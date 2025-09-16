Petaluma Speedway Adobe Cup welcomes SCCT this Saturday

By Gary Thomas

Petaluma, CA…With the season winding down the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour is prepared to sanction the $5,000-to-win “Adobe Cup” at Petaluma Speedway this Saturday September 20th.

The evening of family fun at the 14th annual Adobe Cup marks the final appearance of the season for SCCT at Sonoma County’s longest running entertainment venue. Following this Saturday’s outing the Sprint Car Challenge Tour will have just two events remaining in 2025.

Adding to the excitement at the event will be the annual Bob McCoy Super Stock Memorial, along with the BCRA-WMR Midget Super Series.

The familiar Petaluma 3/8-mile oval routinely produces thrilling wheel-to-wheel racing, as lapped traffic can create some of the most frenetic competition of any venue on tour. Please note the facility features an earlier start time, with the Pit Meeting at 3:45pm and cars on track around 4.

“We look forward to having the Sprint Car Challenge Tour as part of the 14th annual Adobe Cup this weekend,” said Petaluma Promoter Rick Faeth. “Petaluma Speedway doesn’t hold as many Winged Sprint Car shows nowadays, but the fans have certainly flocked to the track when we have. The Bob McCoy Memorial has also become a big stock car race, and the Midget Super Series has been successful this season, so we think this will be a superb program for everyone to attend.”

This Saturday’s 14th annual Adobe Cup marks the first event for the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour since finishing WST Speedweek in July.

Sacramento’s Austin Wood goes into Petaluma sitting atop the standings, as he looks to become the youngest SCCT champion in its history. Wood hopes to secure his first win of the season at the Adobe Cup.

Yuba City’s Seth Standley has moved to second in the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour standings following Speedweek. Standley finds himself 46 points back of Wood and will be gunning for a solid night at the Adobe Cup to help close the gap.

Cole Schroeder has also been a common sight this year and has positioned himself third in the points with three shows remaining. The Bozeman, Montana driver stands 50 markers out of the top spot heading into the $5,000-to-win Adobe Cup.

Western Sprint Tour Speedweek champion Max Mittry of Redding and Marysville’s Dawson Hammes complete the top five in the Sprint Car Challenge Tour standings with three rounds left.

The remainder of the top 10 in SCCT points is filled out by Santa Rosa’s Tyler Cato, Brentwood’s Adrianna Demartini, Elk Grove’s Bubba Decaires, Marysville’s Carson Hammes and El Cajon’s Braden Chiaramonte.

Multi-time Adobe Cup winner Andy Forsberg will be one of the favorites in the field on Saturday. The two-time SCCT champ ran second to first time Sprint Car Challenge Tour winner Chance Grasty during the visit in June.

Tickets and Details:

Grandstand seating is general admission this Saturday September 20th at Petaluma Speedway. Adult tickets cost $25; while seniors 65 and older, juniors ages 12-16 and military are $22. Kids 6-11 cost $10 and those five and under are free.

Tickets can be purchased at the gate on race day or ahead of time via https://www.myracepass.com/tracks/1869/tickets/1442100

The pit gate will open at noon, with the front gate opening at 4pm. The pit meeting will be held at 3:45pm with cars on track at 4. Hot laps, Sierra Foothills Wine Services qualifying and racing will follow.

The Petaluma Speedway is located in the southern part of the wine country at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds just off Highway 101 in Petaluma, California. More info on the track can be found at http://www.petaluma-speedway.com

For those who can’t make it to the track CaliDirt.TV provides live coverage of every Sprint Car Challenge Tour event. The service also covers every championship point race at Placerville Speedway. Fans can purchase through a cost savings monthly membership or on a per race basis via https://calidirt.tv/

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour would like to thank Elk Grove Ford, Hoosier Racing Tires, CaliDirt.TV, Shop Kyle Larson, Pit Stop USA, Tiner-Hirst Enterprise, BR Motorsports, King Racing Products, A.R.T. Speed Equipment, Sierra Foothills Wine Services, Garth Moore Insurance and Financial Services, Pacific Highway Rentals and High Sierra Industries for their support this season.

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour is managed by Russell Motorsports Inc., which also runs the Placerville Speedway in Placerville, California. For sponsorship opportunities and inquiries, RMI can be reached at 530-344-7592 or office@sprintcarchallengetour.com

Upcoming Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour events

Saturday September 20: Petaluma Speedway ($5,000-to-win 14th annual Adobe Cup)

Saturday October 4: Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare (Faria Memorial/ Trophy Cup Tune-Up with NARC)

Friday October 31: Stockton Dirt Track (42nd annual Tribute to Gary Patterson Opener)