Two More Nights on the East Coast for the High Rollers ﻿

From High Limit Racing

Just seven races remain in the 2025 Kubota High Limit Racing season!

The High Rollers of Kubota High Limit Racing travel back to the East Coast for a pair of races this weekend. Join us for our only event in New Jersey Saturday, September 27, at Bridgeport Motorsports Park. And on Sunday, September 28, we invade the bullring of Path Valley Speedway Park in Spring Run, Pennsylvania.

Rico Abreu Racing’s No. 24 team enters the race as the series point leader, 72 points over defending series champion Brad Sweet. Rico Abreu Racing leads the very tight owners championship standings by 28 over Ridge & Sons RSR Racing’s No. 87 team and 72 points over Kasey Kahne Racing’s NAPA No. 49 team.

Both reserved and general admission Bridgeport Motorsports Park tickets are available for pre-purchase online.

Path Valley Speedway Park is offering general admission tickets only, also available for pre-purchase online. Please note that lawn chairs of any kind will NOT be permitted in the wooden grandstands for this event.

Pit passes are available for purchase at the track on race day. Don’t forget, only fans who pre-purchase tickets online are eligible for the Durst Dice Roll and a chance to win $2,500!

Pit gates open at 2pm for each event. Grandstand gates open at 4pm Hot laps at 6:15pm followed by heat races at 7:30. Don’t miss Fan Fest in the midway each night immediately following qualifying.

If you can’t join us at the track, watch each event live on FloRacing, the exclusive broadcast partner of Kubota High Limit Racing. Each night’s broadcast begins at 6pm, ET.