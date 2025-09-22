Williams Grove J & S Classics National Open Is Two Weeks Away

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – The rich tradition of the biggest sprint car race in the East returns to Williams Grove Speedway in two weeks when the 63rd annual J & S Classics National Open takes place on Friday and Saturday, October 3 and 4.

Sanctioned by the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars Series, the two-day affair will find all eyes focused on the Mechanicsburg oval.

Slated for October 3, the first night of the J & S Classics National Open program will feature a 25-lap main paying $12,000 to the winner on Friday night with $1,200 on the table just to make the show out of a total purse worth over $60,000.

Then on Saturday, October 4, the 2025 40-lap J & S Classics National Open will continue the tradition of posting the biggest winners share in the history of the oval at $75,000.

Saturdays full purse is worth some $192,000 in total including a cool $2,500 just to start.

The J & S Classics National Open will see the 2025 Williams Grove Speedway Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint car series champion crowned at the conclusion of Saturday’s main event.

Carson Macedo is the defending champion of the J & S Classics National Open.

Buddy Kofoid won the opening night race in 2024.

Adult general admission for October 3 is set at $40 with youth ages 13 – 20 priced at $20. Adult admission for October 4 is $50 with youth priced at $20.

Kids ages 12 and under are always admitted for FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

Both nights of action are slated to get underway at 7:30 pm.

Fireworks will be part of the program each night.

The 40-lap Open finale carries a raindate of October 5.

