”

Tickets can be purchased at the gate while live coverage will be provided by Dirtvision.

