J.J. Yeley Wins POWRi WAR Portion of the Hockett/McMillin Memorial

From POWRi

WHEATLAND, MO (September 20, 2025) — JJ Yeley would reign supreme flawlessly in Championship Night of the 15th Annual Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial at Lucas Oil Speedway, featuring the Wholesale Batteries POWRi WAR/MWRA Challenge Series, running in conjunction with the POWRi Elite Non-Wing Sprint Series presented by Dirt X Ind., to notch his second career feature victory by leading all thirty laps on the way to the checkers.

Championship Night, POWRi WAR/MWRA/Elite would find thirty-one talented traditional sprinters witnessing JJ Yeley set the quickest qualifying hot-lap time of 14.940-second lap as Kobe Simpson, Kyle Shipley, Bryson Smith, and JJ Yeley each earned heat racing victories with Samuel Wagner taking semi-feature win.

Kick-starting the initial green flag with high-point qualifier JJ Yeley and Kyle Shipley lined up in the front row; JJ Yeley would gain the lead on the opening lap with Kyle Shipley, Riley Kreisel, Landon Simon, and Wyatt Burks contesting for the early top five.

Leading smoothly, JJ Yeley would go nearly uncontested in the early stages of the thirty-lap feature, with all eyes glued on the five-car battle for the second spot between Kyle Shipley, Landon Simon, Wesley Smith, Riley Kreisel, and Wyatt Burks, as racing contact exiting turn two would cause Kreisel to spin, then retaliate on Landon Simon under caution, forcing a Kreisel disqualification in both divisions.

Holding steady out front over the final laps, JJ Yeley would hold on to capture the feature checkers by leading all thirty laps of the main event, with a quickly closing Jack Wager taking second spot from starting ninth as Kyle Shipley completed the final podium placements.

“I really like this place, that was so much fun, I knew Jack was getting close late, what a race, what a place, what an event; feels great to win a race through earning it,” said JJ Yeley in the Lucas Oil Speedway victory lane. Adding “Brand new car this weekend, it was a nightmare last night, and completely different tonight, just a pleasure to drive it.”

Challenging closely behind would find Wesley Smith finish fourth as Landon Simon rounded out the top-five finishers for the Wholesale Batteries Inc. POWRi WAR/MWRA Challenge Series, running in conjunction with the POWRi Elite Non-Wing Sprint Series presented by Dirt X Ind., at Lucas Oil Speedway in the Championship Night of the 15th Annual Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial event.

Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial

Lucas Oil Speedway

Wheatland, Missouri

Saturday, September 20, 2025

Start2Finish Qualifying Flight A (3 Laps)

1. 21K-Kobe Simpson, 15.503[7]

2. 5-Wyatt Burks, 15.586[5]

3. 97-Cam Schafer, 15.841[2]

4. 77-Jack Wagner, 15.846[1]

5. 00E-Broc Elliott, 16.121[8]

6. 2-Chad Goff, 16.213[4]

7. 21-Caleb Stelzig, 16.469[6]

8. 24LCR-Brett Combs, 17.085[3]

Start2Finish Qualifying Flight B (3 Laps)

1. 00-Kyle Shipley, 15.113[2]

2. 91-Riley Kreisel, 15.153[7]

3. B52-Blake Bowers, 15.813[1]

4. 16-Anthony Nicholson, 15.957[8]

5. 76-Edison Aldrich, 16.065[4]

6. 73-Samuel Wagner, 16.178[3]

7. 52-Dean Bowers, 17.366[6]

8. 26-Zachary Clark, 22.000[5]

KB Racing Qualifying 3 (3 Laps)

1. 24-Landon Simon, 15.077[5]

2. 5V-Jesse Vermillion, 15.220[3]

3. 33-Bryson Smith, 15.487[8]

4. 10-Bryan Debrick, 15.919[2]

5. 11X-Tom Curran, 16.142[6]

6. 15E-Dakota Earls, 16.275[7]

7. 93-JR Parkinson, 16.408[4]

8. 27-Justin Johnson, 16.522[1]

Start2Finish Qualifying 4 (3 Laps)

1. 3J-JJ Yeley, 14.941[6]

2. 44-Wesley Smith, 15.272[1]

3. 74-Xavier Doney, 15.385[7]

4. 2H-Luke Howard, 15.493[4]

5. 1W-Paul White, 15.578[3]

6. 73V-Blake Vermillion, 15.768[5]

7. 41-Brad Wyatt, 16.107[2]

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 21K-Kobe Simpson[4]

2. 5-Wyatt Burks[3]

3. 77-Jack Wagner[1]

4. 97-Cam Schafer[2]

5. 00E-Broc Elliott[5]

6. 21-Caleb Stelzig[7]

7. 2-Chad Goff[6]

8. 24LCR-Brett Combs[8]

Eibach Racing Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 00-Kyle Shipley[4]

2. 91-Riley Kreisel[3]

3. 16-Anthony Nicholson[1]

4. B52-Blake Bowers[2]

5. 73-Samuel Wagner[6]

6. 76-Edison Aldrich[5]

7. 52-Dean Bowers[7]

DNS: 26-Zachary Clark

Auto Meter Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 33-Bryson Smith[2]

2. 5V-Jesse Vermillion[3]

3. 24-Landon Simon[4]

4. 10-Bryan Debrick[1]

5. 15E-Dakota Earls[6]

6. 11X-Tom Curran[5]

7. 27-Justin Johnson[8]

8. 93-JR Parkinson[7]

Engler Machine Tool Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 3J-JJ Yeley[4]

2. 2H-Luke Howard[1]

3. 44-Wesley Smith[3]

4. 74-Xavier Doney[2]

5. 73V-Blake Vermillion[6]

6. 1W-Paul White[5]

7. 41-Brad Wyatt[7]

Race Tech Titanium B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 73-Samuel Wagner[1]

2. 21-Caleb Stelzig[5]

3. 10-Bryan Debrick[3]

4. 11X-Tom Curran[8]

5. 41-Brad Wyatt[10]

6. 2-Chad Goff[12]

7. 76-Edison Aldrich[7]

8. 93-JR Parkinson[14]

9. 24LCR-Brett Combs[13]

10. 15E-Dakota Earls[2]

11. 27-Justin Johnson[9]

12. 52-Dean Bowers[11]

13. 00E-Broc Elliott[4]

14. 1W-Paul White[6]

DNS: 26-Zachary Clark

Wholesale Batteries A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 3J-JJ Yeley[1]

2. 77-Jack Wagner[11]

3. 00-Kyle Shipley[2]

4. 44-Wesley Smith[9]

5. 24-Landon Simon[8]

6. 16-Anthony Nicholson[12]

7. 21-Caleb Stelzig[18]

8. 5V-Jesse Vermillion[6]

9. 74-Xavier Doney[13]

10. 21K-Kobe Simpson[3]

11. 2H-Luke Howard[10]

12. 5-Wyatt Burks[7]

13. 73-Samuel Wagner[17]

14. 33-Bryson Smith[4]

15. 73V-Blake Vermillion[16]

16. 41-Brad Wyatt[21]

17. 10-Bryan Debrick[19]

18. 76-Edison Aldrich[23]

19. 2-Chad Goff[22]

20. 93-JR Parkinson[24]

21. 97-Cam Schafer[15]

22. 11X-Tom Curran[20]

23. B52-Blake Bowers[14]

24. (BF) 91-Riley Kreisel[5]