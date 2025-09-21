Ryan Newton Wins POWRi Winged Sprint Car Feature at Hockett/McMillin Memorial

From POWRi

WHEATLAND, MO (September 20, 2025) — Ryan Newton would ride the high line to checkers around the diamond of dirt tracks with the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League, running in conjunction with the POWRi Elite Outlaw Sprint Series presented by MYCO Plastics, on Championship Night of the 15th Annual Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial to notch his first league victory and earn the hard-fought feature victory at Lucas Oil Speedway.

Speeding up excitement on the smooth surfaces of Lucas Oil Speedway with thirty-seven talented entrants of the POWRi Outlaw Sprints would see Landon Crawley set a quick qualifying time of 12.940-second lap with Clinton Boyles, Ryan Newton, Kyle Jones, and Sean Rayhall each earning heat racing victories as Elijah Gile and Jake Bubak would win the semi-feature events.

Exciting the audience members in Wheatland, Missouri, the initial green flag start would see high-point qualifier Kyle Jones battle Landon Crawley as Crawley would gain the lead on the opening lap while appearing to be on his way to victory.

Leading the first nineteen laps, Landon Crawley would keep the continual efforts of Kyle Jones at bay as Ryan Newton, Zach Daum, Clinton Boyles, Hank Davis, and Joe B Miller contended in the front-running pack.

Overtaking for the top spot with a smooth slider, Ryan Newton would not be denied in earning his first career POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint victory by leading the final eleven laps in an action-packed main event with Hank Davis hustling into the runner-up position late.

“Probably the biggest win of my career, not just here in the states but also back home in Australia, awesome facility and racetrack that was well worth the trip,” said Ryan Newton in victory lane ceremony celebrations. Adding “I can’t thank everyone enough for giving me this opportunity, we tried a few things tonight with a super-fast car all weekend that could truly drive anywhere”.

Contesting closely behind would find early leader Landon Crawley placing on the final podium placement as Zach Daum would be among the frontrunners all feature to finish fourth as twelfth-starting Joe B Miller would round out the top-five finishers for the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League, running in conjunction with the POWRi Elite Outlaw Sprint Series presented by MYCO Plastics, on Championship Night of the 15th Annual Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial at Lucas Oil Speedway.

Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial

POWRi Outlaw 410 Sprint Car Series

Lucas Oil Speedway

Wheatland, Missouri

Saturday, September 20, 2025

Start2Finish Qualifying Flight A (3 Laps)

1. 45X-Landon Crawley, 12.940[4]

2. 11-Roger Crockett, 12.942[10]

3. 19-Clinton Boyles, 13.065[7]

4. 22M-Rees Moran, 13.251[1]

5. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 13.387[8]

6. 75-Tyler Blank, 13.502[6]

7. 9$-Kyle Clark, 13.565[9]

8. B8-John Barnard, 13.574[5]

9. 4-Cruz Dickerson, 13.742[2]

10. 56L-Nicholas Lucito, 14.035[3]

Start2Finish Qualifying Flight B (3 Laps)

1. 31-Zach Daum, 13.047[5]

2. 1X-Jake Bubak, 13.058[8]

3. 66-Ryan Newton, 13.064[1]

4. 97-Scotty Milan, 13.271[7]

5. 79X-Gage Montgomery, 13.376[2]

6. 40-Howard Moore, 13.558[4]

7. G6-Kyle Bellm, 13.584[6]

8. 51-Scott Bogucki, 13.586[9]

9. 15-Jack Potter, 13.680[3]

Start2Finish Qualifying Flight C (3 Laps)

1. 12X-Hank Davis, 13.053[3]

2. 79-Kyle Jones, 13.347[2]

3. 51B-Joe B Miller, 13.354[7]

4. 2-Chase Porter, 13.367[1]

5. 91-Riley Kreisel, 13.383[9]

6. 74-Xavier Doney, 13.393[8]

7. 1JR-Steven Russell, 13.743[5]

8. 17W-Elijah Gile, 13.790[4]

9. 21-Cam Sorrels, 14.017[6]

Start2Finish Qualifying Flight D (3 Laps)

1. 5X-Ryder McCutcheon, 13.012[4]

2. 74N-Natalie Doney, 13.230[3]

3. 73B-Braden Chiaramonte, 13.247[8]

4. 14-Sean Rayhall, 13.318[5]

5. 42P-Preston Perlmutter, 13.423[1]

6. 3N-Jake Neuman, 13.713[9]

7. 5-Kory Bales, 13.885[2]

8. 11R-Rodney Huband, 14.331[7]

9. 17-Taylor Walton, 14.331[6]

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 19-Clinton Boyles[2]

2. 45X-Landon Crawley[4]

3. 11-Roger Crockett[3]

4. 22M-Rees Moran[1]

5. 9$-Kyle Clark[7]

6. 75-Tyler Blank[6]

7. B8-John Barnard[8]

8. 4-Cruz Dickerson[9]

9. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[5]

10. 56L-Nicholas Lucito[10]

Eibach Racing Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 66-Ryan Newton[2]

2. 31-Zach Daum[4]

3. 97-Scotty Milan[1]

4. 40-Howard Moore[6]

5. 1X-Jake Bubak[3]

6. 79X-Gage Montgomery[5]

7. G6-Kyle Bellm[7]

8. 15-Jack Potter[9]

9. 51-Scott Bogucki[8]

Auto Meter Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 79-Kyle Jones[3]

2. 12X-Hank Davis[4]

3. 51B-Joe B Miller[2]

4. 1JR-Steven Russell[7]

5. 21-Cam Sorrels[9]

6. 17W-Elijah Gile[8]

7. 74-Xavier Doney[6]

8. 2-Chase Porter[1]

9. 91-Riley Kreisel[5]

Engler Machine Tool Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 14-Sean Rayhall[1]

2. 73B-Braden Chiaramonte[2]

3. 5X-Ryder McCutcheon[4]

4. 42P-Preston Perlmutter[5]

5. 74N-Natalie Doney[3]

6. 3N-Jake Neuman[6]

7. 5-Kory Bales[7]

8. 11R-Rodney Huband[8]

9. 17-Taylor Walton[9]

Race Tech Titanium B-Main #1 (12 Laps)

1. 17W-Elijah Gile[3]

2. B8-John Barnard[5]

3. 9$-Kyle Clark[1]

4. 74N-Natalie Doney[2]

5. 5-Kory Bales[6]

6. 91-Riley Kreisel[10]

7. 15-Jack Potter[7]

8. 11R-Rodney Huband[8]

9. 56L-Nicholas Lucito[11]

10. 3N-Jake Neuman[4]

11. 17-Taylor Walton[9]

Hoosier Racing Tire B-Main #2 (12 Laps)

1. 1X-Jake Bubak[1]

2. 22M-Rees Moran[2]

3. 79X-Gage Montgomery[4]

4. 75-Tyler Blank[3]

5. 74-Xavier Doney[6]

6. G6-Kyle Bellm[5]

7. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[10]

8. 4-Cruz Dickerson[7]

DNS: 2-Chase Porter

DNS: 51-Scott Bogucki

Honest Abe Roofing A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 66-Ryan Newton[5]

2. 12X-Hank Davis[4]

3. 45X-Landon Crawley[2]

4. 31-Zach Daum[3]

5. 51B-Joe B Miller[12]

6. 1X-Jake Bubak[18]

7. 11-Roger Crockett[10]

8. 73B-Braden Chiaramonte[9]

9. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[25]

10. 14-Sean Rayhall[8]

11. 9$-Kyle Clark[21]

12. 22M-Rees Moran[20]

13. 79X-Gage Montgomery[22]

14. 97-Scotty Milan[15]

15. 21-Cam Sorrels[14]

16. 17W-Elijah Gile[17]

17. 74N-Natalie Doney[23]

18. 75-Tyler Blank[24]

19. 42P-Preston Perlmutter[16]

20. 79-Kyle Jones[1]

21. 5X-Ryder McCutcheon[7]

22. 19-Clinton Boyles[6]

23. 1JR-Steven Russell[11]

24. 40-Howard Moore[13]

25. B8-John Barnard[19]