Pursley Wins GLSS Feature During 4-Crown Nationals at Eldora

ROSSBURG, OH (September 19, 2025) – Daison Pursley charged from 11th starting spot to win the Great Lakes Super Sprints portion of the 4-Crown Nationals Friday night at Eldora Speedway.

Pursley came out of nowhere after a restart following a red flag to blast through the field and take the lead from D.J. Christie with four laps to go.

Christie and Phil Gressman made up the front row for the 20-lap feature. During the initial start Jay Steinebach hit the wall in turn one and tumbled down the racetrack. The crash was Steinebach’s second of the weekend at Eldora after getting caught up in a multi-car accident Thursday during the USAC National Sprint Car Series program. Steinebach exited the car under his own power.

Christie took the lead during the second attempt to start the feature with Phil Gressman having to hold off challenges from Dylan Westbrook and Parker-Price Miller for second.

Alex Hill made her presence felt moving into fifth by lap three and restart to pressure Price-Miller for fourth. Hill was able to use the bottom of the track to take the position on lap five. Hill then started to pressure fellow Ontario driver Westbrook for the third position on lap 17. While racing for third Westbrook and Hill caught Gressman for second.

Just after taking the second position from Gressman, Westbrook got up into the wall between turns one and two and tumbled down the racetrack to bring out the red flag, erasing Christie’s 2.825 second lead

Christie continued to the lead following the restart, but all eyes were on Daison Pursley who went to the top of the racetrack and charged to fifth after the restart, drove by Alex Hill for fourth on lap 14, then took third away from Parker Price-Miller on lap 18.

Pursley then drove around Phil Gressman on lap 18, then past Christie for the lead on lap 21 through turns one and two and pulled away away to a 4.368 second lead at the finish over J.J. Hickle. Christie, Alex Hill, and Max Stambaugh.

Great Lakes Super Sprints

Eldora Speedway

Rossburg, Ohio

Friday, September 19, 2025

Ti22 Performance Qualifying Flight A

1. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek, 14.141[17]

2. 71H-Max Stambaugh, 14.286[20]

3. 15-Ryan Turner, 14.302[11]

4. 7C-Phil Gressman, 14.371[2]

5. 9-Liam Martin, 14.387[7]

6. X-Mike Keegan, 14.451[5]

7. 51X-JJ Hickle, 14.480[16]

8. 12B-Luke Hall, 14.496[4]

9. 45-Nick Sheridan, 14.499[10]

10. 77X-Alex Hill, 14.556[9]

11. 01-Tyler Gunn, 14.577[14]

12. 6-Ryan Coniam, 14.654[3]

13. 98-Joe Trenca, 14.715[12]

14. 13-Van Gurley Jr, 14.775[19]

15. 77-Tyeller Powless, 14.782[18]

16. 24-Kobe Allison, 14.953[6]

17. 49-Brian Ruhlman, 15.290[1]

18. 16B-Ty Williams, 15.388[8]

19. 40X-Caleb Helms, 15.487[13]

20. 22-Aaron Shaffer, 15.546[15]

Ti22 Performance Qualifying Flight B

1. 86-Daison Pursley, 14.164[2]

2. 71-Parker Price Miller, 14.377[10]

3. 12DD-Darren Dryden, 14.386[8]

4. 47X-Dylan Westbrook, 14.493[9]

5. 7-Eric Gledhill, 14.623[12]

6. 23-Devon Dobie, 14.629[14]

7. 5-DJ Christie, 14.663[1]

8. 85-Dustin Daggett, 14.803[11]

9. 19-Jett Mann, 14.854[18]

10. 27-Brad Lamberson, 14.931[5]

11. 77E-Ashton VanEvery, 14.985[3]

12. 20I-Kelsey Ivy, 14.986[15]

13. 17-Jared Horstman, 15.064[7]

14. 18-Todd Heuerman, 15.113[20]

15. 51-Mike Haggenbottom, 15.166[19]

16. 16-Ryan Ruhl, 15.187[16]

17. 11H-Caleb Harmon, 15.227[17]

18. 10S-Jay Steinebach, 15.317[6]

19. 67-Kevin Martens, 16.349[4]

DNS: 17X-Mason Hannagan, 16.349

Engler Machine Tool Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 9-Liam Martin[2]

2. 45-Nick Sheridan[4]

3. 15-Ryan Turner[1]

4. 98-Joe Trenca[6]

5. 51X-JJ Hickle[3]

6. 77-Tyeller Powless[7]

7. 01-Tyler Gunn[5]

8. 40X-Caleb Helms[9]

9. 49-Brian Ruhlman[8]

DNS: 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek

Howard Johnson Of Lima Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 7C-Phil Gressman[2]

2. 71H-Max Stambaugh[1]

3. 77X-Alex Hill[5]

4. 12B-Luke Hall[4]

5. X-Mike Keegan[3]

6. 24-Kobe Allison[8]

7. 6-Ryan Coniam[6]

8. 16B-Ty Williams[9]

9. 13-Van Gurley Jr[7]

10. 22-Aaron Shaffer[10]

Miami Paint Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 12DD-Darren Dryden[2]

2. 5-DJ Christie[4]

3. 86-Daison Pursley[1]

4. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[6]

5. 7-Eric Gledhill[3]

6. 17-Jared Horstman[7]

7. 19-Jett Mann[5]

8. 11H-Caleb Harmon[9]

9. 67-Kevin Martens[10]

DNS: 51-Mike Haggenbottom

Ohio CAT Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 71-Parker Price Miller[1]

2. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[2]

3. 16-Ryan Ruhl[8]

4. 27-Brad Lamberson[5]

5. 23-Devon Dobie[3]

6. 18-Todd Heuerman[7]

7. 17X-Mason Hannagan[10]

8. 10S-Jay Steinebach[9]

9. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[6]

DNS: 85-Dustin Daggett

Miami Paint B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 77-Tyeller Powless[1]

2. 17-Jared Horstman[3]

3. 18-Todd Heuerman[4]

4. 10S-Jay Steinebach[12]

5. 24-Kobe Allison[2]

6. 40X-Caleb Helms[9]

7. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[15]

8. 22-Aaron Shaffer[16]

9. 16B-Ty Williams[10]

10. 49-Brian Ruhlman[13]

11. 11H-Caleb Harmon[11]

12. 17X-Mason Hannagan[8]

13. 67-Kevin Martens[14]

14. 01-Tyler Gunn[5]

DNS: 6-Ryan Coniam

DNS: 19-Jett Mann

DNS: 13-Van Gurley Jr

DNS: 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek

DNS: 51-Mike Haggenbottom

DNS: 85-Dustin Daggett

Ohio CAT A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 86-Daison Pursley[11]

2. 51X-JJ Hickle[17]

3. 5-DJ Christie[1]

4. 77X-Alex Hill[10]

5. 71H-Max Stambaugh[7]

6. 7C-Phil Gressman[2]

7. 71-Parker Price Miller[6]

8. 12DD-Darren Dryden[3]

9. 15-Ryan Turner[9]

10. 98-Joe Trenca[13]

11. 27-Brad Lamberson[16]

12. 45-Nick Sheridan[5]

13. 9-Liam Martin[8]

14. 77-Tyeller Powless[21]

15. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[15]

16. X-Mike Keegan[18]

17. 7-Eric Gledhill[19]

18. 23-Devon Dobie[20]

19. 17-Jared Horstman[22]

20. 16-Ryan Ruhl[12]

21. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[4]

22. 12B-Luke Hall[14]

23. 18-Todd Heuerman[23]

24. 10S-Jay Steinebach[24]