American Sprint Car Series Prepares for Kansas, Oklahoma Doubleheaders

CONCORD, NC (Sept. 24, 2025) — With six races remaining in the chase for the Emmett Hahn Trophy, the American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) stars will race four times at two tracks in Kansas and Oklahoma in October before the championship finale.

Here’s a look at the upcoming races:

Salt City Speedway | Hutchinson, KS | Oct. 10–11

For the second time this season, the Series heads to the Kansas State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson for a two-day event at the 1/2-mile oval of Salt City Speedway.

Kansas-native Zach Blurton led all 25 laps of the Series debut in May to bank his second career Series victory at the same track where his father, John Blurton, won multiple races and a track points championship.

Drivers will compete for a share of the $4,000-to-win purse on Friday before chasing a $6,000 grand prize on Saturday. Both nights of racing will be supported by the local Stock Car division.

Tickets for both days of the event are on sale now; click here to purchase. For event times and other important event information, click here.

Double Down Showdown | Tulsa Speedway | Oct. 17–18

Tulsa Speedway’s annual summertime celebration of dirt track racing has joined forces with the adjacent drag strip’s year-end event to make for one all-you-can-eat motorsports extravaganza, dubbed the Double Down Showdown.

The Sprint Car portion of the two-day event, postponed by rain in June — known as Dirt Down in T-Town — has been reset for Friday–Saturday, Oct. 17–18, paying the Series’ standard $4,000-to-win purse on Friday before a special $6,000-to-win purse on Saturday. USRA B-Mods, Dwarf Cars, and USRA Tuners are on the card to support Friday’s Sprint Car program — co-sanctioned by the ASCS Sooner Region — while USRA Modifieds and the local Factory Stock divisions will support Saturday’s program.

For $25 per carload on each night, fans will be permitted to walk freely between the dirt track and the drag strip to watch both the ASCS and the Mid-West Drag Racing Series programs.

For event times and other important information, click here.

